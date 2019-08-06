LendingClub Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America's largest online lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Record results

LendingClub's innovation, simplification program and focus on partnerships are transforming the company and enabling it to sustain robust operational and financial momentum.

Record loan originations of $3.1 billion , up 11% year-over-year.

, up 11% year-over-year. Record Net Revenue of $190.8 million , up 8% year-over-year.

, up 8% year-over-year. GAAP Consolidated Net Loss of $(10.6) million compared to $(60.9) million in the second quarter of 2018.

compared to in the second quarter of 2018. Record Adjusted EBITDA of $33.2 million , up 29% year-over-year.

, up 29% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17.4%, up 2.9 percentage points year-over-year driven by record Contribution Margin which benefited from improving customer acquisition and origination and servicing cost efficiency.

Adjusted Net Loss of $(1.2) million compared to $(6.7) million in the second quarter of 2018.

Innovation driving adoption on both the borrower and investor sides of the platform

Data driven improvements in demand generation helped grow applications and improve conversion in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter last year. Innovation to improve throughput resulted in 72% of customers going from application to approval within 24 hours, up from 46% in the second quarter of 2018, helping to increase conversion rates and drive business model efficiency.

Structured programs innovation is enabling more investors to access our platform. 35% of loans purchased by investors in the second quarter of 2019 were through structured program channels developed by LendingClub over the last two years. Our next generation certificate program launched in July.

Our recently launched Select Plus Platform, the next step in our ambitious product to platform strategy, opens up the LendingClub marketplace to sophisticated investors to identify opportunities to approve borrowers who fall outside the current criteria.

Simplification program ahead of plan and transforming our ability to serve customers and improve margins

Geolocation: 309 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) employees at our new site in the Salt Lake City area, with most of the 550 FTE capacity filled by year end.

area, with most of the 550 FTE capacity filled by year end. Business process outsourcing: 450+ operations and technology support personnel at quarter end. Lowering unit costs, swapping fixed cost for variable cost, and increasing our capacity and capabilities.

Further initiatives which leverage LendingClub's scale are benefiting Contribution Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

Strong momentum towards full year goals

Maintaining full year 2019 Net Revenue range of $765 million to $795 million ; updating GAAP Consolidated Net Loss range to ($38) million to ($23) million reflecting $18 million year-to-date expenses related to legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues; cost structure simplification expense; and other items recognized during the first half of 2019; improving Adjusted Net Loss range to ($20) million to ($5) million ; and raising lower end of Adjusted EBITDA range to $120 million to $135 million .

to ; updating GAAP Consolidated Net Loss range to to reflecting year-to-date expenses related to legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues; cost structure simplification expense; and other items recognized during the first half of 2019; improving Adjusted Net Loss range to to ; and raising lower end of Adjusted EBITDA range to to . Expect third quarter 2019 Net Revenue to be in the range of $200 million to $210 million (up 8% to 14% year-over-year); GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Adjusted Net Income both in the range of $0 million to $5 million ; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $35 million to $40 million .

to (up 8% to 14% year-over-year); GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Adjusted Net Income both in the range of to ; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of to . On track to be Adjusted Net Income profitable in the third quarter of 2019. Raising full year Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income guidance.

"LendingClub is adding more customers and capital to its marketplace, compounding its competitive advantages," said Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub. "This is enabling more borrowers to improve their financial health, more investors to generate competitive risk-adjusted returns, and LendingClub to serve both more efficiently."

LendingClub remains well positioned over the long term

LendingClub provides tools that help Americans save money on their path to financial health through lower borrowing costs and a seamless user experience. We also seek to help investors efficiently generate competitive risk-adjusted returns through diversification.

The company is the market leader in personal loans – a $130 billion+ industry and the fastest growing segment of consumer credit in the United States – and has an estimated potential immediate addressable market opportunity of more than $445 billion .

a $130 billion+ industry and the fastest growing segment of consumer credit in and has an estimated potential immediate addressable market opportunity of more than . The company's marketplace gives it unique strengths which enable it to expand its market opportunity, competitive advantage, and growth potential:

Our marketplace model generates savings for borrowers by finding and matching the lowest available cost of capital with the right borrower and attracts investors with a low cost of capital by efficiently generating competitive returns and duration diversification;



Our broad spectrum of investors enables us to serve more borrowers and to enhance our marketing efficiency; and



Scale, data, and innovation enable us to generate and convert demand efficiently while managing price and credit risk effectively (3M+ customers).

