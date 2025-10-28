Lending Match Introduces a New Revolutionary Personal Loan Marketplace

Consumers can now submit one loan application to Lending Match and be reviewed by up to 35 lenders in real time, with no impact to their credit score.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lending Match ( LendingMatch.com ), a licensed Utah based consumer lending broker, is proud to announce the launch of its new loan marketplace application technology that provides consumers with the ultimate transparency, simplicity, and choice. Through Lending Match, consumers can now submit one loan application on its website - LendingMatch.com - to be reviewed by up to 35 lenders in real time with no impact to the consumer credit score at application. Consumers can then see results in seconds after application completion thanks to Lending Match's loan marketplace technology that prioritizes the consumer experience.

With traditional loan applications, consumers are often faced with the challenge of choosing between multiple lenders and filling out numerous applications, each resulting in a hard inquiry on their credit report. This can not only be time-consuming but also negatively impact the consumer's credit score. This is an experience that Lending Match spent months trying to solve. Lending Match's President and CEO Rob Russini said, "Consumers no longer have to go from lender to lender submitting multiple applications causing time, hassle, and uncertainty. At Lending Match its one and done, with instant results from lenders that consumers know and trust."

With the Lending Match experience, consumers are greeted with a simplistic website that allows them to submit loan applications in an easy to follow and secure step-by-step form. The process takes only minutes to complete and directly connects consumers to up to 35 eligible lenders within an automated decisioning platform. Once complete, real-time results are displayed showing approved lenders, terms, rates and payments in a simple and transparent way allowing consumers to pick and choose which option would meet their financial needs.

Lending Match partners with some of the largest consumer lenders across various credit risk profiles. This allows Lending Match to cater to consumers with ranging credit scores and various needs. Lenders in the network include Sofi, One Main Financial, Prosper, Best Egg, and Upstart to name a few. With one application, each lender receives the consumer details and instantly makes an approval decision ready for the consumer to see in seconds with no impact to their credit score for applying.

With a wide range of lenders, those with one credit profile could be approved by one set of lenders and those with another credit profile could be approved by other lenders. Rob Russini said, "consumers that may have been turned down for a loan previously because they applied with one or two lenders, may now have opportunity with lenders that they may not have considered if Lending Match was not available. Lending Match provides the ultimate opportunity for consumer seeking personal loans."

Lending Match is a licensed marketplace lender based in Salt Lake City Utah and services over 30 states across the continental US with personal loan solutions. Consumers in need of an unsecured loan, can submit a loan application that gets review by over 30 lenders with no impact to the consumer's credit score at application. Lending Match provides the ultimate transparency, simplicity and choice for consumer's seeking personal loan options.

