LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Delivered $41.6 million GAAP Net Income, 11.3% ROE and 11.9% ROTCE in fourth quarter

Increased Originations +40%, Revenue +23%, and Diluted EPS +338% in fourth quarter compared to prior year

For the full year 2025: Grew Originations +33%, Revenue +27%, and Diluted EPS +158% compared to prior year

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"We closed out a fantastic year with another strong quarter, delivering 40% originations growth and ROTCE approaching 12%," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "On a full-year basis, we grew originations 33% and more than doubled EPS. We're entering 2026 from a position of strength, with product innovations and marketing investments taking hold while credit continues to outperform. Our entry into home improvement financing is creating new opportunities and we also expect to leverage ongoing operating discipline and AI efficiencies to further strengthen the earnings power of the company."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Highlights:

Achieved $2.6 billion in origination volume, up 40% compared to the prior year, driven by the successful execution of product and marketing initiatives.

More than quadrupled Diluted EPS to $0.35 compared to the prior year.

Continued to deliver credit outperformance vs. competitor set, with over 40% better performance.

Executed $11.9 million of the $100 million Stock Repurchase and Acquisition Program .

. Announced entry into home improvement financing through foundational tech and talent acquisition and a distribution partnership.

Showcased distinct competitive advantages and near-term and medium-term growth strategy at Investor Day .

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $11.6 billion, up 9% year-over-year, supported primarily by growth in loans on the balance sheet.

Deposits of $9.8 billion, up 8% year-over-year, driven by growth in consumer accounts. 88% of total deposits are FDIC-insured.

Robust available liquidity of $4.0 billion.

Strong capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.0% and a CET1 capital ratio of 17.4%.

Financial Performance:

Loan originations grew 40% to $2.6 billion, compared to $1.8 billion in the prior year.

Total net revenue increased 23% to $266.5 million, compared to $217.2 million in the prior year, driven by higher marketplace sales and loan sale pricing, strong credit performance, and higher net interest margin on a larger balance sheet. Net interest margin expanded to 5.98%, compared to 5.42% in the prior year, driven by improved deposit funding costs.

Provision for credit losses of $47.2 million, compared to $63.2 million in the prior year, driven by strong credit performance and fewer loans held-for-investment at amortized cost in the period.

Net charge-offs in the held-for-investment at amortized cost loan portfolio improved to $40.1 million, compared to $46.0 million in the prior year, driven by strong credit performance as well as portfolio composition and maturity.

Net income and Diluted EPS more than quadrupled to $41.6 million and $0.35, respectively, compared to $9.7 million and $0.08 in the prior year, respectively.

Return on Equity (ROE) of 11.3% with a Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 11.9%.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) increased 31% to $97.2 million, compared to $74.3 million in the prior year.



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($ in millions, except per share

amounts) December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Total net revenue $ 266.5

$ 266.2

$ 217.2

$ 998.8

$ 787.0

Non-interest expense 169.3

162.7

142.9

630.6

543.7

Pre-provision net revenue (1) 97.2

103.5

74.3

368.3

243.3

Provision for credit losses 47.2

46.3

63.2

191.3

178.3

Income before income tax

expense 50.0

57.2

11.1

176.9

65.1

Income tax expense (8.5)

(13.0)

(1.4)

(41.3)

(13.7)

Net income $ 41.6

$ 44.3

$ 9.7

$ 135.7

$ 51.3























Diluted EPS $ 0.35

$ 0.37

$ 0.08

$ 1.16

$ 0.45



(1) See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, and Return on Tangible Common Equity, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook



First Quarter 2026

Loan originations $2.55B to $2.65B

Diluted EPS $0.34 to $0.39









Full Year 2026

Loan originations $11.6B to $12.6B

Diluted EPS $1.65 to $1.80



About LendingClub

LendingClub is reimagining what a bank can be by building our business around a simple belief: when our members win, we win. Leveraging innovative technology and engaging mobile-first experiences, our integrated suite of financial products helps people keep more of what they earn and earn more on what they save. Our 5+ million members love us for providing quick and easy access to affordable credit and rewarding their smart financial choices, like making on-time payments, saving regularly, and taking control of debt.

