Lending Pro Is New Dallas-Based Regional Manager for First Community Mortgage's Wholesale Division

Based in McKinney, Jeff Raich is leveraging deep experience to continue fast-track growth for national mortgage organization's a mortgage boutique division

DALLAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A mortgage boutique, First Community Mortgage's Wholesale Division has named Jeff Raich as Regional Sales Manager. A seasoned mortgage banking professional with over 25 years' broad-based experience in mortgage lending, Raich is based in McKinney, focusing on Third-Party Originator (TPO) lending.

First Community Mortgage's Jeff Raich

"Jeff is a great fit for our growing team," says Retta Gardner, Executive Vice President of the a Mortgage Boutique Division at FCM. "He is an easygoing, proven leader with a solid reputation for building and running strong sales and operations teams and has an in-depth knowledge of our industry."

Raich earned a bachelor's degree in Finance from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and has previously built high-performing teams and wholesale divisions in the mortgage industry.

"I am excited by the expertise and energy within First Community Mortgage's Wholesale operation and look forward to hiring Account Executives across the U.S. in three channels – broker, delegated correspondent and non-delegated correspondent – strengthening the organization across the 46 states in which it originates mortgages," Raich says, noting he is focusing on filling positions in Austin, DFW, Houston and San Antonio.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded nearly $3.5 billion in home loans in 2021 and has been the winner of several "best places to work" awards over the past year. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

Raich (NMLS# 1962077) can be reached at 214-906-1481 or [email protected], if you are interested in learning more about AMB or signing up to be a lending partner.

