LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Achieves GAAP Profitability with Record Contribution Margin and Adjusted EBITDA

Announces Acquisition of Radius Bank

News provided by

LendingClub Corporation

Feb 18, 2020, 16:06 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America's largest online lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Profitable in the fourth quarter

  • Loan originations of $3.1 billion, up 7% year-over-year.
  • Net Revenue of $188.5 million, up 4% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Consolidated Net Income of $0.2 million ($0.00 per share), improved from a loss of $(13.4) million ($(0.16) per share) in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $39.0 million, up 37% year-over-year.
  • Record Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20.7%, up 5.0 percentage points year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Net Income of $7.0 million ($0.08 per share), improved from Adjusted Net Loss of $(4.1) million ($(0.05) per share) in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Record full year 2019 results

  • LendingClub's innovation, simplification program and focus on partnerships is transforming the company, and leveraging its scale to sustain robust operational and financial momentum.
  • Record loan originations of $12.3 billion, up 13% year-over-year.
  • Record Net Revenue of $758.6 million, up 9% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Consolidated Net Loss of $(30.7) million ($(0.35) per share), improved from $(128.2) million ($(1.52) per share) in 2018.
  • Record Adjusted EBITDA of $134.8 million, up 38% year-over-year.
  • Record Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17.8%, up 3.8 percentage points year-over-year, primarily driven by a record Contribution Margin from improving cost efficiency in customer acquisition and origination and servicing.
  • Adjusted Net Income of $2.2 million ($0.02 per share), improved from Adjusted Net Loss of $(32.4) million ($(0.38) per share) in 2018.

Innovation, simplification and partnership transforming LendingClub

  • Investor product and platform innovation, such as Levered Certificates and LCX, improved balance sheet efficiency and velocity.
  • Borrower product and platform innovation drove conversion and retention higher, increased 24 hour approval rates from 67% in 2018 to 77% in 2019, and drove LendingClub's Net Promoter Score to 80.
  • Simplification program, including Business Process Outsourcing, geolocation and vendor consolidation, drove customer acquisition and servicing unit costs lower.
  • Select Plus and Small Business partnerships expand funding sources and enable LendingClub to serve more members.

LendingClub clears path to a bank charter

  • To comply with Federal banking ownership regulations, LendingClub's largest shareholder, Shanda, has agreed to exchange its 22% of voting common stock for non-voting stock. As part of the exchange, Shanda will receive a payment of $50.2 million.
  • The company is adopting a Temporary Bank Charter Protection Agreement, also known as a stockholder rights agreement, to maintain compliance with ownership thresholds under federal banking regulations by limiting accumulation of shares. This agreement will expire on the earlier of the completion of the transaction or 18 months.

Acquisition of Radius Bancorp ("Radius") provides a springboard to LendingClub's future

  • The acquisition of Radius for $185 million in cash and stock (subject to certain adjustments set forth in the definitive agreement) will enhance LendingClub's ability to serve its members, grow its market opportunity, increase and diversify earnings, and provide resilience and regulatory clarity.
  • The company believes the acquisition will take 12 to 15 months to receive regulatory approval and close.

2020 outlook focused on profitable growth, resolution of legacy issues, and preparations for a national bank charter

  • Expect full year 2020 Net Revenue to be in the range of $790 million to $820 million; GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Adjusted Net Income both in the range of $17 million to $37 million; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $150 million to $170 million.
  • In a seasonally slower first quarter, expect Net Revenue to be in the range of $170 million to $180 million; GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) both in the range of $(5) million to $0 million; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $25 million to $30 million.
  • GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA guidance does not include certain items, as discussed in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance" table at the end of this release.

"Having achieved our key 2019 strategic and financial goals, the acquisition of Radius Bank provides a springboard to our future. It will dramatically enhance the resiliency and earnings trajectory of LendingClub, while unlocking the ability to create a category-defining experience for our members," said Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub.

LendingClub remains well positioned over the long term

  • LendingClub provides tools that help Americans save money on their path to financial health through lower borrowing costs and a seamless user experience. We also seek to help investors efficiently generate competitive risk-adjusted returns through diversification.
  • The company is the market leader in personal loans – a $160 billion+ industry and the fastest growing segment of consumer credit in the United States – and has an estimated potential immediate addressable market opportunity of more than $445 billion.
  • The company's marketplace gives it unique strengths, which enable it to expand its market opportunity, competitive advantage, and growth and profit potential:
    • Its marketplace model generates savings for borrowers by finding and matching the lowest available cost of capital with the right borrower and attracts investors with a low cost of capital by efficiently generating competitive returns and duration diversification;
    • The broad spectrum of investors enables the company to serve more borrowers and to enhance its marketing efficiency; and
    • Scale, data, and innovation enable LendingClub to generate and convert demand efficiently while managing price and credit risk effectively.
  • The Visitor-to-Member and Product-to-Platform strategies aim to leverage LendingClub's scale to deliver additional savings to our growing membership base (3M+ customers) while expanding our market opportunity and earnings potential.

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

($ in millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Loan Originations

$

3,083.1

$

2,871.0

$

12,290.1

$

10,881.8

Net Revenue

$

188.5

$

181.5

$

758.6

$

694.8

GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss)

$

0.2

$

(13.4)

$

(30.7)

$

(128.2)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

39.0

$

28.5

$

134.8

$

97.5

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

7.0

$

(4.1)

$

2.2

$

(32.4)

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Commenting on financial results, Tom Casey, CFO of LendingClub, said "Our work over the last two years to drive revenue per member up and customer acquisition costs down is powering profitable and sustainable growth. Acquiring Radius will transform the revenue, earnings and return on assets potential of LendingClub, and will enable us to make more flexible capital allocation decisions to drive shareholder returns."

Loan Originations – Loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $3.1 billion, improving 7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Net Revenue – Net Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $188.5 million, improving 4% compared to the same quarter last year driven primarily by a higher volume of loan originations.

GAAP Consolidated Net Income – GAAP Consolidated Net Income was $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, improving $13.6 million compared to the same quarter last year driven primarily by an increase in net revenue and a decrease in operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA  Adjusted EBITDA was $39.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, improving $10.5 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Adjusted Net Income Adjusted Net Income was $7.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, improving $11.1 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Contribution Contribution was $101.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, improving $10.2 million compared to the same quarter last year, with Contribution Margin improving to 53.7% from 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) – Basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub was $0.00 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub of $(0.16) in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EPS – Adjusted EPS was $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to an Adjusted EPS of $(0.05) in the same quarter last year.

Net Cash and Other Financial Assets – As of December 31, 2019, net cash and other financial assets totaled $714.5 million compared to $670.8 million as of December 31, 2018.

For a calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Contribution, Adjusted EPS and Net Cash and Other Financial Assets, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.

About LendingClub

LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies and passes those savings onto borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partners. More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub fourth quarter 2019 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (888) 317-6003, or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-6061, with conference ID 7474063, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until February 25, 2020, by calling +1 (877) 344-7529 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-0088, with Conference ID 10138523. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handle (@LendingClub) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

For Investors:
IR@lendingclub.com

Media Contact:
Press@lendingclub.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Statement Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Adjusted EPS) and Net Cash and Other Financial Assets. Our non-GAAP measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

In particular, we believe Contribution and Contribution Margin are useful measures of overall direct product profitability because the measures illustrate the relationship between costs most directly associated with revenue generating activities and the related revenue, and the effectiveness of the direct costs in obtaining revenue. Contribution is calculated as net revenue less "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expenses on the Company's Statements of Operations, adjusted to exclude cost structure simplification and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses within these captions and income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. The adjustment for cost structure simplification expense relates to a review of our cost structure and a number of expense initiatives underway, including the establishment of a site in the Salt Lake City area. The expense includes incremental and excess personnel-related expenses associated with establishing our Salt Lake City area site and external advisory fees. Contribution Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Contribution by total net revenue.

We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is an important measure because it directly reflects the financial performance of our business. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) adjusts for certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as (1) expenses related to our cost structure simplification, as discussed above, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, (4) acquisition and related expenses and (5) other items (including certain non-legacy litigation and/or regulatory settlement expenses and gains on disposal of certain assets), net of tax. Legacy items are generally those expenses that arose from the decisions of legacy management prior to the board review initiated in 2016 and resulted in the resignation of our former CEO, including legal and other costs associated with ongoing regulatory and government investigations, indemnification obligations, litigation, and termination of certain legacy contracts. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we added an adjustment to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for "Acquisition and related expenses" to adjust for costs related to the acquisition of Radius. In the second quarter of 2019, we added an adjustment to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for Other items to adjust for expenses or gains that are not part of our core operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures of operating performance because they allow for the comparison of our core operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as (1) cost structure simplification expense, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, (4) acquisition and related expenses, (5) other items, as discussed above, (6) depreciation, impairment and amortization expense, (7) stock-based compensation expense and (8) income tax expense (benefit). Additionally, we utilize Adjusted EBITDA as an input into the Company's calculation of the annual bonus plan. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total net revenue.

We believe Adjusted EPS is an important measure because it directly reflects the financial performance of our business. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

We believe Net Cash and Other Financial Assets is a useful measure because it illustrates the overall financial stability and operating leverage of the Company. This measure is calculated as cash and certain other assets and liabilities, including loans and securities available for sale, which are partially secured and offset by related credit facilities, and working capital.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their most comparable GAAP measure. In particular, many of the adjustments to derive the non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measure, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding cost savings and other financial or other benefits of the acquisition of Radius, the ability and timing to satisfy the closing conditions for the Radius acquisition (including obtaining regulatory approval), customer preferences, future initiatives and strategy, borrower and investor demand, anticipated future financial results, and the impact of a bank charter on our business are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: the outcomes of pending governmental investigations and pending or threatened litigation, which are inherently uncertain; the impact of management changes and the ability to continue to retain key personnel; our ability to achieve cost savings from restructurings; our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and investors; our ability to obtain or add bank functionality and a bank charter; competition; overall economic conditions; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information in this press release is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net revenue:
















Transaction fees

$

149,951

$

142,053

$

598,760

$

526,942










Interest income

74,791

106,170

345,345

487,462

Interest expense

(49,251)

(83,222)

(246,587)

(385,605)

Net fair value adjustments

(42,659)

(25,865)

(144,990)

(100,688)

Net interest income and fair value adjustments

(17,119)

(2,917)

(46,232)

1,169

Investor fees

30,258

30,419

124,532

114,883

Gain on sales of loans

20,373

10,509

67,716

45,979

Net investor revenue

33,512

38,011

146,016

162,031










Other revenue

5,023

1,457

13,831

5,839










Total net revenue

188,486

181,521

758,607

694,812

Operating expenses: (1)







Sales and marketing

67,222

68,353

279,423

268,517

Origination and servicing

22,203

25,707

103,403

99,376

Engineering and product development

41,080

39,552

168,380

155,255

Other general and administrative

57,607

61,303

238,292

228,641

Goodwill impairment







35,633

Class action and regulatory litigation expense







35,500

Total operating expenses

188,112

194,915

789,498

822,922

Income (Loss) before income tax expense

374

(13,394)

(30,891)

(128,110)

Income tax expense (benefit)

140

18

(201)

43

Consolidated net income (loss)

234

(13,412)

(30,690)

(128,153)

Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests



50

55

155

LendingClub net income (loss)

$

234

$

(13,462)

$

(30,745)

$

(128,308)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to LendingClub:







Basic (2)

$

0.00

$

(0.16)

$

(0.35)

$

(1.52)

Diluted (2)

$

0.00

$

(0.16)

$

(0.35)

$

(1.52)

Weighted-average common shares – Basic (2)

88,371,672

85,539,436

87,278,596

84,583,461

Weighted-average common shares – Diluted (2)