Getting credit right is a key driver of our success. Our advanced underwriting models are informed by over 150 billion cells of proprietary data, derived from tens of millions of repayment events across economic cycles. Our leading credit expertise combined with our resilient bank foundation, capital-light loan marketplace, decades of lending experience, and talented team have enabled us to deliver lasting value to members, loan investors, and stockholders alike. And we're just getting started.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company and operator of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR), Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share, and Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE). Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe PPNR is an important measure because it reflects the underlying financial performance of our business operations. PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income.

We believe TBV Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing tangible common equity for the period (common equity reduced by goodwill and customer relationship intangible assets), divided by the ending number of common shares issued and outstanding.

We believe ROTCE is an important measure because it reflects the company's ability to generate income from its core assets. ROTCE is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing annualized net income by the average tangible common equity for the applicable period.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables on pages 14 and 15 of this release.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



As of and for the three months ended

% Change



December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31,

2024

Q/Q

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Non-interest income $ 103,444

$ 107,792

$ 94,186

$ 67,754

$ 74,817

(4) %

38 %

Net interest income 163,027

158,439

154,249

149,957

142,384

3 %

14 %

Total net revenue 266,471

266,231

248,435

217,711

217,201

— %

23 %

Non-interest expense 169,284

162,713

154,718

143,867

142,855

4 %

19 %

Pre-provision net revenue(1) 97,187

103,518

93,717

73,844

74,346

(6) %

31 %

Provision for credit losses 47,158

46,280

39,733

58,149

63,238

2 %

(25) %

Income before income tax expense 50,029

57,238

53,984

15,695

11,108

(13) %

350 %

Income tax expense (8,475)

(12,964)

(15,806)

(4,024)

(1,388)

(35) %

511 %

Net income $ 41,554

$ 44,274

$ 38,178

$ 11,671

$ 9,720

(6) %

328 %































Basic EPS $ 0.36

$ 0.39

$ 0.33

$ 0.10

$ 0.09

(8) %

300 %

Diluted EPS $ 0.35

$ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 0.10

$ 0.08

(5) %

338 %































LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin 5.98 %

6.18 %

6.14 %

5.97 %

5.42 %









Efficiency ratio(2) 63.5 %

61.1 %

62.3 %

66.1 %

65.8 %









Return on average equity (ROE)(3) 11.3 %

12.4 %

11.1 %

3.5 %

2.9 %









Return on tangible common equity

(ROTCE)(1)(4) 11.9 %

13.2 %

11.8 %

3.7 %

3.1 %









Return on average total assets (ROA)(5) 1.5 %

1.7 %

1.5 %

0.4 %

0.4 %









Marketing expense as a % of loan

originations 1.77 %

1.55 %

1.40 %

1.47 %

1.27 %







































LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 17.4 %

18.0 %

17.5 %

17.8 %

17.3 %









Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.0 %

12.3 %

12.2 %

11.7 %

11.0 %









Book value per common share $ 13.01

$ 12.68

$ 12.25

$ 11.95

$ 11.83

3 %

10 %

Tangible book value per common

share(1) $ 12.30

$ 11.95

$ 11.53

$ 11.22

$ 11.09

3 %

11 %































Loan Originations (in millions)(6):



























Total loan originations $ 2,587

$ 2,622

$ 2,391

$ 1,989

$ 1,846

(1) %

40 %

Marketplace loans $ 2,090

$ 2,027

$ 1,702

$ 1,314

$ 1,241

3 %

68 %

Loan originations held for investment $ 497

$ 594

$ 689

$ 675

$ 605

(16) %

(18) %

Loan originations held for investment

as a % of total loan originations 19 %

23 %

29 %

34 %

33 %







































Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(7):

Total servicing portfolio $ 13,423

$ 12,986

$ 12,524

$ 12,241

$ 12,371

3 %

9 %

Loans serviced for others $ 7,601

$ 7,612

$ 7,185

$ 7,130

$ 7,207

— %

5 %



(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (3) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average equity for the period presented. (4) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity for the period presented. (5) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average total assets for the period presented. (6) Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only. (7) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans serviced for others and retained by the Company.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)







As of the three months ended

% Change



December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31,

2024

Q/Q

Y/Y

Balance Sheet Data:

Securities available for sale $ 3,706,709

$ 3,742,304

$ 3,527,142

$ 3,426,571

$ 3,452,648

(1) %

7 %

Loans held for sale at fair value $ 1,762,396

$ 1,213,140

$ 1,008,168

$ 703,378

$ 636,352

45 %

177 %

Loans and leases held for investment at

amortized cost $ 4,272,812

$ 4,363,415

$ 4,386,321

$ 4,215,449

$ 4,125,818

(2) %

4 %

Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1) $ (312,667)

$ (308,218)

$ (293,707)

$ (288,308)

$ (285,686)

1 %

9 %

Recovery asset value (2) $ 36,924

$ 40,444

$ 40,718

$ 44,115

$ 48,952

(9) %

(25) %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ (275,743)

$ (267,774)

$ (252,989)

$ (244,193)

$ (236,734)

3 %

16 %

Loans and leases held for investment at

amortized cost, net $ 3,997,069

$ 4,095,641

$ 4,133,332

$ 3,971,256

$ 3,889,084

(2) %

3 %

Loans held for investment at fair value $ 473,314

$ 477,784

$ 631,736

$ 818,882

$ 1,027,798

(1) %

(54) %

Total loans and leases held for investment $ 4,470,383

$ 4,573,425

$ 4,765,068

$ 4,790,138

$ 4,916,882

(2) %

(9) %

Whole loans held on balance sheet (3) $ 6,232,779

$ 5,786,565

$ 5,773,236

$ 5,493,516

$ 5,553,234

8 %

12 %

Total assets $ 11,567,816

$ 11,072,515

$ 10,775,333

$ 10,483,096

$ 10,630,509

4 %

9 %

Total deposits $ 9,833,870

$ 9,388,233

$ 9,136,124

$ 8,905,902

$ 9,068,237

5 %

8 %

Total liabilities $ 10,067,388

$ 9,610,302

$ 9,369,298

$ 9,118,579

$ 9,288,778

5 %

8 %

Total equity $ 1,500,428

$ 1,462,213

$ 1,406,035

$ 1,364,517

$ 1,341,731

3 %

12 %



(1) Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances. (2) Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off. (3) Includes loans held for sale at fair value, loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net of allowance for loan and lease losses, and loans held for investment at fair value.

The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



As of and for the three months ended



December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Asset Quality Metrics (1):

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans

and leases held for investment at amortized cost 6.5 %

6.1 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial

loans and leases held for investment at amortized

cost 2.5 %

2.3 %

2.3 %

2.7 %

3.9 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer

loans and leases held for investment at amortized

cost 7.2 %

6.8 %

6.4 %

6.3 %

6.1 %

Gross allowance for loan and lease losses to

consumer loans and leases held for investment at

amortized cost 8.2 %

7.9 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

Net charge-offs $ 40,074

$ 31,122

$ 31,800

$ 48,923

$ 45,977

Net charge-off ratio (2) 3.7 %

2.9 %

3.0 %

4.8 %

4.5 %



(1) Calculated as ALLL or gross ALLL, where applicable, to the corresponding portfolio segment balance of loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost. (2) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)





The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:







December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Unsecured personal $ 3,191,430

$ 3,106,472

Residential mortgages 151,073

172,711

Secured consumer 261,045

230,232

Total consumer loans held for investment 3,603,548

3,509,415

Equipment finance (1) 39,757

64,232

Commercial real estate (2) 472,489

373,785

Commercial and industrial 157,018

178,386

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 669,264

616,403

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 4,272,812

4,125,818

Allowance for loan and lease losses (275,743)

(236,734)

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $ 3,997,069

$ 3,889,084

Loans held for investment at fair value 473,314

1,027,798

Total loans and leases held for investment $ 4,470,383

$ 4,916,882



(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) Includes $286.8 million and $160.1 million in loans originated through the Small Business Association (SBA) as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents the components of the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost:



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1) $ 312,667

$ 285,686

Recovery asset value (2) (36,924)

(48,952)

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 275,743

$ 236,734



(1) Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances. (2) Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off.

The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025



Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease

losses, beginning of period $ 252,557

$ 15,217

$ 267,774

$ 237,433

$ 15,556

$ 252,989

Credit loss expense (benefit)

for loans and leases held for

investment 46,560

1,483

48,043

46,390

(483)

45,907

Charge-offs (54,556)

(2)

(54,558)

(47,886)

—

(47,886)

Recoveries 14,250

234

14,484

16,620

144

16,764

Allowance for loan and lease

losses, end of period $ 258,811

$ 16,932

$ 275,743

$ 252,557

$ 15,217

$ 267,774





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024



Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 200,899

$ 19,665

$ 220,564

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 56,322

5,825

62,147

Charge-offs (64,167)

(1,887)

(66,054)

Recoveries 19,544

533

20,077

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 212,598

$ 24,136

$ 236,734



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)





The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:





December 31, 2025 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total

Guaranteed

Amount (1)

Unsecured personal $ 22,491

$ 18,550

$ 17,936

$ 58,977

$ —

Residential mortgages —

888

86

974

—

Secured consumer 3,006

596

395

3,997

—

Total consumer loans held for investment $ 25,497

$ 20,034

$ 18,417

$ 63,948

$ —























Equipment finance $ 696

$ —

$ 3,088

$ 3,784

$ —

Commercial real estate —

—

11,182

11,182

8,231

Commercial and industrial 1,540

1,878

20,074

23,492

14,930

Total commercial loans and leases held for

investment $ 2,236

$ 1,878

$ 34,344

$ 38,458

$ 23,161

Total loans and leases held for investment at

amortized cost $ 27,733

$ 21,912

$ 52,761

$ 102,406

$ 23,161



December 31, 2024 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total

Guaranteed

Amount (1)

Unsecured personal $ 23,530

$ 19,293

$ 21,387

$ 64,210

$ —

Residential mortgages 151

88

—

239

—

Secured consumer 2,342

600

337

3,279

—

Total consumer loans held for investment $ 26,023

$ 19,981

$ 21,724

$ 67,728

$ —























Equipment finance $ 67

$ —

$ 4,551

$ 4,618

$ —

Commercial real estate 8,320

483

9,731

18,534

8,456

Commercial and industrial 6,257

1,182

15,971

23,410

18,512

Total commercial loans and leases held for

investment $ 14,644

$ 1,665

$ 30,253

$ 46,562

$ 26,968

Total loans and leases held for investment at

amortized cost $ 40,667

$ 21,646

$ 51,977

$ 114,290

$ 26,968



(1) Represents loan balances guaranteed by the SBA.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Change (%)



December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

Q4 2025 vs Q3 2025

Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024

Non-interest income:



















Origination fees $ 109,562

$ 105,731

$ 64,745

4 %

69 %

Servicing fees 12,845

17,000

17,391

(24) %

(26) %

Gain on sales of loans 15,546

17,799

15,007

(13) %

4 %

Net fair value adjustments (39,451)

(38,375)

(24,980)

