LendingClub Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Record results with simplification program ahead of plan

Aug 06, 2019, 16:06 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America's largest online lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Record results

  • LendingClub's innovation, simplification program and focus on partnerships are transforming the company and enabling it to sustain robust operational and financial momentum.
  • Record loan originations of $3.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year.
  • Record Net Revenue of $190.8 million, up 8% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Consolidated Net Loss of $(10.6) million compared to $(60.9) million in the second quarter of 2018.
  • Record Adjusted EBITDA of $33.2 million, up 29% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17.4%, up 2.9 percentage points year-over-year driven by record Contribution Margin which benefited from improving customer acquisition and origination and servicing cost efficiency.
  • Adjusted Net Loss of $(1.2) million compared to $(6.7) million in the second quarter of 2018.

Innovation driving adoption on both the borrower and investor sides of the platform

  • Data driven improvements in demand generation helped grow applications and improve conversion in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter last year. Innovation to improve throughput resulted in 72% of customers going from application to approval within 24 hours, up from 46% in the second quarter of 2018, helping to increase conversion rates and drive business model efficiency.
  • Structured programs innovation is enabling more investors to access our platform. 35% of loans purchased by investors in the second quarter of 2019 were through structured program channels developed by LendingClub over the last two years. Our next generation certificate program launched in July.
  • Our recently launched Select Plus Platform, the next step in our ambitious product to platform strategy, opens up the LendingClub marketplace to sophisticated investors to identify opportunities to approve borrowers who fall outside the current criteria.

Simplification program ahead of plan and transforming our ability to serve customers and improve margins

  • Geolocation: 309 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) employees at our new site in the Salt Lake City area, with most of the 550 FTE capacity filled by year end.
  • Business process outsourcing: 450+ operations and technology support personnel at quarter end. Lowering unit costs, swapping fixed cost for variable cost, and increasing our capacity and capabilities.
  • Further initiatives which leverage LendingClub's scale are benefiting Contribution Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

Strong momentum towards full year goals

  • Maintaining full year 2019 Net Revenue range of $765 million to $795 million; updating GAAP Consolidated Net Loss range to ($38) million to ($23) million reflecting $18 million year-to-date expenses related to legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues; cost structure simplification expense; and other items recognized during the first half of 2019; improving Adjusted Net Loss range to ($20) million to ($5) million; and raising lower end of Adjusted EBITDA range to $120 million to $135 million.
  • Expect third quarter 2019 Net Revenue to be in the range of $200 million to $210 million (up 8% to 14% year-over-year); GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Adjusted Net Income both in the range of $0 million to $5 million; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $35 million to $40 million.
  • On track to be Adjusted Net Income profitable in the third quarter of 2019. Raising full year Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income guidance.

"LendingClub is adding more customers and capital to its marketplace, compounding its competitive advantages," said Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub. "This is enabling more borrowers to improve their financial health, more investors to generate competitive risk-adjusted returns, and LendingClub to serve both more efficiently."

LendingClub remains well positioned over the long term

  • LendingClub provides tools that help Americans save money on their path to financial health through lower borrowing costs and a seamless user experience. We also seek to help investors efficiently generate competitive risk-adjusted returns through diversification.
  • The company is the market leader in personal loans a $130 billion+ industry and the fastest growing segment of consumer credit in the United States and has an estimated potential immediate addressable market opportunity of more than $445 billion.
  • The company's marketplace gives it unique strengths which enable it to expand its market opportunity, competitive advantage, and growth potential:
    • Our marketplace model generates savings for borrowers by finding and matching the lowest available cost of capital with the right borrower and attracts investors with a low cost of capital by efficiently generating competitive returns and duration diversification;
    • Our broad spectrum of investors enables us to serve more borrowers and to enhance our marketing efficiency; and
    • Scale, data, and innovation enable us to generate and convert demand efficiently while managing price and credit risk effectively (3M+ customers).
  • The company is enhancing its operating leverage and capacity to generate cash with efficiency initiatives.