88,912,677

85,539,436

87,278,596

84,583,461



(1)  Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Sales and marketing

$

1,479

$

1,688

$

6,095

$

7,362

Origination and servicing

533

1,044

3,155

4,322

Engineering and product development

4,417

4,403

19,860

20,478

Other general and administrative

10,312

10,583

44,529

42,925

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

16,741

$

17,718

$

73,639

$

75,087


(2) All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

% Change

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Loan originations (in millions)

$

3,083

$

3,350

$

3,130

$

2,728

$

2,871

7

%

Net revenue

$

188,486

$

204,896

$

190,807

$

174,418

$

181,521

4

%

Consolidated net income (loss)

$

234

$

(392)

$

(10,632)

$

(19,900)

$

(13,412)

102

%

Contribution (1)

$

101,261

$

105,789

$

99,556

$

85,688

$

91,023

11

%

Contribution margin (1)

53.7

%

51.6

%

52.2

%

49.1

%

50.1

%

7

%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

38,981

$

40,021

$

33,181

$

22,589

$

28,464

37

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

20.7

%

19.5

%

17.4

%

13.0

%

15.7

%

32

%

Adjusted net income (loss) (1)

$

6,981

$

7,951

$

(1,232)

$

(11,518)

$

(4,110)

N/M

EPS – diluted (2)

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.12)

$

(0.23)

$

(0.16)

N/M

Adjusted EPS – diluted (1) (2)

$

0.08

$

0.09

$

(0.01)

$

(0.13)

$

(0.05)

N/M

Loan Originations by Investor Type:

Banks

32

%

38

%

45

%

49

%

41

%


Other institutional investors

25

%

20

%

21

%

18

%

19

%


LendingClub inventory

23

%

23

%

13

%

10

%

18

%


Managed accounts

17

%

15

%

16

%

17

%

16

%


Self-directed retail investors

3

%

4

%

5

%

6

%

6

%


Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%


Loan Originations by Program:

Personal loans – standard program

68

%

70

%

69

%

71

%

72

%


Personal loans – custom program

26

%

24

%

24

%

21

%

21

%


Other – custom program (3)

6

%

6

%

7

%

8

%

7

%


Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%


Personal Loan Originations by Loan Grade – Standard Loan Program (in millions):

A

$

654.1

$

757.4

$

705.6

$

608.3

$

604.9

8

%

B

644.7

738.3

650.8

574.5

591.6

9

%

C

479.6

523.3

509.2

452.5

495.9

(3)

%

D

309.1

324.2

308.1

243.5

267.1

16

%

E





0.6

49.4

83.8

(100)

%

F







0.2

6.3

(100)

%

G









1.3

(100)

%

Total

$

2,087.5

$

2,343.2

$

2,174.3

$

1,928.4

$

2,050.9

2

%

N/M – Not meaningful

(1)

Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."


(2)

All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.


(3)

Comprised of education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. Beginning in the third quarter of 2019, this category no longer includes small business loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

% Change

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Y/Y

Servicing Portfolio by Method Financed (in millions, at end of period):

Whole loans sold

$

14,118

$

13,509

$

12,777

$

11,761

$

10,890

30

%

Notes

919

1,016

1,092

1,169

1,243

(26)

%

Certificates

211

272

471

577

689

(69)

%

Secured borrowings

19

29

42

59

81

(77)

%

Loans invested in by the Company

744

696

426

565

843

(12)

%

Total

$

16,011

$

15,522

$

14,808

$

14,131

$

13,746

16

%

Employees and contractors (4)

1,538

1,726

1,715

1,621

1,687

(9)

%


(4)

As of the end of each respective period.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)



December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

243,779

$

372,974

Restricted cash

243,343

271,084

Securities available for sale (includes $174,849 and $53,611 pledged as collateral at fair
      value, respectively)

270,927

170,469

Loans held for investment at fair value

1,079,315

1,883,251

Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value

43,693

2,583

Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value

722,355

840,021

Accrued interest receivable

12,857

22,255

Property, equipment and software, net

114,370

113,875

Operating lease assets

93,485



Intangible assets, net

14,549

18,048

Other assets (1)

143,668

124,967

Total assets

$

2,982,341

$

3,819,527

Liabilities and Equity



Accounts payable

$

10,855

$

7,104

Accrued interest payable

9,260

19,241

Operating lease liabilities

112,344



Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1)

142,636

152,118

Payable to investors

97,530

149,052

Notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

1,081,466

1,905,875

Payable to securitization note and certificate holders (includes $40,610 and $0 at fair
     value, respectively)

40,610

256,354

Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements

587,453

458,802

Total liabilities

2,082,154

2,948,546

Equity



Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 89,218,797 and
     86,384,667 shares issued, respectively; 88,757,406 and 85,928,127 shares
     outstanding, respectively (2)

892

864

Additional paid-in capital (2)

1,467,882

1,405,392

Accumulated deficit

(548,472)

(517,727)

Treasury stock, at cost; 461,391 and 456,540 shares, respectively (2)

(19,550)

(19,485)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(565)

157

Total LendingClub stockholders' equity

900,187

869,201

Noncontrolling interests



1,780

Total equity

900,187

870,981

  Total liabilities and equity

$

2,982,341

$

3,819,527



(1)

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company presented operating lease assets and operating lease liabilities separately from "Other assets" and "Accrued expenses and other liabilities," respectively, on its Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. This change in presentation had no impact on prior period amounts presented.


(2)

All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

GAAP LendingClub net income (loss)

$

234

$

(383)

$

(10,661)

$

(19,935)

$

(13,462)

$

(30,745)

$

(128,308)

Engineering and product development expense

41,080

41,455

43,299

42,546

39,552

168,380

155,255

Other general and administrative expense

57,607

59,485

64,324

56,876

61,303

238,292

228,641

Cost structure simplification expense (1)

188

2,778

646

3,706

880

7,318



Goodwill impairment













35,633

Class action and regulatory litigation expense













35,500

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

2,012

2,357

2,386

2,495

2,732

9,250

11,684

Income tax expense (benefit)

140

97

(438)



18

(201)

43

Contribution

$

101,261

$

105,789

$

99,556

$

85,688

$

91,023

$

392,294

$

339,328

Total net revenue

$

188,486

$

204,896

$

190,807

$

174,418

$

181,521

$

758,607

$

694,812

Contribution margin

53.7

%

51.6

%

52.2

%

49.1

%

50.1

%

51.7

%

48.8

%


(1)

Contribution excludes the portion of personnel-related expenses associated with establishing a site in the Salt Lake City area that are included in the "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories.


(2)

Contribution excludes stock-based compensation expense included in the "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

GAAP LendingClub net income (loss)

$

234

$

(383)

$

(10,661)

$

(19,935)

$

(13,462)

$

(30,745)

$

(128,308)

Cost structure simplification expense (1)

284

3,443

1,934

4,272

6,782

9,933

6,782

Goodwill impairment













35,633

Legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues (2)

4,531

4,142

6,791

4,145

2,570

19,609

53,518

Acquisition and related expenses (3)

932









932



Other items (4)

1,000

749

704





2,453



Adjusted net income (loss)

$

6,981

$

7,951

$

(1,232)

$

(11,518)

$

(4,110)

$

2,182

$

(32,375)

Depreciation and impairment expense:













Engineering and product development

12,532

11,464

11,838

13,373

12,372

49,207

45,037

Other general and administrative

1,739

1,569

1,596

1,542

1,525

6,446

5,852

Amortization of intangible assets

848

845

866

940

941

3,499

3,875

Stock-based compensation expense

16,741

18,095

20,551

18,252

17,718

73,639

75,087

Income tax expense (benefit)

140

97

(438)



18

(201)

43

Adjusted EBITDA

$

38,981

$

40,021

$

33,181

$

22,589

$

28,464

$

134,772

$

97,519

Total net revenue

$

188,486

$

204,896

$

190,807

$

174,418

$

181,521

$

758,607

$

694,812

Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.7

%

19.5

%

17.4

%

13.0

%

15.7

%

17.8

%

14.0

%















Weighted-average GAAP diluted shares (5)

88,912,677

87,588,495

86,719,049

86,108,871

85,539,436

87,278,596

84,583,461

Non-GAAP diluted shares (5)

88,912,677

87,588,495

86,719,049

86,108,871

85,539,436

87,794,035

84,583,461
















Adjusted EPS - diluted (5)

$

0.08

$

0.09

$

(0.01)

$

(0.13)

$

(0.05)

$

0.02

$

(0.38)



(1)

Includes personnel-related expenses associated with establishing a site in the Salt Lake City area. These expenses are included in "Sales and marketing," "Origination and servicing," "Engineering and product development" and "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. In the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, also includes external advisory fees which are included in "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.


(2)

Includes class action and regulatory litigation expense and legal and other expenses related to legacy issues, which are included in "Class action and regulatory litigation expense" and "Other general and administrative" expense, respectively, on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the second quarter and full year 2019, includes expense related to the termination of a legacy contract, which is included in "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. For each of the quarters in 2019, also includes expense related to the dissolution of certain private funds managed by LCAM, which is included in "Net fair value adjustments" on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.


(3)

In 2019, represents costs related to the acquisition of Radius.


(4)

Includes expenses related to certain non-legacy litigation and regulatory matters, which are included in "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the second quarter of 2019, also includes a gain on the sale of our small business operating segment.


(5)

All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


The following table is provided to delineate between the assets and liabilities belonging to our member payment dependent self-directed retail program (Retail Program) note holders and certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP. Such assets are not legally ours and the associated liabilities are payable only from the cash flows generated by those assets (i.e. Pass-throughs). As such, these debt holders do not have a secured interest in any other assets of LendingClub. We believe this is a useful measure because it illustrates the overall financial stability and operating leverage of the Company.



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Retail
Program (1)

Consolidated
VIEs (2) (4)

All Other
LendingClub (3)

Condensed
Consolidated
Balance Sheet

Retail
Program (1)

Consolidated
VIEs (2)

All Other
LendingClub (3)

Condensed
Consolidated
Balance Sheet

Assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$


$


$

243,779

$

243,779

$


$


$

372,974

$

372,974

Restricted cash


2,894

240,449

243,343

15,551

17,660

237,873

271,084

Securities available for sale



270,927

270,927



170,469

170,469

Loans held for investment at fair value

881,473

197,842


1,079,315

1,241,157

642,094


1,883,251

Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value (4)


37,638

6,055

43,693



2,583

2,583

Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value



722,355

722,355


245,345

594,676

840,021

Accrued interest receivable

5,930

1,815

5,112

12,857

8,914

7,242

6,099

22,255

Property, equipment and software, net



114,370

114,370



113,875

113,875

Operating lease assets



93,485

93,485






Intangible assets, net



14,549

14,549



18,048

18,048

Other assets (5)



143,668

143,668


530

124,437

124,967

Total assets

$

887,403

$

240,189

$

1,854,749

$

2,982,341

$

1,265,622

$

912,871

$

1,641,034

$

3,819,527

Liabilities and Equity









Accounts payable

$


$


$

10,855

$

10,855

$


$


$

7,104

$

7,104

Accrued interest payable

5,930

1,737

1,593

9,260

11,484

7,594

163

19,241

Operating lease liabilities



112,344

112,344






Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5)



142,636

142,636


15

152,103

152,118

Payable to investors



97,530

97,530



149,052

149,052

Notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

881,473

197,842

2,151

1,081,466

1,254,138

648,908

2,829

1,905,875

Payable to securitization note and certificate holders (4)


40,610


40,610


256,354


256,354

Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements



587,453

587,453



458,802

458,802

Total liabilities

887,403

240,189

954,562

2,082,154

1,265,622

912,871

770,053

2,948,546

Total equity



900,187

900,187



870,981

870,981

  Total liabilities and equity

$

887,403

$

240,189

$

1,854,749

$

2,982,341

$

1,265,622

$

912,871

$

1,641,034

$

3,819,527



(1)

Represents loans held for investment at fair value that are funded directly by our Retail Program notes. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. We do not assume principal or interest rate risk on loans facilitated through our lending marketplace that are funded by our Retail Program because loan balances, interest rates and maturities are matched and offset by an equal balance of notes with the exact same interest rates and maturities. We do not retain any economic interests from our Retail Program. Interest expense on Retail Program notes of $148.0 million and $210.8 million was equally matched and offset by interest income from the related loans of $148.0 million and $210.8 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our Net interest income and fair value adjustments.



(2)

Represents assets and equal and offsetting liabilities of certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP, but which are not legally ours. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. The creditors of the VIEs have no recourse to the general credit of the Company. Interest expense on these liabilities owned by third parties of $70.8 million and net fair value adjustments of $13.5 million in 2019 were equally matched and offset by interest income on the loans of $84.3 million, resulting in no net effect on our Net interest income and fair value adjustments. Interest expense on these liabilities owned by third parties of $154.9 million and net fair value adjustments of $15.9 million in 2018 were equally matched and offset by interest income on the loans of $170.8 million, resulting in no net effect on our Net interest income and fair value adjustments. Economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of the VIEs, are reflected in "Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value," "Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value" and "Restricted cash," respectively, within the "All Other LendingClub" column.



(3)

Represents all other assets and liabilities of LendingClub, other than those related to our Retail Program and certain consolidated VIEs, but includes any economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of those consolidated VIEs.



(4)

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company sponsored a new Structured Program transaction that was consolidated, resulting in an increase to "Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value" and the related "Payable to securitization note and certificate holders."


(5)

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company presented operating lease assets and operating lease liabilities separately from "Other assets" and "Accrued expenses and other liabilities," respectively, on its Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. This change in presentation had no impact on prior period amounts presented.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued)

NET CASH AND OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Cash and cash equivalents (1)

$

243,779

$

199,950

$

334,713

$

402,311

$

372,974

Restricted cash committed for loan purchases (2)

68,001

84,536

31,945

24,632

31,118

Securities available for sale

270,927

246,559

220,449

197,509

170,469

Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value (3)

43,693

4,211

5,027

8,757

2,583

Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value

722,355

710,170

435,083

552,166

840,021

Payable to securitization note and certificate holders (3)

(40,610)





(233,269)

(256,354)

Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements

(587,453)

(509,107)

(324,426)

(263,863)

(458,802)

Other assets and liabilities (2)

(6,226)

(31,795)

(12,089)

(8,541)

(31,241)

Net cash and other financial assets (4)

$

714,466

$

704,524

$

690,702

$

679,702

$

670,768



(1)

Variations in cash and cash equivalents are primarily due to variations in the amount and timing of loan purchases invested in by the Company.


(2)

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we added a new line item called "Other assets and liabilities" which is a total of "Accrued interest receivable," "Other assets," "Accounts payable," "Accrued interest payable" and "Accrued expenses and other liabilities," included on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. This line item represents certain assets and liabilities that impact working capital and are affected by timing differences between revenue and expense recognition and related cash activity. In the third quarter of 2019, we added a new line item called "Restricted cash committed for loan purchases," which represents cash and cash equivalents that are transferred to restricted cash for loans that are pending purchase by the Company. We believe this is a more complete representation of the Company's net cash and other financial assets position as of each period presented in the table above. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.


(3)

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company sponsored a new Structured Program transaction that was consolidated, resulting in an increase to "Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value" and the related "Payable to securitization note and certificate holders."


(4)

Comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided as not practicable.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE (1)

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

GAAP Consolidated net income (loss) (2)

$(5) - $0

$17 - $37

Adjusted net income (loss) (2)

$(5) - $0

$17 - $37

Stock-based compensation expense

19

79

Depreciation, amortization and other net adjustments

11

54

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$25 - $30

$150 - $170


(1)

For the second half of 2020, reconciliation of comparable GAAP Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) cannot be provided as not practicable.


(2)

Guidance excludes certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as expenses related to our cost structure simplification, legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, acquisition and related expenses, and other items (including certain non-legacy litigation and/or regulatory settlement expenses and gains on disposal of certain assets).

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation

Related Links

https://lendingclub.com

You just read:

LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

News provided by

LendingClub Corporation

Feb 18, 2020, 16:06 ET