The company is enhancing its operating leverage and capacity to generate cash with efficiency initiatives.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Loan Originations $ 3,129.5



$ 2,818.3



$ 5,857.4



$ 5,124.3

Net Revenue $ 190.8



$ 177.0



$ 365.2



$ 328.6

GAAP Consolidated Net Loss $ (10.6)



$ (60.8)



$ (30.5)



$ (92.0)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 33.2



$ 25.7



$ 55.8



$ 41.0

Adjusted Net Loss $ (1.2)



$ (6.7)



$ (12.8)



$ (20.9)



Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Commenting on financial results, Tom Casey, CFO of LendingClub said, "We are executing our simplification program ahead of plan which contributed to our strong second quarter results. This transformation of our cost structure enables us to grow responsibly and increase our operating leverage in 2019 and beyond."

Loan Originations – Loan originations in the second quarter of 2019 were $3.1 billion improving 11% compared to the same quarter last year.

Net Revenue – Net Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $190.8 million improving 8% compared to the same quarter last year driven primarily by a higher volume of loan originations.

GAAP Consolidated Net Loss – GAAP Consolidated Net Loss was $(10.6) million for the second quarter of 2019 improving $50.2 million compared to the same quarter last year driven primarily by a goodwill impairment expense recognized during the second quarter of 2018, a decline in expenses related to the resolution of certain legacy issues and an increase in net revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA was $33.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 improving $7.5 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Adjusted Net Loss – Adjusted Net Loss was $(1.2) million in the second quarter of 2019 improving $5.5 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Contribution – Contribution was $99.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, improving $14.1 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) – Basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub was $(0.12) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub of $(0.72) in the same quarter last year. All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

Adjusted EPS – Adjusted EPS was $(0.01) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to Adjusted EPS of $(0.08) in the same quarter last year. All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

Net Cash and Other Financial Assets – As of June 30, 2019, net cash and other financial assets totaled $670.8 million. For a calculation of net cash and other financial assets, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.

About LendingClub

LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies and passes those savings onto borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. Currently, residents of the following states may invest in LendingClub notes: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, or WY. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partners. More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Statement Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Adjusted EPS) and Net Cash and Other Financial Assets. Our non-GAAP measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

In particular, we believe Contribution and Contribution Margin are useful measures of direct product profitability because the measures illustrate the relationship between the costs most directly associated with revenue generating activities and the related revenue, and the effectiveness of the direct costs in obtaining revenue. Contribution is calculated as net revenue less "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expenses on the Company's Statements of Operations, adjusted to exclude cost structure simplification and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses within these captions and income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. The adjustment for cost structure simplification expense relates to a review of our cost structure and a number of expense initiatives underway, including the establishment of a site in the Salt Lake City area. The expense includes incremental and excess personnel-related expenses associated with establishing our Salt Lake City area site and external advisory fees. Contribution Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Contribution by total net revenue.

We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is an important measure because it directly reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) adjusts for certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as (1) expenses related to our cost structure simplification as discussed above, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, and (4) other items (including certain non-legacy litigation and/or regulatory settlement expenses and gains on disposal of assets), net of tax. In the second quarter of 2019, we added an adjustment to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for other items to adjust for expenses or gains that are not part of our core operating results. Other items include certain non-legacy litigation and/or regulatory settlement expenses and gains on disposal of assets.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures of operating performance because they allow for the comparison of our core operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as (1) cost structure simplification expense, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, (4) other items, (5) depreciation, impairment and amortization expense, (6) stock-based compensation expense, (7) income tax expense (benefit), and (8) acquisition related expenses. Legacy items are generally those expenses that arose from the decisions of legacy management prior to the board review initiated in 2016 and resulted in the resignation of our former CEO, including legal and other costs associated with ongoing regulatory and government investigations, indemnification obligations, litigation, and termination of certain legacy contracts. Additionally, we utilize Adjusted EBITDA as an input into the Company's calculation of the annual bonus plan. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total net revenue.

We believe Adjusted EPS is an important measure because is directly reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their most comparable GAAP measure. In particular, many of the adjustments to derive the non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measure, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding future product initiatives, borrower and investor demand and anticipated future financial results are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: the outcomes of pending governmental investigations and pending or threatened litigation, which are inherently uncertain; the impact of management changes and the ability to continue to retain key personnel; our ability to achieve cost savings from restructurings; our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and investors; our ability to obtain or add bank functionality; competition; overall economic conditions; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the SEC. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information in this press release is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Additional information about LendingClub is available in the prospectus for LendingClub's notes, which can be obtained on LendingClub's website at https://www.lendingclub.com/info/prospectus.action .

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net revenue:





























Transaction fees $ 152,207



$ 135,926



$ 287,604



$ 247,108

















Interest income 92,562



127,760



192,734



265,778

Interest expense (66,916)



(100,898)



(142,276)



(211,741)

Net fair value adjustments (35,974)



(26,556)



(70,703)



(55,269)

Net interest income and fair value adjustments (10,328)



306



(20,245)



(1,232)

Investor fees 32,272



27,400



64,003



55,295

Gain on sales of loans 13,886



11,880



29,038



24,551

Net investor revenue 35,830



39,586



72,796



78,614

















Other revenue 2,770



1,467



4,825



2,924

















Total net revenue 190,807



176,979



365,225



328,646

Operating expenses: (1)













Sales and marketing 69,323



69,046



135,946



126,563

Origination and servicing 24,931



25,593



53,204



48,238

Engineering and product development 43,299



37,650



85,845



74,487

Other general and administrative 64,324



57,583



121,200



109,892

Goodwill impairment —



35,633



—



35,633

Class action and regulatory litigation expense —



12,262



—



25,762

Total operating expenses 201,877



237,767



396,195



420,575

Loss before income tax expense (11,070)



(60,788)



(30,970)



(91,929)

Income tax (benefit) expense (438)



24



(438)



63

Consolidated net loss (10,632)



(60,812)



(30,532)



(91,992)

Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 29



49



64



50

LendingClub net loss $ (10,661)



$ (60,861)



$ (30,596)



$ (92,042)

Net loss per share attributable to LendingClub:













Basic (2) $ (0.12)



$ (0.72)



$ (0.35)



$ (1.10)

Diluted (2) $ (0.12)



$ (0.72)



$ (0.35)



$ (1.10)

Weighted-average common shares - Basic (2) 86,719,049



84,238,897



86,429,892



83,950,978

Weighted-average common shares - Diluted (2) 86,719,049



84,238,897



86,429,892



83,950,978



(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales and marketing $ 1,540



$ 2,023



$ 3,111



$ 3,883

Origination and servicing 846



1,102



1,770



2,174

Engineering and product development 5,475



5,464



10,706



10,743

Other general and administrative 12,690



11,208



23,216



20,798

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 20,551



$ 19,797



$ 38,803



$ 37,598







(2) All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

% Change

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

Y/Y Operating Highlights: Loan originations (in millions) $ 3,130



$ 2,728



$ 2,871



$ 2,886



$ 2,818



11 % Net revenue $ 190,807



$ 174,418



$ 181,521



$ 184,645



$ 176,979



8 % Consolidated net loss $ (10,632)



$ (19,900)



$ (13,412)



$ (22,749)



$ (60,812)



83 % Contribution (1) $ 99,556



$ 85,688



$ 91,023



$ 88,453



$ 85,416



17 % Contribution margin (1) 52.2 %

49.1 %

50.1 %

47.9 %

48.3 %

8 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 33,181



$ 22,589



$ 28,464



$ 28,052



$ 25,670



29 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 17.4 %

13.0 %

15.7 %

15.2 %

14.5 %

20 % Adjusted net loss (1) $ (1,232)



$ (11,518)



$ (4,110)



$ (7,330)



$ (6,727)



82 % EPS – diluted (2) $ (0.12)



$ (0.23)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.72)



83 % Adjusted EPS – diluted (1) (2) $ (0.01)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.08)



88 % Loan Originations by Investor Type: Banks 45 %

49 %

41 %

38 %

40 %



Other institutional investors 21 %

18 %

19 %

19 %

16 %



Managed accounts 16 %

17 %

16 %

21 %

19 %



LendingClub inventory 13 %

10 %

18 %

15 %

18 %



Self-directed retail investors 5 %

6 %

6 %

7 %

7 %



Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %



Loan Originations by Program: Personal loans – standard program 69 %

71 %

72 %

71 %

74 %



Personal loans – custom program 24 %

21 %

21 %

22 %

18 %



Other – custom program (3) 7 %

8 %

7 %

7 %

8 %



Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %



Personal Loan Originations by Loan Grade – Standard Loan Program (in millions): A $ 705.6



