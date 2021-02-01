LendingClub Closes Acquisition of Radius Bancorp

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Radius Bancorp, Inc. and its digital bank subsidiary, Radius Bank ("Radius"). The acquisition combines the strengths of two digital innovators with complementary businesses and a digital-first, branchless approach to banking that will help improve the financial well-being of everyday Americans, while driving accelerated revenue growth for the company.

"This is a historic day for LendingClub and a true watershed moment for the industry," said Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub. "The move to digital-first banking is accelerating, and we are now positioned to capture that trend to grow our membership base, to more deeply engage with our existing 3 million members, and to help them keep more of what they earn and earn more on what they keep. By bringing together the unique assets of these two industry-leading businesses we can build on our history of improving the financial health of everyday Americans while significantly accelerating our growth trajectory."

LendingClub will provide additional details on the Radius acquisition when it reports earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

CONTACT: For Investors: [email protected]; Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation

