LendingClub Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Delivers Record Net Income on 93% Growth in Revenue

Raising Full Year Revenue Target by +45% with Net Income Guidance of $25-$35 Million for the Second Half of 2021

LendingClub Corporation

Jul 28, 2021, 16:06 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"Our first full quarter operating a digital bank was the most profitable quarter in LendingClub's history," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub's CEO. "This is the beginning of a dramatically enhanced earnings trajectory for the business. Our transformation is fueled by our competitive advantages, which include our 3.5 million-plus members, deep data capabilities, marketplace model as well as our more efficient operating platform. Our earnings are being bolstered by our bank, which is generating a new stream of recurring net interest income that is only beginning to contribute to our bottom line results."

Strong Revenue Growth and Accelerated Return to Profitability Reflects Effective Execution on Strategic Priorities.

  • Total sequential revenue growth of 93%, reflecting growth in marketplace revenue and increased net interest income from the retained portfolio of consumer loans.
    • Marketplace revenue grew 86% sequentially, primarily reflecting 105% growth in origination fees and a 132% increase in gains on loan sales as loans sold through the marketplace doubled.
    • Net interest income grew 148% sequentially to $45.9 million, as the bank's loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) grew 27% sequentially, propelled by growth in the consumer loan portfolio of 145% to $795M.
    • Deposits grew to $2.5 billion, helping fund growth in the bank's loan portfolio.
  • Sequential origination growth of 84% as we returned to market leadership and leveraged our expanded predictive science and credit decisioning capabilities, which drove a substantial increase in our end-to-end application conversion rate.
  • Strong revenue growth and positive operating leverage drove record earnings and an accelerated return to profitability.
  • Consolidated net income of $9.4 million included $56.7 million of notable items: $34.6 million of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) provisioning which reduced reported earnings and reflects rapid growth in the bank's loan portfolio, $19.6 million of net revenue deferrals on retained loans, and $2.5 million of non-recurring expenses.
  • Entered into a settlement agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which concludes the agency's previously disclosed investigation and litigation. Pursuant to the terms of the settlement, LendingClub will make an $18 million payment for consumer remediation, an amount already accrued for in prior periods.

Three Months Ended  

($ in millions)

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

QoQ
Change

Loan originations(1)

$

2,722.4

$

1,483.2

$

1,239.2

Total revenue

$

204.4

$

105.8

$

98.6

Consolidated net income (loss)

$

9.4

$

(47.1)

$

56.5



(1)    

Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

Financial Outlook – Raising Full Year Targets


(millions)

Third Quarter

2021

Full Year

2021

Versus Prior

Full Year 2021 Guidance

Loan originations(1)

$2.8B to $3.0B

$9.8B to $10.2B

+$2.9B to +$3.0B

Total revenue

$215M to $230M

$750M to $780M

+$240M to +$250M

Consolidated net income
(loss)

$10M to $15M

($13M) to ($3M)

+$139M to +$154M


(1)  

Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

Items Impacting Q2'21 Consolidated Net Income


(millions)

Consolidated Net
Income Impact

Per

Diluted Share
Impact

Commentary

Revenue deferrals, net of amortization

$(19.6)

$0.19

Revenue deferrals, net of deferred costs
and amortization during the period

Provision for credit losses

$(34.6)

$0.34

Primarily for consumer loans originated
and retained in the quarter

Non-recurring expenses

$(2.5)

$0.02

Non-recurring expenses primarily related
to the acquisition of Radius Bank

Total

$(56.7)

$0.56

About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
The LendingClub second quarter 2021 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (888) 317-6003, or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-6061, with conference ID 4824215, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until August 4, 2021, by calling +1 (877) 344-7529 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-0088, with Conference ID 10158362. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handle (@LendingClub) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam)  as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements above, including statements regarding the benefits of our bank acquisition, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; competition; overall economic conditions; the regulatory environment, demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

*****

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)


The information in the following tables is presented for the consolidated LendingClub Corporation, unless specifically noted for LendingClub Bank,
the company's wholly-owned subsidiary:



As of and for the three months ended

% Change

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,
2020

Q/Q

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Noninterest income

$

158,476

$

87,334

$

72,597

$

57,750

$

21,421

81

%

640

%

Net interest income

$

45,905

$

18,506

$

2,899

$

13,294

18,937

148

%

142

%

Total net revenue (1)

$

204,381

$

105,840

$

75,496

$

71,044

$

40,358

93

%

406

%















Consolidated net income (loss)

$

9,371

$

(47,084)

$

(26,655)

$

(34,325)

$

(78,471)

N/M

N/M















EPS – basic

$

0.10

$

(0.49)

$

(0.29)

$

(0.38)

$

(0.87)

N/M

N/M

EPS – diluted

$

0.09

$

(0.49)

$

(0.29)

$

(0.38)

$

(0.87)

N/M

N/M

LendingClub Bank net interest margin

5.51

%

3.33

%

N/A      


N/A      


N/A      






Servicing portfolio AUM






















(in millions) (2)

$

10,741

$

10,271

$

11,002

$

12,267

$

13,962

5

%

(23)

%















Loan originations (in millions) (3):













Marketplace loans

$

2,182

$

1,139

$

912

$

584

$

326

92

%

569

%

Loan originations held for investment

$

541

$

344

$



$



$



57

%

N/M

Total loan originations

$

2,722

$

1,483

$

912

$

584

$

326

84

%

735

%















Balance Sheet Data:

Loans and leases held for investment,
net, excluding PPP loans

$

1,791,492

$

1,414,900

$



$



$



27

%

N/M

PPP loans

$

507,553

$

664,400

$



$



$



(24)

%

N/M

Total loans and leases held for investment, net

$

2,299,045

$

2,079,300

$



$



$



11

%

N/M

Total assets

$

4,370,101

$

4,491,089

$

1,863,293

$

1,979,457

$

2,452,599

(3)

%

78

%

Total deposits

$

2,539,704

$

2,373,437

$



$



$



7

%

N/M

Total liabilities

$

3,607,742

$

3,757,954

$

1,139,122

$

1,245,565

$

1,706,457

(4)

%

111

%

Total equity

$

762,359

$

733,135

$

724,171

$

733,892

$

746,142

4

%

2

%















Asset Quality Ratios:

Allowance for loan and lease losses
to loans and leases held for
investment

3.00

%

1.71

%

N/A

N/A

N/A





















Allowance for loan and lease losses
to loans and leases held for
investment, excluding PPP loans

3.82

%

2.49

%

N/A

N/A

N/A





















Allowance for loan and lease losses
to nonaccruing loans and leases
held for investment

417.78

%

302.69

%

N/A

N/A

N/A





















Nonaccruing loans and leases to
loans and leases held for
investment

0.72

%

0.56

%

N/A

N/A

N/A





















Nonaccruing loans and leases to
loans and leases held for
investment, excluding PPP loans

0.91

%

0.82

%

N/A

N/A

N/A



















LendingClub Bank Capital Ratios:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

18.7

%

20.9

%

N/A

N/A

N/A




Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

13.5

%

12.9

%

N/A

N/A

N/A




N/M – Not meaningful

N/A – Not applicable

(1)  

Prior period total net revenue balances have been recast related to credit valuation adjustments on securities available for sale being reclassified from net fair value
adjustments to provision for credit losses.

(2)   

Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only.

(3)  

Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Unsecured personal

$

776,338

$

321,104

Residential mortgages

152,528

164,002

Secured consumer

326,318

387,244

Other consumer

157

34

Total consumer loans held for investment

1,255,341

872,384

Equipment finance (1)

161,465

145,885

Commercial real estate

294,954

302,445

Commercial and industrial (2)

658,366

794,718

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment

1,114,785

1,243,048

Total loans and leases held for investment

2,370,126

2,115,432

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(71,081)

(36,132)

Loans and leases held for investment, net

$

2,299,045

$

2,079,300

(1)    

Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.