$ 608.3



$ 604.9



$ 607.0



$ 506.0



39 % B 650.8



574.5



591.6



563.3



610.2



7 % C 509.2



452.5



495.9



506.1



575.4



(12) % D 308.1



243.5



267.1



286.9



296.3



4 % E 0.6



49.4



83.8



72.7



70.3



(99) % F —



0.2



6.3



21.7



18.4



(100) % G —



—



1.3



5.4



3.9



(100) % Total $ 2,174.3



$ 1,928.4



$ 2,050.9



$ 2,063.1



$ 2,080.5



5 %





(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures." (2) All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019. (3) Comprised of education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. Beginning in the third quarter of 2019 this category will no longer include small business loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

% Change

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

Y/Y Servicing Portfolio by Method Financed (in millions, at end of period): Whole loans sold $ 12,777



$ 11,761



$ 10,890



$ 10,475



$ 9,512



34 % Notes 1,092



1,169



1,243



1,347



1,428



(24) % Certificates 471



577



689



830



967



(51) % Secured borrowings 42



59



81



108



143



(71) % Loans invested in by the Company 426



565



843



464



523



(19) % Total $ 14,808



$ 14,131



$ 13,746



$ 13,224



$ 12,573



18 % Employees and contractors (4) 1,715



1,621



1,687



1,762



1,722



— %





(4) As of the end of each respective period.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,713



$ 372,974

Restricted cash 166,034



271,084

Securities available for sale (includes $53,007 and $53,611 pledged as collateral at fair value, respectively) 220,449



170,469

Loans held for investment at fair value 1,512,984



1,883,251

Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value 5,027



2,583

Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value 435,083



840,021

Accrued interest receivable 17,545



22,255

Property, equipment and software, net 119,553



113,875

Intangible assets, net 16,242



18,048

Other assets 239,276



124,967

Total assets $ 3,066,906



$ 3,819,527

Liabilities and Equity





Accounts payable $ 8,677



$ 7,104

Accrued interest payable 14,561



19,241

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 262,844



152,118

Payable to investors 64,126



149,052

Notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 1,517,951



1,905,875

Payable to securitization note holders —



256,354

Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements 324,426



458,802

Total liabilities 2,192,585



2,948,546

Equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 87,616,553 and 86,384,667shares issued, respectively; 87,160,013 and 85,928,127 shares outstanding, respectively (1) 876



864

Additional paid-in capital (1) 1,439,244



1,405,392

Accumulated deficit (548,323)



(517,727)

Treasury stock, at cost; 456,540 shares (1) (19,485)



(19,485)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,313



157

Total LendingClub stockholders' equity 873,625



869,201

Noncontrolling interests 696



1,780

Total equity 874,321



870,981

Total liabilities and equity $ 3,066,906



$ 3,819,527







(1) All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 GAAP LendingClub net loss $ (10,661)



$ (19,935)



$ (13,462)



$ (22,804)



$ (60,861)



$ (30,596)



$ (92,042)

Engineering and product development expense 43,299



42,546



39,552



41,216



37,650



85,845



74,487

Other general and administrative expense 64,324



56,876



61,303



57,446



57,583



121,200



109,892

Cost structure simplification expense (1) 646



3,706



880



—



—



4,352



—

Goodwill impairment —



—



—



—



35,633



—



35,633

Class action and regulatory litigation expense —



—



—



9,738



12,262



—



25,762

Stock-based compensation expense (2) 2,386



2,495



2,732



2,895



3,125



4,881



6,057

Income tax (benefit) expense (438)



—



18



(38)



24



(438)



63

Contribution $ 99,556



$ 85,688



$ 91,023



$ 88,453



$ 85,416



$ 185,244



$ 159,852

Total net revenue $ 190,807



$ 174,418



$ 181,521



$ 184,645



$ 176,979



$ 365,225



$ 328,646

Contribution margin 52.2 %

49.1 %

50.1 %

47.9 %

48.3 %

50.7 %

48.6 %





(1) Contribution excludes the portion of personnel-related expenses associated with establishing a site in the Salt Lake City area that are included in the "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories. (2) Contribution excludes stock-based compensation expense included in the "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories.