LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America's largest online lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Profitable in the fourth quarter

Loan originations of $3.1 billion , up 7% year-over-year.

, up 7% year-over-year. Net Revenue of $188.5 million , up 4% year-over-year.

, up 4% year-over-year. GAAP Consolidated Net Income of $0.2 million ( $0.00 per share), improved from a loss of $(13.4) million ( $(0.16) per share) in the fourth quarter of 2018.

( per share), improved from a loss of ( per share) in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of $39.0 million , up 37% year-over-year.

, up 37% year-over-year. Record Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20.7%, up 5.0 percentage points year-over-year.

Adjusted Net Income of $7.0 million ( $0.08 per share), improved from Adjusted Net Loss of $(4.1) million ( $(0.05) per share) in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Record full year 2019 results

LendingClub's innovation, simplification program and focus on partnerships is transforming the company, and leveraging its scale to sustain robust operational and financial momentum.

Record loan originations of $12.3 billion , up 13% year-over-year.

, up 13% year-over-year. Record Net Revenue of $758.6 million , up 9% year-over-year.

, up 9% year-over-year. GAAP Consolidated Net Loss of $(30.7) million ( $(0.35) per share), improved from $(128.2) million ( $(1.52) per share) in 2018.

( per share), improved from ( per share) in 2018. Record Adjusted EBITDA of $134.8 million , up 38% year-over-year.

, up 38% year-over-year. Record Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17.8%, up 3.8 percentage points year-over-year, primarily driven by a record Contribution Margin from improving cost efficiency in customer acquisition and origination and servicing.

Adjusted Net Income of $2.2 million ( $0.02 per share), improved from Adjusted Net Loss of $(32.4) million ( $(0.38) per share) in 2018.

Innovation, simplification and partnership transforming LendingClub

Investor product and platform innovation, such as Levered Certificates and LCX, improved balance sheet efficiency and velocity.

Borrower product and platform innovation drove conversion and retention higher, increased 24 hour approval rates from 67% in 2018 to 77% in 2019, and drove LendingClub's Net Promoter Score to 80.

Simplification program, including Business Process Outsourcing, geolocation and vendor consolidation, drove customer acquisition and servicing unit costs lower.

Select Plus and Small Business partnerships expand funding sources and enable LendingClub to serve more members.

LendingClub clears path to a bank charter

To comply with Federal banking ownership regulations, LendingClub's largest shareholder, Shanda, has agreed to exchange its 22% of voting common stock for non-voting stock. As part of the exchange, Shanda will receive a payment of $50.2 million .

. The company is adopting a Temporary Bank Charter Protection Agreement, also known as a stockholder rights agreement, to maintain compliance with ownership thresholds under federal banking regulations by limiting accumulation of shares. This agreement will expire on the earlier of the completion of the transaction or 18 months.

Acquisition of Radius Bancorp ("Radius") provides a springboard to LendingClub's future

The acquisition of Radius for $185 million in cash and stock (subject to certain adjustments set forth in the definitive agreement) will enhance LendingClub's ability to serve its members, grow its market opportunity, increase and diversify earnings, and provide resilience and regulatory clarity.

in cash and stock (subject to certain adjustments set forth in the definitive agreement) will enhance LendingClub's ability to serve its members, grow its market opportunity, increase and diversify earnings, and provide resilience and regulatory clarity. The company believes the acquisition will take 12 to 15 months to receive regulatory approval and close.

2020 outlook focused on profitable growth, resolution of legacy issues, and preparations for a national bank charter

Expect full year 2020 Net Revenue to be in the range of $790 million to $820 million ; GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Adjusted Net Income both in the range of $17 million to $37 million ; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $150 million to $170 million .

to ; GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Adjusted Net Income both in the range of to ; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of to . In a seasonally slower first quarter, expect Net Revenue to be in the range of $170 million to $180 million ; GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) both in the range of $(5) million to $0 million ; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $25 million to $30 million .

to ; GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) both in the range of to ; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of to . GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA guidance does not include certain items, as discussed in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance" table at the end of this release.

"Having achieved our key 2019 strategic and financial goals, the acquisition of Radius Bank provides a springboard to our future. It will dramatically enhance the resiliency and earnings trajectory of LendingClub, while unlocking the ability to create a category-defining experience for our members," said Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub.

LendingClub remains well positioned over the long term

LendingClub provides tools that help Americans save money on their path to financial health through lower borrowing costs and a seamless user experience. We also seek to help investors efficiently generate competitive risk-adjusted returns through diversification.

The company is the market leader in personal loans – a $160 billion+ industry and the fastest growing segment of consumer credit in the United States – and has an estimated potential immediate addressable market opportunity of more than $445 billion .

– and has an estimated potential immediate addressable market opportunity of more than . The company's marketplace gives it unique strengths, which enable it to expand its market opportunity, competitive advantage, and growth and profit potential:

Its marketplace model generates savings for borrowers by finding and matching the lowest available cost of capital with the right borrower and attracts investors with a low cost of capital by efficiently generating competitive returns and duration diversification;



The broad spectrum of investors enables the company to serve more borrowers and to enhance its marketing efficiency; and



Scale, data, and innovation enable LendingClub to generate and convert demand efficiently while managing price and credit risk effectively.

The Visitor-to-Member and Product-to-Platform strategies aim to leverage LendingClub's scale to deliver additional savings to our growing membership base (3M+ customers) while expanding our market opportunity and earnings potential.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

($ in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Loan Originations $ 3,083.1



$ 2,871.0



$ 12,290.1



$ 10,881.8



Net Revenue $ 188.5



$ 181.5



$ 758.6



$ 694.8



GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) $ 0.2



$ (13.4)



$ (30.7)



$ (128.2)



Adjusted EBITDA $ 39.0



$ 28.5



$ 134.8



$ 97.5



Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 7.0



$ (4.1)



$ 2.2



$ (32.4)





Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Commenting on financial results, Tom Casey, CFO of LendingClub, said "Our work over the last two years to drive revenue per member up and customer acquisition costs down is powering profitable and sustainable growth. Acquiring Radius will transform the revenue, earnings and return on assets potential of LendingClub, and will enable us to make more flexible capital allocation decisions to drive shareholder returns."

Loan Originations – Loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $3.1 billion, improving 7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Net Revenue – Net Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $188.5 million, improving 4% compared to the same quarter last year driven primarily by a higher volume of loan originations.

GAAP Consolidated Net Income – GAAP Consolidated Net Income was $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, improving $13.6 million compared to the same quarter last year driven primarily by an increase in net revenue and a decrease in operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA was $39.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, improving $10.5 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Adjusted Net Income – Adjusted Net Income was $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, improving $11.1 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Contribution – Contribution was $101.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, improving $10.2 million compared to the same quarter last year, with Contribution Margin improving to 53.7% from 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) – Basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub was $0.00 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub of $(0.16) in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EPS – Adjusted EPS was $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to an Adjusted EPS of $(0.05) in the same quarter last year.

Net Cash and Other Financial Assets – As of December 31, 2019, net cash and other financial assets totaled $714.5 million compared to $670.8 million as of December 31, 2018.

For a calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Contribution, Adjusted EPS and Net Cash and Other Financial Assets, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

Net revenue:

































Transaction fees $ 149,951



$ 142,053



$ 598,760



$ 526,942





















Interest income 74,791



106,170



345,345



487,462



Interest expense (49,251)



(83,222)



(246,587)



(385,605)



Net fair value adjustments (42,659)



(25,865)



(144,990)



(100,688)



Net interest income and fair value adjustments (17,119)



(2,917)



(46,232)



1,169



Investor fees 30,258



30,419



124,532



114,883



Gain on sales of loans 20,373



10,509



67,716



45,979



Net investor revenue 33,512



38,011



146,016



162,031





















Other revenue 5,023



1,457



13,831



5,839





















Total net revenue 188,486



181,521



758,607



694,812



Operating expenses: (1)















Sales and marketing 67,222



68,353



279,423



268,517



Origination and servicing 22,203



25,707



103,403



99,376



Engineering and product development 41,080



39,552



168,380



155,255



Other general and administrative 57,607



61,303



238,292



228,641



Goodwill impairment —



—



—



35,633



Class action and regulatory litigation expense —



—



—



35,500



Total operating expenses 188,112



194,915



789,498



822,922



Income (Loss) before income tax expense 374



(13,394)



(30,891)



(128,110)



Income tax expense (benefit) 140



18



(201)



43



Consolidated net income (loss) 234



(13,412)



(30,690)



(128,153)



Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —



50



55



155



LendingClub net income (loss) $ 234



$ (13,462)



$ (30,745)



$ (128,308)



Net income (loss) per share attributable to LendingClub:















Basic (2) $ 0.00



$ (0.16)



$ (0.35)



$ (1.52)



Diluted (2) $ 0.00



$ (0.16)



$ (0.35)



$ (1.52)



Weighted-average common shares – Basic (2) 88,371,672



85,539,436



87,278,596



84,583,461



Weighted-average common shares – Diluted (2) 88,912,677



85,539,436



87,278,596



84,583,461







(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

Sales and marketing $ 1,479



$ 1,688



$ 6,095



$ 7,362



Origination and servicing 533



1,044



3,155



4,322



Engineering and product development 4,417



4,403



19,860



20,478



Other general and administrative 10,312



10,583



44,529



42,925



Total stock-based compensation expense $ 16,741



$ 17,718



$ 73,639



$ 75,087







(2) All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

% Change



December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Loan originations (in millions) $ 3,083



$ 3,350



$ 3,130



$ 2,728



$ 2,871



7 %

Net revenue $ 188,486



$ 204,896



$ 190,807



$ 174,418



$ 181,521



4 %

Consolidated net income (loss) $ 234



$ (392)



$ (10,632)



$ (19,900)



$ (13,412)



102 %

Contribution (1) $ 101,261



$ 105,789



$ 99,556



$ 85,688



$ 91,023



11 %

Contribution margin (1) 53.7 %

51.6 %

52.2 %

49.1 %

50.1 %

7 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 38,981



$ 40,021



$ 33,181



$ 22,589



$ 28,464



37 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 20.7 %

19.5 %

17.4 %

13.0 %

15.7 %

32 %

Adjusted net income (loss) (1) $ 6,981



$ 7,951



$ (1,232)



$ (11,518)



$ (4,110)



N/M



EPS – diluted (2) $ 0.00



$ 0.00



$ (0.12)



$ (0.23)



$ (0.16)



N/M



Adjusted EPS – diluted (1) (2) $ 0.08



$ 0.09



$ (0.01)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.05)



N/M



Loan Originations by Investor Type:

Banks 32 %

38 %

45 %

49 %

41 %





Other institutional investors 25 %

20 %

21 %

18 %

19 %





LendingClub inventory 23 %

23 %

13 %

10 %

18 %





Managed accounts 17 %

15 %

16 %

17 %

16 %





Self-directed retail investors 3 %

4 %

5 %

6 %

6 %





Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %





Loan Originations by Program:

Personal loans – standard program 68 %

70 %

69 %

71 %

72 %





Personal loans – custom program 26 %

24 %

24 %

21 %

21 %





Other – custom program (3) 6 %

6 %

7 %

8 %

7 %





Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %





Personal Loan Originations by Loan Grade – Standard Loan Program (in millions):

A $ 654.1



$ 757.4



$ 705.6



$ 608.3



$ 604.9



8 %

B 644.7



738.3



650.8



574.5



591.6



9 %

C 479.6



523.3



509.2



452.5



495.9



(3) %

D 309.1



324.2



308.1



243.5



267.1



16 %

E —



—



0.6



49.4



83.8



(100) %

F —



—



—



0.2



6.3



(100) %

G —



—



—



—



1.3



(100) %

Total $ 2,087.5



$ 2,343.2



$ 2,174.3



$ 1,928.4



$ 2,050.9



2 %





N/M – Not meaningful

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."



(2) All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.



(3) Comprised of education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. Beginning in the third quarter of 2019, this category no longer includes small business loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

% Change



December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

Y/Y

Servicing Portfolio by Method Financed (in millions, at end of period):

Whole loans sold $ 14,118



$ 13,509



$ 12,777



$ 11,761



$ 10,890



30 %

Notes 919



1,016



1,092



1,169



1,243



(26) %

Certificates 211



272



471



577



689



(69) %

Secured borrowings 19



29



42



59



81



(77) %

Loans invested in by the Company 744



696



426



565



843



(12) %

Total $ 16,011



$ 15,522



$ 14,808



$ 14,131



$ 13,746



16 %

Employees and contractors (4) 1,538



1,726



1,715



1,621



1,687



(9) %







(4) As of the end of each respective period.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)







December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,779



$ 372,974



Restricted cash 243,343



271,084



Securities available for sale (includes $174,849 and $53,611 pledged as collateral at fair

value, respectively) 270,927



170,469



Loans held for investment at fair value 1,079,315



1,883,251



Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value 43,693



2,583



Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value 722,355



840,021



Accrued interest receivable 12,857



22,255



Property, equipment and software, net 114,370



113,875



Operating lease assets 93,485



—



Intangible assets, net 14,549



18,048



Other assets (1) 143,668



124,967



Total assets $ 2,982,341



$ 3,819,527



Liabilities and Equity







Accounts payable $ 10,855



$ 7,104



Accrued interest payable 9,260



19,241



Operating lease liabilities 112,344



—



Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1) 142,636



152,118



Payable to investors 97,530



149,052



Notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 1,081,466



1,905,875



Payable to securitization note and certificate holders (includes $40,610 and $0 at fair

value, respectively) 40,610



256,354



Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements 587,453



458,802



Total liabilities 2,082,154



2,948,546



Equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 89,218,797 and

86,384,667 shares issued, respectively; 88,757,406 and 85,928,127 shares

outstanding, respectively (2) 892



864



Additional paid-in capital (2) 1,467,882



1,405,392



Accumulated deficit (548,472)



(517,727)



Treasury stock, at cost; 461,391 and 456,540 shares, respectively (2) (19,550)



(19,485)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (565)



157



Total LendingClub stockholders' equity 900,187



869,201



Noncontrolling interests —



1,780



Total equity 900,187



870,981



Total liabilities and equity $ 2,982,341



$ 3,819,527









(1) In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company presented operating lease assets and operating lease liabilities separately from "Other assets" and "Accrued expenses and other liabilities," respectively, on its Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. This change in presentation had no impact on prior period amounts presented.



(2) All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

GAAP LendingClub net income (loss) $ 234



$ (383)



$ (10,661)



$ (19,935)



$ (13,462)



$ (30,745)



$ (128,308)



Engineering and product development expense 41,080



41,455



43,299



42,546



39,552



168,380



155,255



Other general and administrative expense 57,607



59,485



64,324



56,876



61,303



238,292



228,641



Cost structure simplification expense (1) 188



2,778



646



3,706



880



7,318



—



Goodwill impairment —



—



—



—



—



—



35,633



Class action and regulatory litigation expense —



—



—



—



—



—



35,500



Stock-based compensation expense (2) 2,012



2,357



2,386



2,495



2,732



9,250



11,684



Income tax expense (benefit) 140



97



(438)



—



18



(201)



43



Contribution $ 101,261



$ 105,789



$ 99,556



$ 85,688



$ 91,023



$ 392,294



$ 339,328



Total net revenue $ 188,486



$ 204,896



$ 190,807



$ 174,418



$ 181,521



$ 758,607



$ 694,812



Contribution margin 53.7 %

51.6 %

52.2 %

49.1 %

50.1 %

51.7 %

48.8 %







(1) Contribution excludes the portion of personnel-related expenses associated with establishing a site in the Salt Lake City area that are included in the "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories.



(2) Contribution excludes stock-based compensation expense included in the "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

GAAP LendingClub net income (loss) $ 234



$ (383)



$ (10,661)



$ (19,935)



$ (13,462)



$ (30,745)



$ (128,308)



Cost structure simplification expense (1) 284



3,443



1,934



4,272



6,782



9,933



6,782



Goodwill impairment —



—



—



—



—



—



35,633



Legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues (2) 4,531



4,142



6,791



4,145



2,570



19,609



53,518



Acquisition and related expenses (3) 932



—



—



—



—



932



—



Other items (4) 1,000



749



704



—



—



2,453



—



Adjusted net income (loss) $ 6,981



$ 7,951



$ (1,232)



$ (11,518)



$ (4,110)



$ 2,182



$ (32,375)



Depreciation and impairment expense:



























Engineering and product development 12,532



11,464



11,838



13,373



12,372



49,207



45,037



Other general and administrative 1,739



1,569



1,596



1,542



1,525



6,446



5,852



Amortization of intangible assets 848



845



866



940



941



3,499



3,875



Stock-based compensation expense 16,741



18,095



20,551



18,252



17,718



73,639



75,087



Income tax expense (benefit) 140



97



(438)



—



18



(201)



43



Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,981



$ 40,021



$ 33,181



$ 22,589



$ 28,464



$ 134,772



$ 97,519



Total net revenue $ 188,486



$ 204,896



$ 190,807



$ 174,418



$ 181,521



$ 758,607



$ 694,812



Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.7 %

19.5 %

17.4 %

13.0 %

15.7 %

17.8 %

14.0 %































Weighted-average GAAP diluted shares (5) 88,912,677



87,588,495



86,719,049



86,108,871



85,539,436



87,278,596



84,583,461



Non-GAAP diluted shares (5) 88,912,677



87,588,495



86,719,049



86,108,871



85,539,436



87,794,035



84,583,461

































Adjusted EPS - diluted (5) $ 0.08



$ 0.09



$ (0.01)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.05)



$ 0.02



$ (0.38)









(1) Includes personnel-related expenses associated with establishing a site in the Salt Lake City area. These expenses are included in "Sales and marketing," "Origination and servicing," "Engineering and product development" and "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. In the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, also includes external advisory fees which are included in "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(2) Includes class action and regulatory litigation expense and legal and other expenses related to legacy issues, which are included in "Class action and regulatory litigation expense" and "Other general and administrative" expense, respectively, on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the second quarter and full year 2019, includes expense related to the termination of a legacy contract, which is included in "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. For each of the quarters in 2019, also includes expense related to the dissolution of certain private funds managed by LCAM, which is included in "Net fair value adjustments" on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(3) In 2019, represents costs related to the acquisition of Radius.



(4) Includes expenses related to certain non-legacy litigation and regulatory matters, which are included in "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the second quarter of 2019, also includes a gain on the sale of our small business operating segment.



(5) All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





The following table is provided to delineate between the assets and liabilities belonging to our member payment dependent self-directed retail program (Retail Program) note holders and certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP. Such assets are not legally ours and the associated liabilities are payable only from the cash flows generated by those assets (i.e. Pass-throughs). As such, these debt holders do not have a secured interest in any other assets of LendingClub. We believe this is a useful measure because it illustrates the overall financial stability and operating leverage of the Company.







December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Retail

Program (1) Consolidated

VIEs (2) (4) All Other

LendingClub (3) Condensed

Consolidated

Balance Sheet

Retail

Program (1) Consolidated

VIEs (2) All Other

LendingClub (3) Condensed

Consolidated

Balance Sheet

Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents $ —

$ —

$ 243,779

$ 243,779



$ —

$ —

$ 372,974

$ 372,974



Restricted cash —

2,894

240,449

243,343



15,551

17,660

237,873

271,084



Securities available for sale —

—

270,927

270,927



—

—

170,469

170,469



Loans held for investment at fair value 881,473

197,842

—

1,079,315



1,241,157

642,094

—

1,883,251



Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value (4) —

37,638

6,055

43,693



—

—

2,583

2,583



Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value —

—

722,355

722,355



—

245,345

594,676

840,021



Accrued interest receivable 5,930

1,815

5,112

12,857



8,914

7,242

6,099

22,255



Property, equipment and software, net —

—

114,370

114,370



—

—

113,875

113,875



Operating lease assets —

—

93,485

93,485



—

—

—

—



Intangible assets, net —

—

14,549

14,549



—

—

18,048

18,048



Other assets (5) —

—

143,668

143,668



—

530

124,437

124,967



Total assets $ 887,403

$ 240,189

$ 1,854,749

$ 2,982,341



$ 1,265,622

$ 912,871

$ 1,641,034

$ 3,819,527



Liabilities and Equity



















Accounts payable $ —

$ —

$ 10,855

$ 10,855



$ —

$ —

$ 7,104

$ 7,104



Accrued interest payable 5,930

1,737

1,593

9,260



11,484

7,594

163

19,241



Operating lease liabilities —

—

112,344

112,344



—

—

—

—



Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5) —

—

142,636

142,636



—

15

152,103

152,118



Payable to investors —

—

97,530

97,530



—

—

149,052

149,052



Notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 881,473

197,842

2,151

1,081,466



1,254,138

648,908

2,829

1,905,875



Payable to securitization note and certificate holders (4) —

40,610

—

40,610



—

256,354

—

256,354



Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements —

—

587,453

587,453



—

—

458,802

458,802



Total liabilities 887,403

240,189

954,562

2,082,154



1,265,622

912,871

770,053

2,948,546



Total equity —

—

900,187

900,187



—

—

870,981

870,981



Total liabilities and equity $ 887,403

$ 240,189

$ 1,854,749

$ 2,982,341



$ 1,265,622

$ 912,871

$ 1,641,034

$ 3,819,527









(1) Represents loans held for investment at fair value that are funded directly by our Retail Program notes. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. We do not assume principal or interest rate risk on loans facilitated through our lending marketplace that are funded by our Retail Program because loan balances, interest rates and maturities are matched and offset by an equal balance of notes with the exact same interest rates and maturities. We do not retain any economic interests from our Retail Program. Interest expense on Retail Program notes of $148.0 million and $210.8 million was equally matched and offset by interest income from the related loans of $148.0 million and $210.8 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our Net interest income and fair value adjustments.



(2) Represents assets and equal and offsetting liabilities of certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP, but which are not legally ours. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. The creditors of the VIEs have no recourse to the general credit of the Company. Interest expense on these liabilities owned by third parties of $70.8 million and net fair value adjustments of $13.5 million in 2019 were equally matched and offset by interest income on the loans of $84.3 million, resulting in no net effect on our Net interest income and fair value adjustments. Interest expense on these liabilities owned by third parties of $154.9 million and net fair value adjustments of $15.9 million in 2018 were equally matched and offset by interest income on the loans of $170.8 million, resulting in no net effect on our Net interest income and fair value adjustments. Economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of the VIEs, are reflected in "Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value," "Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value" and "Restricted cash," respectively, within the "All Other LendingClub" column.



(3) Represents all other assets and liabilities of LendingClub, other than those related to our Retail Program and certain consolidated VIEs, but includes any economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of those consolidated VIEs.



(4) In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company sponsored a new Structured Program transaction that was consolidated, resulting in an increase to "Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value" and the related "Payable to securitization note and certificate holders."



(5) In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company presented operating lease assets and operating lease liabilities separately from "Other assets" and "Accrued expenses and other liabilities," respectively, on its Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. This change in presentation had no impact on prior period amounts presented.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued)

NET CASH AND OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 243,779



$ 199,950



$ 334,713



$ 402,311



$ 372,974



Restricted cash committed for loan purchases (2) 68,001



84,536



31,945



24,632



31,118



Securities available for sale 270,927



246,559



220,449



197,509



170,469



Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value (3) 43,693



4,211



5,027



8,757



2,583



Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value 722,355



710,170



435,083



552,166



840,021



Payable to securitization note and certificate holders (3) (40,610)



—



—



(233,269)



(256,354)



Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements (587,453)



(509,107)



(324,426)



(263,863)



(458,802)



Other assets and liabilities (2) (6,226)



(31,795)



(12,089)



(8,541)



(31,241)



Net cash and other financial assets (4) $ 714,466



$ 704,524



$ 690,702



$ 679,702



$ 670,768









(1) Variations in cash and cash equivalents are primarily due to variations in the amount and timing of loan purchases invested in by the Company.



(2) In the fourth quarter of 2019, we added a new line item called "Other assets and liabilities" which is a total of "Accrued interest receivable," "Other assets," "Accounts payable," "Accrued interest payable" and "Accrued expenses and other liabilities," included on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. This line item represents certain assets and liabilities that impact working capital and are affected by timing differences between revenue and expense recognition and related cash activity. In the third quarter of 2019, we added a new line item called "Restricted cash committed for loan purchases," which represents cash and cash equivalents that are transferred to restricted cash for loans that are pending purchase by the Company. We believe this is a more complete representation of the Company's net cash and other financial assets position as of each period presented in the table above. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.



(3) In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company sponsored a new Structured Program transaction that was consolidated, resulting in an increase to "Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value" and the related "Payable to securitization note and certificate holders."



(4) Comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided as not practicable.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE (1)

(In millions)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Year Ended



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

GAAP Consolidated net income (loss) (2) $(5) - $0

$17 - $37

Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $(5) - $0

$17 - $37

Stock-based compensation expense 19

79

Depreciation, amortization and other net adjustments 11

54

Adjusted EBITDA (2) $25 - $30

$150 - $170







(1) For the second half of 2020, reconciliation of comparable GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) cannot be provided as not practicable.



(2) Guidance excludes certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as expenses related to our cost structure simplification, legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, acquisition and related expenses, and other items (including certain non-legacy litigation and/or regulatory settlement expenses and gains on disposal of certain assets).

