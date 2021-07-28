LendingClub Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"Our first full quarter operating a digital bank was the most profitable quarter in LendingClub's history," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub's CEO. "This is the beginning of a dramatically enhanced earnings trajectory for the business. Our transformation is fueled by our competitive advantages, which include our 3.5 million-plus members, deep data capabilities, marketplace model as well as our more efficient operating platform. Our earnings are being bolstered by our bank, which is generating a new stream of recurring net interest income that is only beginning to contribute to our bottom line results."

Strong Revenue Growth and Accelerated Return to Profitability Reflects Effective Execution on Strategic Priorities.

Total sequential revenue growth of 93%, reflecting growth in marketplace revenue and increased net interest income from the retained portfolio of consumer loans.

Marketplace revenue grew 86% sequentially, primarily reflecting 105% growth in origination fees and a 132% increase in gains on loan sales as loans sold through the marketplace doubled.



Net interest income grew 148% sequentially to $45 .9 million, as the bank's loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) grew 27% sequentially, propelled by growth in the consumer loan portfolio of 145% to $795M .

.9 million, as the bank's loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) grew 27% sequentially, propelled by growth in the consumer loan portfolio of 145% to .

Deposits grew to $2.5 billion , helping fund growth in the bank's loan portfolio.

, helping fund growth in the bank's loan portfolio. Sequential origination growth of 84% as we returned to market leadership and leveraged our expanded predictive science and credit decisioning capabilities, which drove a substantial increase in our end-to-end application conversion rate.

Strong revenue growth and positive operating leverage drove record earnings and an accelerated return to profitability.

Consolidated net income of $9 .4 million included $56 .7 million of notable items: $34 .6 million of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) provisioning which reduced reported earnings and reflects rapid growth in the bank's loan portfolio, $19 .6 million of net revenue deferrals on retained loans, and $2 .5 million of non-recurring expenses.

.4 million included .7 million of notable items: .6 million of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) provisioning which reduced reported earnings and reflects rapid growth in the bank's loan portfolio, .6 million of net revenue deferrals on retained loans, and .5 million of non-recurring expenses. Entered into a settlement agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which concludes the agency's previously disclosed investigation and litigation. Pursuant to the terms of the settlement, LendingClub will make an $18 million payment for consumer remediation, an amount already accrued for in prior periods.



Three Months Ended

($ in millions) June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

QoQ

Change

Loan originations(1) $ 2,722.4



$ 1,483.2



$ 1,239.2



Total revenue $ 204.4



$ 105.8



$ 98.6



Consolidated net income (loss) $ 9.4



$ (47.1)



$ 56.5









(1) Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

Financial Outlook – Raising Full Year Targets





(millions) Third Quarter 2021 Full Year 2021 Versus Prior Full Year 2021 Guidance

Loan originations(1) $2.8B to $3.0B $9.8B to $10.2B +$2.9B to +$3.0B

Total revenue $215M to $230M $750M to $780M +$240M to +$250M

Consolidated net income

(loss) $10M to $15M ($13M) to ($3M) +$139M to +$154M







(1) Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

Items Impacting Q2'21 Consolidated Net Income





(millions) Consolidated Net

Income Impact Per Diluted Share

Impact Commentary

Revenue deferrals, net of amortization $(19.6) $0.19 Revenue deferrals, net of deferred costs

and amortization during the period

Provision for credit losses $(34.6) $0.34 Primarily for consumer loans originated

and retained in the quarter

Non-recurring expenses $(2.5) $0.02 Non-recurring expenses primarily related

to the acquisition of Radius Bank

Total $(56.7) $0.56





About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub second quarter 2021 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (888) 317-6003, or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-6061, with conference ID 4824215, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com . An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until August 4, 2021, by calling +1 (877) 344-7529 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-0088, with Conference ID 10158362. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handle (@LendingClub) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

For Investors:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding the benefits of our bank acquisition, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; competition; overall economic conditions; the regulatory environment, demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

*****

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)





The information in the following tables is presented for the consolidated LendingClub Corporation, unless specifically noted for LendingClub Bank,

the company's wholly-owned subsidiary:







As of and for the three months ended

% Change



June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30,

2020

Q/Q

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Noninterest income $ 158,476



$ 87,334



$ 72,597



$ 57,750



$ 21,421



81 %

640 %

Net interest income $ 45,905



$ 18,506



$ 2,899



$ 13,294



18,937



148 %

142 %

Total net revenue (1) $ 204,381



$ 105,840



$ 75,496



$ 71,044



$ 40,358



93 %

406 %































Consolidated net income (loss) $ 9,371



$ (47,084)



$ (26,655)



$ (34,325)



$ (78,471)



N/M

N/M































EPS – basic $ 0.10



$ (0.49)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.38)



$ (0.87)



N/M

N/M

EPS – diluted $ 0.09



$ (0.49)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.38)



$ (0.87)



N/M

N/M

LendingClub Bank net interest margin 5.51 %

3.33 %

N/A

N/A

N/A









Servicing portfolio AUM









































(in millions) (2) $ 10,741

$ 10,271

$ 11,002

$ 12,267

$ 13,962

5 %

(23) %































Loan originations (in millions) (3):



























Marketplace loans $ 2,182



$ 1,139



$ 912



$ 584



$ 326



92 %

569 %

Loan originations held for investment $ 541



$ 344



$ —



$ —



$ —



57 %

N/M

Total loan originations $ 2,722



$ 1,483



$ 912



$ 584



$ 326



84 %

735 %































Balance Sheet Data:

Loans and leases held for investment,

net, excluding PPP loans $ 1,791,492



$ 1,414,900



$ —



$ —



$ —



27 %

N/M

PPP loans $ 507,553



$ 664,400



$ —



$ —



$ —



(24) %

N/M

Total loans and leases held for investment, net $ 2,299,045



$ 2,079,300



$ —



$ —



$ —



11 %

N/M

Total assets $ 4,370,101



$ 4,491,089



$ 1,863,293



$ 1,979,457



$ 2,452,599



(3) %

78 %

Total deposits $ 2,539,704



$ 2,373,437



$ —



$ —



$ —



7 %

N/M

Total liabilities $ 3,607,742



$ 3,757,954



$ 1,139,122



$ 1,245,565



$ 1,706,457



(4) %

111 %

Total equity $ 762,359



$ 733,135



$ 724,171



$ 733,892



$ 746,142



4 %

2 %































Asset Quality Ratios:

Allowance for loan and lease losses

to loans and leases held for

investment 3.00 %

1.71 %

N/A

N/A

N/A











































Allowance for loan and lease losses

to loans and leases held for

investment, excluding PPP loans 3.82 %

2.49 %

N/A

N/A

N/A











































Allowance for loan and lease losses

to nonaccruing loans and leases

held for investment 417.78 %

302.69 %

N/A

N/A

N/A











































Nonaccruing loans and leases to

loans and leases held for

investment 0.72 %

0.56 %

N/A

N/A

N/A











































Nonaccruing loans and leases to

loans and leases held for

investment, excluding PPP loans 0.91 %

0.82 %

N/A

N/A

N/A







































LendingClub Bank Capital Ratios:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 18.7 %

20.9 %

N/A

N/A

N/A









Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 13.5 %

12.9 %

N/A

N/A

N/A











N/M – Not meaningful N/A – Not applicable (1) Prior period total net revenue balances have been recast related to credit valuation adjustments on securities available for sale being reclassified from net fair value

adjustments to provision for credit losses. (2) Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only. (3) Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)







June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Unsecured personal $ 776,338



$ 321,104



Residential mortgages 152,528



164,002



Secured consumer 326,318



387,244



Other consumer 157



34



Total consumer loans held for investment 1,255,341



872,384



Equipment finance (1) 161,465



145,885



Commercial real estate 294,954



302,445



Commercial and industrial (2) 658,366



794,718



Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 1,114,785



1,243,048



Total loans and leases held for investment 2,370,126



2,115,432



Allowance for loan and lease losses (71,081)



(36,132)