(2)      

Includes $507.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The Company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is
needed on these loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease
losses, beginning of period

$

19,785

$

16,347

$

36,132

$



$



$


Credit loss expense for loans
and leases held for investment

34,317

659

34,976

19,182

4,371

23,553


















Initial allowance for PCD loans
acquired during the period







603

11,837

12,440

Charge-offs

(90)

(156)

(246)






Recoveries

46

173

219



139

139

Allowance for loan and lease
losses, end of period

$

54,058

$

17,023

$

71,081

$

19,785

$

16,347

$

36,132

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,



2021

2021

Change (%)

Non-interest income:





Marketplace revenue (1)

$

151,735

$

81,727

86

%

Other non-interest income

6,741

5,607

20

%

Total non-interest income

158,476

87,334

81

%







Interest income:





Interest on loans held for sale

8,694

5,157

69

%

Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment

39,068

15,301

155

%

Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

16,014

20,262

(21)

%

Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value

1,222

1,479

(17)

%

Interest on securities available for sale

2,539

2,235

14

%

Other interest income

190

156

22

%

Total interest income

67,727

44,590

52

%







Interest expense:





Interest on deposits

1,699

1,014

68

%

Interest on short-term borrowings

1,003

1,264

(21)

%

Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings

16,014

20,262

(21)

%

Interest on Structured Program borrowings

2,668

3,208

(17)

%

Interest on other long-term debt

438

336

30

%

Total interest expense

21,822

26,084

(16)

%







Net interest income

45,905

18,506

148

%







Total net revenue

204,381

105,840

93

%







Provision for credit losses

34,634

21,493

61

%







Non-interest expense:





Compensation and benefits

71,925

64,420

12

%

Marketing

35,107

19,545

80

%

Equipment and software

9,281

7,893

18

%

Occupancy

6,157

6,900

(11)

%

Depreciation and amortization

11,508

11,766

(2)

%

Professional services

11,520

11,603

(1)

%

Other non-interest expense

14,641

12,125

21

%

Total non-interest expense

160,139

134,252

19

%







Income (Loss) before income tax expense

9,608

(49,905)

N/M

Income tax expense (benefit)

237

(2,821)

N/M

Consolidated net income (loss)

$

9,371

$

(47,084)

N/M







Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – Basic

$

0.10

$

(0.49)



Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – Diluted

$

0.09

$

(0.49)



Weighted-average common shares – Basic

97,785,089

92,666,169



Weighted-average common shares – Diluted

102,031,088

92,666,169



Net income (loss) per share attributable to preferred stockholders – Basic
and Diluted

$



$

(0.49)



Weighted-average common shares, as converted – Basic and Diluted



2,648,758



N/M

– Not meaningful

(1)

Marketplace revenue consists of the following:

Three Months Ended



June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Change (%)

Origination fees

$

113,802

$

55,559

105

%

Servicing fees

22,714

23,166

(2)

%

Gain on sales of loans

19,317

8,323

132

%

Net fair value adjustments

(4,098)

(5,321)

(23)

%

Total marketplace revenue

$

151,735

$

81,727

86

%

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)

LendingClub

Bank

Intercompany

Eliminations

Total

Non-interest income:

Marketplace revenue

$

23,021

$

128,714

$



$

151,735

Other non-interest income

4,281

28,340

(25,880)

6,741

Total non-interest income

27,302

157,054

(25,880)

158,476










Interest income:







Interest income

22,402

45,325



67,727

Interest expense

(19,850)

(1,972)



(21,822)

Net interest income

2,552

43,353



45,905










Total net revenue

29,854

200,407

(25,880)

204,381










Reversal of (provision for) credit losses

322

(34,956)



(34,634)

Non-interest expense

(47,837)

(138,182)

25,880

(160,139)

Income (Loss) before income tax benefit
(expense)

(17,661)

27,269



9,608

Income tax benefit (expense)

8,922

12,513

(21,672)

(237)

Consolidated net income (loss)

$

(8,739)

$

39,782

$

(21,672)

$

9,371


Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)

LendingClub

Bank (1)

Intercompany

Eliminations

Total

Non-interest income:

Marketplace revenue

$

45,665

$

36,062

$



$

81,727

Other non-interest income

4,098

19,700

(18,191)

5,607

Total non-interest income

49,763

55,762

(18,191)

87,334










Interest income:







Interest income

27,092

17,498



44,590

Interest expense

(24,837)

(1,247)



(26,084)

Net interest income

2,255

16,251



18,506










Total net revenue

52,018

72,013

(18,191)

105,840










Reversal of (provision for) credit losses

2,470

(23,963)



(21,493)

Non-interest expense

(76,944)

(75,499)

18,191

(134,252)

Loss before income tax benefit

(22,456)

(27,449)



(49,905)

Income tax benefit

2,292

23

506

2,821

Consolidated net loss

$

(20,164)

$

(27,426)

$

506

$

(47,084)

(1)   

For the two month period from February 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021, for LendingClub Bank.

LENDINGCLUB BANK
NET INTEREST INCOME
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)


LendingClub Bank

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Two Months Ended

March 31, 2021(1)

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets (2)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

551,895

$

186

0.13

%

$

737,555

$

138

0.11

%

Securities available for sale at fair value

165,579

348

0.84

%

232,001

444

1.15

%

Loans held for sale

144,037

5,723

15.89

%

64,720

1,615

14.97

%

Loans and leases held for investment:











Unsecured personal loans

511,787

19,499

15.24

%

146,925

3,392

13.85

%

Secured consumer loans

532,426

5,173

3.89

%

521,399

3,215

3.70

%

Commercial loans and leases

623,735

9,062

5.81

%

605,495

5,119

5.07

%

PPP loans

615,942

5,334

3.46

%

621,292

3,575

3.45

%

Loans and leases held for investment

2,283,890

39,068

6.84

%

1,895,111

15,301

4.84

%

Total interest-earning assets

3,145,401

45,325

5.76

%

2,929,387

17,498

3.58

%













Cash and due from banks

34,612





42,683





Allowance for loan and lease losses

(51,109)





(30,357)





Other non-interest earning assets

221,870





187,785





Total assets

$

3,350,774





$

3,129,498


















Interest-bearing liabilities











Interest-bearing deposits











Checking and money market accounts

$

2,071,112

$

1,618

0.31

%

$

1,735,274

$

913

0.33

%

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit

301,939

81

0.11

%

323,800

101

0.19

%

Interest-bearing deposits

2,373,051

1,699

0.29

%

2,059,074

1,014

0.30

%

Short-term borrowings

2,138

1

0.06

%

1,829

0.3

0.09

%

Advances from PPPLF

312,168

272

0.35

%

405,989

233

0.35

%

Other long-term debt

708



%

2,834



%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,688,065

1,972

0.29

%

2,469,726

1,247

0.31

%













Non-interest bearing deposits

102,709





156,034





Other liabilities

100,835





68,510





Total liabilities

$

2,891,609





$

2,694,270





Total equity

$

459,165





$

435,228





Total liabilities and equity

$

3,350,774





$

3,129,498


















Interest rate spread



5.47

%




3.27

%













Net interest income and net interest margin

$

43,353

5.51

%


$

16,251

3.33

%


(1)   

Prior period amounts have been reclassified to include non-interest earning assets, non-interest bearing liabilities and equity to conform to current
period presentation.

(2)  

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation

(Parent only)

Consolidated

LendingClub Corporation(1)

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets (2)

















Cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash

$

551,895

$

186

0.13

%

$

99,419

$

4

0.02

%

$

642,182

$

190

0.12

%

Securities available for
sale at fair value

165,579

348

0.84

%

108,377

2,191

8.09

%

273,956

2,539

3.71

%

Loans held for sale

144,037

5,723

15.89

%

99,408

2,971

11.96

%

243,445

8,694

14.29

%

Loans and leases held for
investment:

















Unsecured personal
loans

511,787

19,499

15.24

%





%

511,787

19,499

15.24

%

Secured consumer
loans

532,426

5,173

3.89

%





%

532,426

5,173

3.89

%

Commercial loans and
leases

623,735

9,062

5.81

%





%

623,735

9,062

5.81

%

PPP loans

615,942

5,334

3.46

%





%

615,942

5,334

3.46

%

Loans and leases held for
investment

2,283,890

39,068

6.84

%





%

2,283,890

39,068

6.84

%

Retail and certificate
loans held for
investment at fair
value





%

448,822

16,014

14.27

%

448,822

16,014

14.27

%

Other loans held for
investment at fair
value





%

38,662

1,222

12.64

%

38,662

1,222

12.64

%

Total interest-earning
assets

3,145,401

45,325

5.76

%

794,688

22,402

11.28

%

3,930,957

67,727

6.89

%



















Cash and due from banks
and restricted cash

34,612





111,274





144,897





Allowance for loan
and lease losses

(51,109)











(51,109)





Other non-interest
earning assets

221,870





749,674





447,826





Total assets

$

3,350,774





$

1,655,636





$

4,472,571
























Interest-bearing
liabilities

















Interest-bearing
deposits:

















Checking and money
market accounts

$

2,071,112

$

1,618

0.31

%

$



$



%

$

2,071,112

$

1,618

0.31

%

Savings accounts and
certificates of deposit

301,939

81

0.11

%





%

301,939

81

0.11

%

Interest-bearing deposits

2,373,051

1,699

0.29

%





%

2,373,051

1,699

0.29

%

Short-term borrowings

2,138

1

0.06

%

77,373

1,002

5.19

%

79,511

1,003

5.05

%

Advances from PPPLF

312,168

272

0.35

%





%

312,168

272

0.35

%

Retail notes, certificates
and secured
borrowings





%

449,057

16,014

14.27

%

449,057

16,014

14.27

%

Structured Program
borrowings





%

121,738

2,668

8.77

%

121,738

2,668

8.77

%

Other long-term debt

708



%

15,696

166

4.22

%

16,404

166

4.04

%

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

2,688,065

1,972

0.29

%

663,864

19,850

11.96

%

3,351,929

21,822

2.61

%



















Non-interest bearing
deposits

102,709











92,588





Other liabilities

100,835





225,521





276,723





Total liabilities

$

2,891,609





$

889,385





$

3,721,240
























Total equity

$

459,165





$

766,251





$

751,331





Total liabilities and
equity

$

3,350,774





$

1,655,636





$

4,472,571
























Interest rate spread



5.47

%




(0.68)

%




4.29

%



















Net interest income and
net interest margin

$

43,353

5.51

%


$

2,552

1.28

%


$

45,905

4.67

%

(1)   

Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.

(2)   

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021(1)(2)

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation

(Parent only)

Consolidated

LendingClub Corporation(3)

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets (4)

















Cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash

$

737,555

$

138

0.11

%

$

216,698

$

18

0.03

%

$

918,148

$

156

0.10

%

Securities available for
sale at fair value

232,001

444

1.15

%

130,620

1,791

5.48

%

362,621

2,235

2.71

%

Loans held for sale

64,720

1,615

14.97

%

133,872

3,542

10.58

%

198,592

5,157

12.01

%

Loans and leases held for
investment:

















Unsecured personal
loans

146,925

3,392

13.85

%





%

146,925

3,392

13.85

%

Secured consumer
loans

521,399

3,215

3.70

%





%

521,399

3,215

3.70

%

Commercial loans and
leases

605,495

5,119

5.07

%





%

605,495

5,119

5.07

%

PPP loans

621,292

3,575

3.45

%





%

621,292

3,575

3.45

%

Loans and leases held for
investment

1,895,111

15,301

4.84

%





%

1,895,111

15,301

4.84

%

Retail and certificate
loans held for
investment at fair
value





%

574,158

20,262

14.12

%

574,158

20,262

14.12

%

Other loans held for
investment at fair
value





%

46,212

1,479

12.80

%

46,212

1,479

12.80

%

Total interest-earning
assets

2,929,387

17,498

3.58

%

1,101,560

27,092

9.84

%

3,994,842

44,590

5.34

%



















Cash and due from banks
and restricted cash

42,683





95,190





137,216





Allowance for loan and
lease losses

(30,357)











(30,357)





Other non-interest
earning assets

187,785





618,194





326,040





Total assets

$

3,129,498





$

1,814,944





$

4,427,741
























Interest-bearing
liabilities

















Interest-bearing
deposits:

















Checking and money
market accounts

$

1,735,274

$

913

0.33

%

$



$



%

$

1,735,274

$

913

0.33

%

Savings accounts and
certificates of deposit

323,800

101

0.19

%





%

323,800

101

0.19

%

Interest-bearing deposits

2,059,074

1,014

0.30

%





%

2,059,074

1,014

0.30

%

Short-term borrowings

1,829

0.3

0.09

%

96,989

1,264

5.21

%

98,818

1,264

5.12

%

Advances from PPPLF

405,989

233

0.35

%





%

405,989

233

0.35

%

Retail notes, certificates
and secured
borrowings





%

574,192

20,262

14.12

%

574,192

20,262

14.12

%

Structured Program
borrowings





%

143,045

3,208

8.97

%

143,045

3,208

8.97

%

Other long-term debt

2,834



%

15,771

103

2.61

%

18,605

103

2.21

%

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

2,469,726

1,247

0.31

%

829,997

24,837

11.97

%

3,299,723

26,084

3.24

%



















Non-interest bearing
deposits

156,034











119,272





Other liabilities

68,510





245,177





286,907





Total liabilities

$

2,694,270





$

1,075,174





$

3,705,902
























Total equity

$

435,228





$

739,770





$

721,839





Total liabilities and
equity

$

3,129,498





$

1,814,944





$

4,427,741
























Interest rate spread



3.27

%




(2.13)

%




2.11

%



















Net interest income and
net interest margin

$

16,251

3.33

%


$

2,255

0.82

%


$

18,506

2.67

%

(1)    

For the two month period from February 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021, for LendingClub Bank.

(2)   

Prior period amounts have been reclassified to include non-interest earning assets, non-interest bearing liabilities and equity to conform to current
period presentation.

(3)   

Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.

(4)   

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)


June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets


Cash and due from banks

$

55,773

$

5,197

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

512,873

519,766

Total cash and cash equivalents

568,646

524,963

Restricted cash

123,896

103,522

Securities available for sale at fair value (includes $272,869 and $159,164 at amortized
cost, respectively)

277,505

142,226

Loans held for sale (includes $180,061 and $121,902 at fair value, respectively)

226,328

121,902

Loans and leases held for investment

2,370,126


Allowance for loan and lease losses

(71,081)


Loans and leases held for investment, net

2,299,045


Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

391,362

636,686

Other loans held for investment at fair value

34,523

49,954

Property, equipment and software, net

94,676

96,641

Goodwill

75,717


Other assets

278,403

187,399

Total assets

$

4,370,101

$

1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity


Deposits:


Interest-bearing

$

2,445,518

$


Noninterest-bearing

94,186


Total deposits

2,539,704


Short-term borrowings

68,781

104,989

Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)

195,481

370,086

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

391,384

507,203

Payable on Structured Program borrowings

110,871

133,499

Other long-term debt

15,650


Other liabilities

285,871

244,551

Total liabilities

3,607,742

1,139,122

Equity


Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 and 43,000
shares issued and outstanding, respectively




Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 98,601,148 and
88,149,510 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

986

881

Additional paid-in capital 

1,580,518

1,508,020

Accumulated deficit

(823,927)

(786,214)

Treasury stock, at cost; 4,251 and 0 shares, respectively

(92)


Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,874

1,484

Total equity

762,359

724,171

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,370,101

$

1,863,293

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS BY SEGMENT

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)


LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)

LendingClub

Bank

Intercompany

Eliminations

Total

June 30,
2021

December 31, 2020

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

June 30,

2021

December 31,
2020

June 30,

2021

December 31, 2020

Assets














Total cash and cash
equivalents

$

72,458

$

524,963

$

493,915

$



$

2,273

$



$

568,646

$

524,963

Restricted cash

127,781

103,522





(3,885)



123,896

103,522

Securities available for sale
at fair value

95,378

142,226

182,127







277,505

142,226

Loans held for sale

92,509

121,902

133,819







226,328

121,902

Loans and leases held for
investment, net





2,299,045







2,299,045


Retail and certificate loans
held for investment at fair
value

391,362

636,686









391,362

636,686

Other loans held for
investment at fair value

34,523

49,954









34,523

49,954

Property, equipment and
software, net

78,288

96,641

16,388







94,676

96,641

Investment in subsidiary

483,696







(483,696)






Goodwill





75,717







75,717


Other assets

189,567

187,399

156,886



(68,050)



278,403

187,399

Total assets

1,565,562

1,863,293

3,357,897



(553,358)



4,370,101

1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity














Total deposits





2,541,317



(1,613)



2,539,704


Short-term borrowings

68,460

104,989

321







68,781

104,989

Advances from PPPLF





195,481







195,481


Retail notes, certificates and
secured borrowings at fair
value

391,384

636,774









391,384

636,774

Payable on Structured

Program borrowings

110,871

152,808









110,871

152,808

Other long-term debt

15,650











15,650


Other liabilities

206,525

244,551

125,790



(46,444)



285,871

244,551

Total liabilities

792,890

1,139,122

2,862,909



(48,057)



3,607,742

1,139,122

Total equity

772,672

724,171

494,988



(505,301)



762,359

724,171

Total liabilities and
equity

$

1,565,562

$

1,863,293

$

3,357,897

$



$

(553,358)

$



$

4,370,101

$

1,863,293

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)


The following table is provided to delineate between the assets and liabilities belonging to our member payment dependent self-directed retail
program (Retail Program) note holders and certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP. Such assets are not legally
ours and the associated liabilities are payable only from the cash flows generated by those assets (i.e. Pass-throughs). As such, these debt holders
do not have a secured interest in any other assets of LendingClub. We believe this is a useful measure because it illustrates the overall financial
stability and operating leverage of the Company.


June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Retail Program (1)

Consolidated VIEs (2)(4)

All Other LendingClub (3)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Retail Program (1)

Consolidated VIEs (2)(4)

All Other LendingClub (3)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets








Total cash and cash
equivalents

$


$


$

568,646

$

568,646

$


$


$

524,963

$

524,963

Restricted cash


14,156

109,740

123,896


13,473

90,049

103,522

Securities available for sale at
fair value



277,505

277,505



142,226

142,226

Loans held for sale (4)


65,305

161,023

226,328


92,802

29,100

121,902

Loans and leases held for
investment, net



2,299,045

2,299,045





Retail and certificate loans
held for investment at fair
value

367,552

23,810


391,362

584,066

52,620


636,686

Other loans held for
investment at fair
value (4)


31,149

3,374

34,523


46,120

3,834

49,954

Property, equipment and
software, net



94,676

94,676



96,641

96,641

Goodwill



75,717

75,717





Other assets 

2,323

647

275,433

278,403

3,797

1,134

182,468

187,399

Total assets

$

369,875

$

135,067

$

3,865,159

$

4,370,101

$

587,863

$

206,149

$

1,069,281

$

1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity








Total deposits

$


$


$

2,539,704

$

2,539,704

$


$


$


$


Short-term borrowings



68,781

68,781



104,989

104,989

Advances from PPPLF



195,481

195,481





Retail notes, certificates and
secured borrowings at fair
value

367,552

23,810

22

391,384

584,066

52,620

88

636,774

Payable on Structured
Program borrowings (4)


110,871


110,871


152,808


152,808

Other long-term debt



15,650

15,650





Other liabilities

2,323

386

283,162

285,871

3,797

721

240,033

244,551

Total liabilities

369,875

135,067

3,102,800

3,607,742

587,863

206,149

345,110

1,139,122

Total equity



762,359

762,359



724,171

724,171

Total liabilities and
equity

$

369,875

$

135,067

$

3,865,159

$

4,370,101

$

587,863

$

206,149

$

1,069,281

$

1,863,293


(1)  

Represents loans held for investment at fair value that are funded directly by our Retail Program notes. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the
associated assets. We do not assume principal or interest rate risk on loans facilitated through our lending marketplace that are funded by our Retail Program because loan
balances, interest rates and maturities are matched and offset by an equal balance of notes with the exact same interest rates and maturities. We do not retain any economic
interests from our Retail Program. Interest expense on Retail Program notes of $33.2 million and $53.8 million was equally matched and offset by interest income from the
related loans of $33.2 million and $53.8 million for the first halves of 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our net interest income.

(2)  

Represents assets and equal and offsetting liabilities of certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP, but which are not legally ours. The liabilities
are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. The creditors of the VIEs have no recourse to the general credit of the Company. Interest expense on
these liabilities owned by third parties of $9.0 million and $20.6 million was equally matched and offset by interest income on the loans of $9.0 million and $20.6 million for the
first halves of 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our net interest income. Economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals
and equity of the VIEs, are reflected in "Loans held for sale," "Other loans held for investment at fair value" and "Restricted cash," respectively, within the "All Other
LendingClub" column.

(3)   

Represents all other assets and liabilities of LendingClub, other than those related to our Retail Program and certain consolidated VIEs, but includes any economic interests
held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of those consolidated VIEs.

(4)  

The Company has sponsored Structured Program transactions that have been consolidated, resulting in an increase to "Other loans held for investment at fair value," "Loans
held for sale" and the related "Payable on Structured Program borrowings."

