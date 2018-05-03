LendingClub Investors: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LendingClub Corporation - LC

To join the LendingClub class action, and/or if you have information relating to this matter, please visit our LENDINGCLUB SHAREHOLDER PAGE or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LendingClub falsely promised consumers they would receive a loan with "no hidden fees"; (2) LendingClub's privacy policy did not comply with the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act; (3) consequently, the foregoing conduct would subject LendingClub's business practices to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"); and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 25, 2018, the FTC "charged the LendingClub Corporation with falsely promising consumers they would receive a loan with 'no hidden fees,' when, in actuality, the company deducted hundreds or even thousands of dollars in hidden up-front fees from the loans." The FTC's complaint against LendingClub states that the Company is "persisting in this conduct despite warnings from its own compliance department that [it's] concealment of the up-front fee is 'likely to mislead the consumer.'" Additionally, the FTC's complaint states that LendingClub's "internal compliance reviews repeatedly cite the concealment of the fee as a significant problem for consumers."

On this news, LendingClub's stock fell $0.49 per share, or over 15%, from its previous closing price to close at $2.77 per share on April 25, 2018, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 2, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

