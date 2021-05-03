LendingClub Joins Civic Alliance to Champion Democracy

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America's leading digital marketplace bank, is proud to join Civic Alliance, a nonpartisan coalition of more than 1,200 businesses working together to encourage every American to participate in shaping our country's future. Civic Alliance strengthens our democracy by encouraging civic participation, supporting safe, accessible and trusted elections and building an engaged civic culture.

As part of LendingClub's participation in Civic Alliance, we will continue to encourage all our stakeholders to participate in democracy and advocate for safe, accessible, fair and transparent voting within the United States.

"Civic engagement is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy," said Armen Meyer, Head of Public Policy and Regulatory Strategy at LendingClub. "We helped democratize lending over 14 years ago because we believe everyone deserves access to transparent credit and, we believe democracy, just like our financial system, is stronger when everyone has a chance to participate. That's why we've teamed up with Civic Alliance to help our employees and customers engage in elections and shape the future of the communities where we live, where we work, and where we operate."

In 2020, Civic Alliance member companies registered tens of millions of new voters, supported more than 5 million employees with civic education programming and trusted resources, and reached nearly every American consumer with empowering messages to navigate new voting options, including early voting and vote by mail. With its valuable tools, resources, events and partnership opportunities, Civic Alliance helps companies engage employees and consumers as active participants in civic life.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

About Civic Alliance

Civic Alliance is a nonpartisan business coalition that strengthens our democracy by supporting safe, accessible and trusted elections and inspiring every American to participate in shaping our country's future. Founded by the CAA Foundation and Democracy Works , Civic Alliance cultivates a community of companies united by a shared belief that an active democracy is good for business, and an engaged business community is good for democracy. With its valuable tools, resources, events and partnership opportunities, Civic Alliance helps companies engage employees and consumers as active participants in civic life. Join us at civicalliance.com.