Three Months Ended 
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

($ in millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Loan Originations

$

3,129.5

$

2,818.3

$

5,857.4

$

5,124.3

Net Revenue

$

190.8

$

177.0

$

365.2

$

328.6

GAAP Consolidated Net Loss

$

(10.6)

$

(60.8)

$

(30.5)

$

(92.0)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

33.2

$

25.7

$

55.8

$

41.0

Adjusted Net Loss

$

(1.2)

$

(6.7)

$

(12.8)

$

(20.9)

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Commenting on financial results, Tom Casey, CFO of LendingClub said, "We are executing our simplification program ahead of plan which contributed to our strong second quarter results. This transformation of our cost structure enables us to grow responsibly and increase our operating leverage in 2019 and beyond."

Loan Originations – Loan originations in the second quarter of 2019 were $3.1 billion improving 11% compared to the same quarter last year.

Net Revenue – Net Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $190.8 million improving 8% compared to the same quarter last year driven primarily by a higher volume of loan originations.

GAAP Consolidated Net Loss – GAAP Consolidated Net Loss was $(10.6) million for the second quarter of 2019 improving $50.2 million compared to the same quarter last year driven primarily by a goodwill impairment expense recognized during the second quarter of 2018, a decline in expenses related to the resolution of certain legacy issues and an increase in net revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA  Adjusted EBITDA was $33.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 improving $7.5 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Adjusted Net Loss Adjusted Net Loss was $(1.2) million in the second quarter of 2019 improving $5.5 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Contribution Contribution was $99.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, improving $14.1 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) – Basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub was $(0.12) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub of $(0.72) in the same quarter last year. All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

Adjusted EPS – Adjusted EPS was $(0.01) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to Adjusted EPS of $(0.08) in the same quarter last year. All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

Net Cash and Other Financial Assets – As of June 30, 2019, net cash and other financial assets totaled $670.8 million. For a calculation of net cash and other financial assets, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.

About LendingClub

LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies and passes those savings onto borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. Currently, residents of the following states may invest in LendingClub notes: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, or WY. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partners. More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Statement Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Adjusted EPS) and Net Cash and Other Financial Assets. Our non-GAAP measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

In particular, we believe Contribution and Contribution Margin are useful measures of direct product profitability because the measures illustrate the relationship between the costs most directly associated with revenue generating activities and the related revenue, and the effectiveness of the direct costs in obtaining revenue. Contribution is calculated as net revenue less "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expenses on the Company's Statements of Operations, adjusted to exclude cost structure simplification and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses within these captions and income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. The adjustment for cost structure simplification expense relates to a review of our cost structure and a number of expense initiatives underway, including the establishment of a site in the Salt Lake City area. The expense includes incremental and excess personnel-related expenses associated with establishing our Salt Lake City area site and external advisory fees. Contribution Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Contribution by total net revenue.

We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is an important measure because it directly reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) adjusts for certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as (1) expenses related to our cost structure simplification as discussed above, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, and (4) other items (including certain non-legacy litigation and/or regulatory settlement expenses and gains on disposal of assets), net of tax. In the second quarter of 2019, we added an adjustment to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for other items to adjust for expenses or gains that are not part of our core operating results. Other items include certain non-legacy litigation and/or regulatory settlement expenses and gains on disposal of assets.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures of operating performance because they allow for the comparison of our core operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as (1) cost structure simplification expense, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, (4) other items, (5) depreciation, impairment and amortization expense, (6) stock-based compensation expense, (7) income tax expense (benefit), and (8) acquisition related expenses. Legacy items are generally those expenses that arose from the decisions of legacy management prior to the board review initiated in 2016 and resulted in the resignation of our former CEO, including legal and other costs associated with ongoing regulatory and government investigations, indemnification obligations, litigation, and termination of certain legacy contracts. Additionally, we utilize Adjusted EBITDA as an input into the Company's calculation of the annual bonus plan. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total net revenue.

We believe Adjusted EPS is an important measure because is directly reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their most comparable GAAP measure. In particular, many of the adjustments to derive the non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measure, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net revenue:














Transaction fees

$

152,207

$

135,926

$

287,604

$

247,108








Interest income

92,562

127,760

192,734

265,778

Interest expense

(66,916)

(100,898)

(142,276)

(211,741)

Net fair value adjustments

(35,974)

(26,556)

(70,703)

(55,269)

Net interest income and fair value adjustments

(10,328)

306

(20,245)

(1,232)

Investor fees

32,272

27,400

64,003

55,295

Gain on sales of loans

13,886

11,880

29,038

24,551

Net investor revenue

35,830

39,586

72,796

78,614








Other revenue

2,770

1,467

4,825

2,924








Total net revenue

190,807

176,979

365,225

328,646

Operating expenses: (1)






Sales and marketing

69,323

69,046

135,946

126,563

Origination and servicing

24,931

25,593

53,204

48,238

Engineering and product development

43,299

37,650

85,845

74,487

Other general and administrative

64,324

57,583

121,200

109,892

Goodwill impairment



35,633



35,633

Class action and regulatory litigation expense



12,262



25,762

Total operating expenses

201,877

237,767

396,195

420,575

Loss before income tax expense

(11,070)

(60,788)

(30,970)

(91,929)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(438)

24

(438)

63

Consolidated net loss

(10,632)

(60,812)

(30,532)

(91,992)

Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

29

49

64

50

LendingClub net loss

$

(10,661)

$

(60,861)

$

(30,596)

$

(92,042)

Net loss per share attributable to LendingClub:






Basic (2)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.72)

$

(0.35)

$

(1.10)

Diluted (2)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.72)

$

(0.35)

$

(1.10)

Weighted-average common shares - Basic (2)

86,719,049

84,238,897

86,429,892

83,950,978

Weighted-average common shares - Diluted (2)

86,719,049

84,238,897

86,429,892

83,950,978

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Sales and marketing

$

1,540

$

2,023

$

3,111

$

3,883

Origination and servicing

846

1,102

1,770

2,174

Engineering and product development

5,475

5,464

10,706

10,743

Other general and administrative

12,690

11,208

23,216

20,798

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

20,551

$

19,797

$

38,803

$

37,598


(2)

All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

% Change

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

June 30,
2018

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Loan originations (in millions)

$

3,130

$

2,728

$

2,871

$

2,886

$

2,818

11

%

Net revenue

$

190,807

$

174,418

$

181,521

$

184,645

$

176,979

8

%

Consolidated net loss

$

(10,632)

$

(19,900)

$

(13,412)

$

(22,749)

$

(60,812)

83

%

Contribution (1)

$

99,556

$

85,688

$

91,023

$

88,453

$

85,416

17

%

Contribution margin (1)

52.2

%

49.1

%

50.1

%

47.9

%

48.3

%

8

%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

33,181

$

22,589

$

28,464

$

28,052

$

25,670

29

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

17.4

%

13.0

%

15.7

%

15.2

%

14.5

%

20

%

Adjusted net loss (1)

$

(1,232)

$

(11,518)

$

(4,110)

$

(7,330)

$

(6,727)

82

%

EPS – diluted (2)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.23)

$

(0.16)

$

(0.27)

$

(0.72)

83

%

Adjusted EPS – diluted (1) (2)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.13)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.08)

88

%

Loan Originations by Investor Type:

Banks

45

%

49

%

41

%

38

%

40

%

Other institutional investors

21

%

18

%

19

%

19

%

16

%

Managed accounts

16

%

17

%

16

%

21

%

19

%

LendingClub inventory

13

%

10

%

18

%

15

%

18

%

Self-directed retail investors

5

%

6

%

6

%

7

%

7

%

Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

Loan Originations by Program:

Personal loans – standard program

69

%

71

%

72

%

71

%

74

%

Personal loans – custom program

24

%

21

%

21

%

22

%

18

%

Other – custom program (3)

7

%

8

%

7

%

7

%

8

%

Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

Personal Loan Originations by Loan Grade – Standard Loan Program (in millions):

A

$

705.6

$

608.3

$

604.9

$

607.0

$

506.0

39

%

B

650.8

574.5

591.6

563.3

610.2

7

%

C

509.2

452.5

495.9

506.1

575.4

(12)

%

D

308.1

243.5

267.1

286.9

296.3

4

%

E

0.6

49.4

83.8

72.7

70.3

(99)

%

F



0.2

6.3

21.7

18.4

(100)

%

G





1.3

5.4

3.9

(100)

%

Total

$

2,174.3

$

1,928.4

$

2,050.9

$

2,063.1

$

2,080.5

5

%


(1)

Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."

(2)

All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

(3)

Comprised of education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. Beginning in the third quarter of 2019 this category will no longer include small business loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

% Change

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

June 30,
2018

Y/Y

Servicing Portfolio by Method Financed (in millions, at end of period):

Whole loans sold

$

12,777

$

11,761

$

10,890

$

10,475

$

9,512

34

%

Notes

1,092

1,169

1,243

1,347

1,428

(24)

%

Certificates

471

577

689

830

967

(51)

%

Secured borrowings

42

59

81

108

143

(71)

%

Loans invested in by the Company

426

565

843

464

523

(19)

%

Total

$

14,808

$

14,131

$

13,746

$

13,224

$

12,573

18

%

Employees and contractors (4)

1,715

1,621

1,687

1,762

1,722

%


(4)

As of the end of each respective period.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)


June 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

334,713

$

372,974

Restricted cash

166,034

271,084

Securities available for sale (includes $53,007 and $53,611 pledged as collateral at fair value, respectively)

220,449

170,469

Loans held for investment at fair value

1,512,984

1,883,251

Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value

5,027

2,583

Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value

435,083

840,021

Accrued interest receivable

17,545

22,255

Property, equipment and software, net

119,553

113,875

Intangible assets, net

16,242

18,048

Other assets

239,276

124,967

Total assets

$

3,066,906

$

3,819,527

Liabilities and Equity


Accounts payable

$

8,677

$

7,104

Accrued interest payable

14,561

19,241

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

262,844

152,118

Payable to investors

64,126

149,052

Notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

1,517,951

1,905,875

Payable to securitization note holders



256,354

Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements

324,426

458,802

Total liabilities

2,192,585

2,948,546

Equity


Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 87,616,553 and 86,384,667shares issued, respectively; 87,160,013 and 85,928,127 shares outstanding, respectively (1)

876

864

Additional paid-in capital (1)

1,439,244

1,405,392

Accumulated deficit

(548,323)

(517,727)

Treasury stock, at cost; 456,540 shares (1)

(19,485)

(19,485)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,313

157

Total LendingClub stockholders' equity

873,625

869,201

Noncontrolling interests

696

1,780

Total equity

874,321

870,981

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,066,906

$

3,819,527


(1)

All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

June 30,
2018

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2018

GAAP LendingClub net loss

$

(10,661)

$

(19,935)

$

(13,462)

$

(22,804)

$

(60,861)

$

(30,596)

$

(92,042)

Engineering and product development expense

43,299

42,546

39,552

41,216

37,650

85,845

74,487

Other general and administrative expense

64,324

56,876

61,303

57,446

57,583

121,200

109,892

Cost structure simplification expense (1)

646

3,706

880





4,352


Goodwill impairment









35,633



35,633

Class action and regulatory litigation expense







9,738

12,262



25,762

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

2,386

2,495

2,732

2,895

3,125

4,881

6,057

Income tax (benefit) expense

(438)



18

(38)

24

(438)

63

Contribution

$

99,556

$

85,688

$

91,023

$

88,453

$

85,416

$

185,244

$

159,852

Total net revenue

$

190,807

$

174,418

$

181,521

$

184,645

$

176,979

$

365,225

$

328,646

Contribution margin

52.2

%

49.1

%

50.1

%

47.9

%

48.3

%

50.7

%

48.6

%


(1)

Contribution excludes the portion of personnel-related expenses associated with establishing a site in the Salt Lake City area that are included in the "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories.

(2)

Contribution excludes stock-based compensation expense included in the "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

June 30,
2018

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2018

GAAP LendingClub net loss