(3) %

(58) %

Marketplace revenue 98,502

102,155

72,163

(4) %

36 %

Other non-interest income 4,942

5,637

2,654

(12) %

86 %

Total non-interest income 103,444

107,792

74,817

(4) %

38 %























Total interest income 250,586

241,801

240,596

4 %

4 %

Total interest expense 87,559

83,362

98,212

5 %

(11) %

Net interest income 163,027

158,439

142,384

3 %

14 %























Total net revenue 266,471

266,231

217,201

— %

23 %























Provision for credit losses 47,158

46,280

63,238

2 %

(25) %























Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and benefits 60,638

60,830

58,656

— %

3 %

Marketing 45,680

40,712

23,415

12 %

95 %

Equipment and software 14,410

13,465

13,361

7 %

8 %

Depreciation and amortization 16,641

16,879

19,748

(1) %

(16) %

Professional services 11,353

10,922

9,136

4 %

24 %

Occupancy 5,457

5,245

3,991

4 %

37 %

Other non-interest expense 15,105

14,660

14,548

3 %

4 %

Total non-interest expense 169,284

162,713

142,855

4 %

19 %























Income before income tax expense 50,029

57,238

11,108

(13) %

350 %

Income tax expense (8,475)

(12,964)

(1,388)

(35) %

511 %

Net income $ 41,554

$ 44,274

$ 9,720

(6) %

328 %























Net income per share:



















Basic EPS $ 0.36

$ 0.39

$ 0.09

(8) %

300 %

Diluted EPS $ 0.35

$ 0.37

$ 0.08

(5) %

338 %

Weighted-average common shares – Basic 115,334,621

114,961,676

112,788,050

— %

2 %

Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 118,855,315

118,188,124

116,400,285

1 %

2 %



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Continued) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)







Year Ended December 31,







2025

2024

Change (%)

Non-interest income:











Origination fees $ 372,815

$ 283,420

32 %

Servicing fees 58,988

64,933

(9) %

Gain on sales of loans 59,087

49,097

20 %

Net fair value adjustments (134,946)

(154,659)

13 %

Marketplace revenue 355,944

242,791

47 %

Other non-interest income 17,232

10,179

69 %

Total non-interest income 373,176

252,970

48 %















Total interest income 961,543

907,958

6 %

Total interest expense 335,871

373,917

(10) %

Net interest income 625,672

534,041

17 %















Total net revenue 998,848

787,011

27 %















Provision for credit losses 191,320

178,267

7 %















Non-interest expense:











Compensation and benefits 241,846

232,158

4 %

Marketing 149,211

100,402

49 %

Equipment and software 57,014

51,194

11 %

Depreciation and amortization 62,889

58,834

7 %

Professional services 42,339

32,045

32 %

Occupancy 19,834

15,798

26 %

Other non-interest expense 57,449

53,247

8 %

Total non-interest expense 630,582

543,678

16 %















Income before income tax expense 176,946

65,066

172 %

Income tax expense (41,269)

(13,736)

200 %

Net income $ 135,677

$ 51,330

164 %















Net income per share:











Basic EPS $ 1.18

$ 0.46

157 %

Diluted EPS $ 1.16

$ 0.45

158 %

Weighted-average common shares – Basic 114,605,220

111,731,523

3 %

Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 117,233,815

113,122,859

4 %



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION NET INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)







Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets (2)



































Cash, cash equivalents,

restricted cash and other $ 905,427

$ 8,824

3.90 %

$ 603,777

$ 6,390

4.23 %

$ 1,193,570

$ 14,194

4.76 %

Securities available for sale

at fair value 3,695,980

55,948

6.06 %

3,564,732

56,253

6.31 %

3,390,315

57,259

6.76 %

Loans held for sale at fair

value 1,530,624

51,006

13.33 %

1,198,581

37,628

12.56 %

673,279

20,696

12.30 %

Loans and leases held for

investment:



































Unsecured personal

loans 3,252,204

106,716

13.13 %

3,268,142

110,151

13.48 %

3,080,934

104,011

13.50 %

Commercial and other

consumer loans 1,060,201

15,800

5.96 %

1,069,629

16,060

6.01 %

1,023,041

14,203

5.55 %

Loans and leases held for

investment at amortized

cost 4,312,405

122,516

11.36 %

4,337,771

126,211

11.64 %

4,103,975

118,214

11.52 %

Loans held for investment

at fair value 455,168

12,292

10.80 %

552,848

15,319

11.08 %

1,153,204

30,233

10.49 %

Total loans and leases held

for investment 4,767,573

134,808

11.31 %

4,890,619

141,530

11.58 %

5,257,179

148,447

11.29 %

Total interest-earning

assets 10,899,604

250,586

9.20 %

10,257,709

241,801

9.43 %

10,514,343

240,596

9.15 %

Cash and due from banks

and restricted cash 32,308









29,655









51,555









Allowance for loan and

lease losses (275,187)









(260,744)









(227,673)









Other non-interest earning

assets 644,221









638,821









597,609









Total assets $ 11,300,946









$ 10,665,441









$ 10,935,834









Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Savings and money

market accounts 6,478,888

60,960

3.73 %

6,442,649

61,782

3.80 %

5,719,248

61,545

4.28 %

Certificates of deposit 2,400,374

25,377

4.19 %

1,851,320

19,990

4.28 %

2,638,470

32,288

4.87 %

Checking accounts 396,430

1,221

1.22 %

406,494

1,449

1.41 %

662,510

4,367

2.62 %

Interest-bearing deposits 9,275,692

87,558

3.75 %

8,700,463

83,221

3.79 %

9,020,228

98,200

4.33 %

Other interest-bearing

liabilities 109

1

4.28 %

12,174

141

4.61 %

615

12

7.20 %

Total interest-bearing

liabilities 9,275,801

87,559

3.75 %

8,712,637

83,362

3.80 %

9,020,843

98,212

4.33 %

Noninterest-bearing

deposits 311,147









291,231









328,022









Other liabilities 240,642









237,035









251,239









Total liabilities $ 9,827,590









$ 9,240,903









$ 9,600,104









Total equity $ 1,473,356









$ 1,424,538









$ 1,335,730









Total liabilities and equity $ 11,300,946









$ 10,665,441









$ 10,935,834















































Interest rate spread







5.45 %









5.63 %









4.82 %







































Net interest income and

net interest margin



$ 163,027

5.98 %





$ 158,439

6.18 %





$ 142,384

5.42 %



(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)







December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 11,749

$ 15,524

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 905,905

938,534

Total cash and cash equivalents 917,654

954,058

Restricted cash 12,783

23,338

Securities available for sale at fair value ($3,733,780 and $3,492,264 at amortized

cost, respectively) 3,706,709

3,452,648

Loans held for sale at fair value 1,762,396

636,352

Loans and leases held for investment 4,272,812

4,125,818

Allowance for loan and lease losses (275,743)

(236,734)

Loans and leases held for investment, net 3,997,069

3,889,084

Loans held for investment at fair value 473,314

1,027,798

Property, equipment and software, net 254,088

167,532

Goodwill 75,717

75,717

Other assets 368,086

403,982

Total assets $ 11,567,816

$ 10,630,509

Liabilities and Equity







Deposits:







Interest-bearing $ 9,459,483

$ 8,676,119

Noninterest-bearing 374,387

392,118

Total deposits 9,833,870

9,068,237

Other liabilities 233,518

220,541

Total liabilities 10,067,388

9,288,778

Equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 115,368,987 and

113,383,917 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,154

1,134

Additional paid-in capital 1,719,233

1,702,316

Accumulated deficit (201,799)

(337,476)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,160)

(24,243)

Total equity 1,500,428

1,341,731

Total liabilities and equity $ 11,567,816

$ 10,630,509



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Pre-Provision Net Revenue







For the three months ended



December 31,

2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31,

2024

GAAP Net income $ 41,554

$ 44,274

$ 38,178

$ 11,671

$ 9,720

Less: Provision for credit losses (47,158)

(46,280)

(39,733)

(58,149)

(63,238)

Less: Income tax expense (8,475)

(12,964)

(15,806)

(4,024)

(1,388)

Pre-provision net revenue $ 97,187

$ 103,518

$ 93,717

$ 73,844

$ 74,346





For the three months ended



December 31,

2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31,

2024

Non-interest income $ 103,444

$ 107,792

$ 94,186

$ 67,754

$ 74,817

Net interest income 163,027

158,439

154,249

149,957

142,384

Total net revenue 266,471

266,231

248,435

217,711

217,201

Non-interest expense (169,284)

(162,713)

(154,718)

(143,867)

(142,855)

Pre-provision net revenue 97,187

103,518

93,717

73,844

74,346

Provision for credit losses (47,158)

(46,280)

(39,733)

(58,149)

(63,238)

Income before income tax expense 50,029

57,238

53,984

15,695

11,108

Income tax expense (8,475)

(12,964)

(15,806)

(4,024)

(1,388)

GAAP Net income $ 41,554

$ 44,274

$ 38,178

$ 11,671

$ 9,720



Tangible Book Value Per Common Share







December 31,

2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31,

2024

GAAP common equity $ 1,500,428

$ 1,462,213

$ 1,406,035

$ 1,364,517

$ 1,341,731

Less: Goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

Less: Customer relationship intangible

assets (5,685)

(8,206)

(7,068)

(7,778)

(8,586)

Tangible common equity $ 1,419,026

$ 1,378,290

$ 1,323,250

$ 1,281,022

$ 1,257,428























Book value per common share

GAAP common equity $ 1,500,428

$ 1,462,213

$ 1,406,035

$ 1,364,517

$ 1,341,731

Common shares issued and outstanding 115,368,987

115,301,440

114,740,147

114,199,832

113,383,917

Book value per common share $ 13.01

$ 12.68

$ 12.25

$ 11.95

$ 11.83























Tangible book value per common share

Tangible common equity $ 1,419,026

$ 1,378,290

$ 1,323,250

$ 1,281,022

$ 1,257,428

Common shares issued and outstanding 115,368,987

115,301,440

114,740,147

114,199,832

113,383,917

Tangible book value per common share $ 12.30

$ 11.95

$ 11.53

$ 11.22

$ 11.09



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (In thousands, except ratios) (Unaudited)





Return On Tangible Common Equity







For the three months ended



December 31,

2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31,

2024

Average GAAP common equity $ 1,473,356

$ 1,424,538

$ 1,381,199

$ 1,349,473

$ 1,335,730

Less: Average goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

Less: Average customer relationship

intangible assets (6,031)

(6,722)

(7,423)

(8,182)

(9,013)

Average tangible common equity $ 1,391,608

$ 1,342,099

$ 1,298,059

$ 1,265,574

$ 1,251,000























Return on average equity

Annualized GAAP net income $ 166,216

$ 177,096

$ 152,712

$ 46,684

$ 38,880

Average GAAP common equity $ 1,473,356

$ 1,424,538

$ 1,381,199

$ 1,349,473

$ 1,335,730

Return on average equity 11.3 %

12.4 %

11.1 %

3.5 %

2.9 %























Return on tangible common equity

Annualized GAAP net income $ 166,216

$ 177,096

$ 152,712

$ 46,684

$ 38,880

Average tangible common equity $ 1,391,608

$ 1,342,099

$ 1,298,059

$ 1,265,574

$ 1,251,000

Return on tangible common equity 11.9 %

13.2 %

11.8 %

3.7 %

3.1 %