Loans and leases held for investment, net $ 2,299,045



$ 2,079,300





(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) Includes $507.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The Company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is

needed on these loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease

losses, beginning of period $ 19,785



$ 16,347



$ 36,132



$ —



$ —



$ —

Credit loss expense for loans

and leases held for investment 34,317



659



34,976



19,182



4,371



23,553





































Initial allowance for PCD loans

acquired during the period —



—



—



603



11,837



12,440

Charge-offs (90)



(156)



(246)



—



—



—

Recoveries 46



173



219



—



139



139

Allowance for loan and lease

losses, end of period $ 54,058



$ 17,023



$ 71,081



$ 19,785



$ 16,347



$ 36,132



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended







June 30,

March 31,







2021

2021

Change (%)

Non-interest income:











Marketplace revenue (1) $ 151,735



$ 81,727



86 %

Other non-interest income 6,741



5,607



20 %

Total non-interest income 158,476



87,334



81 %















Interest income:











Interest on loans held for sale 8,694



5,157



69 %

Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment 39,068



15,301



155 %

Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 16,014



20,262



(21) %

Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value 1,222



1,479



(17) %

Interest on securities available for sale 2,539



2,235



14 %

Other interest income 190



156



22 %

Total interest income 67,727



44,590



52 %















Interest expense:











Interest on deposits 1,699



1,014



68 %

Interest on short-term borrowings 1,003



1,264



(21) %

Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings 16,014



20,262



(21) %

Interest on Structured Program borrowings 2,668



3,208



(17) %

Interest on other long-term debt 438



336



30 %

Total interest expense 21,822



26,084



(16) %















Net interest income 45,905



18,506



148 %















Total net revenue 204,381



105,840



93 %















Provision for credit losses 34,634



21,493



61 %















Non-interest expense:











Compensation and benefits 71,925



64,420



12 %

Marketing 35,107



19,545



80 %

Equipment and software 9,281



7,893



18 %

Occupancy 6,157



6,900



(11) %

Depreciation and amortization 11,508



11,766



(2) %

Professional services 11,520



11,603



(1) %

Other non-interest expense 14,641



12,125



21 %

Total non-interest expense 160,139



134,252



19 %















Income (Loss) before income tax expense 9,608



(49,905)



N/M

Income tax expense (benefit) 237



(2,821)



N/M

Consolidated net income (loss) $ 9,371



$ (47,084)



N/M















Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – Basic $ 0.10



$ (0.49)







Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders – Diluted $ 0.09



$ (0.49)







Weighted-average common shares – Basic 97,785,089



92,666,169







Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 102,031,088



92,666,169







Net income (loss) per share attributable to preferred stockholders – Basic

and Diluted $ —



$ (0.49)







Weighted-average common shares, as converted – Basic and Diluted —



2,648,758









N/M – Not meaningful (1) Marketplace revenue consists of the following:



Three Months Ended







June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

Change (%)

Origination fees $ 113,802



$ 55,559



105 %

Servicing fees 22,714



23,166



(2) %

Gain on sales of loans 19,317



8,323



132 %

Net fair value adjustments (4,098)



(5,321)



(23) %

Total marketplace revenue $ 151,735



$ 81,727



86 %



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

LendingClub Bank

Intercompany Eliminations

Total

Non-interest income:

Marketplace revenue $ 23,021



$ 128,714



$ —



$ 151,735



Other non-interest income 4,281



28,340



(25,880)



6,741



Total non-interest income 27,302



157,054



(25,880)



158,476





















Interest income:















Interest income 22,402



45,325



—



67,727



Interest expense (19,850)



(1,972)



—



(21,822)



Net interest income 2,552



43,353



—



45,905





















Total net revenue 29,854



200,407



(25,880)



204,381





















Reversal of (provision for) credit losses 322



(34,956)



—



(34,634)



Non-interest expense (47,837)



(138,182)



25,880



(160,139)



Income (Loss) before income tax benefit

(expense) (17,661)



27,269



—



9,608



Income tax benefit (expense) 8,922



12,513



(21,672)



(237)



Consolidated net income (loss) $ (8,739)



$ 39,782



$ (21,672)



$ 9,371







Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

LendingClub Bank (1)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total

Non-interest income:

Marketplace revenue $ 45,665



$ 36,062



$ —



$ 81,727



Other non-interest income 4,098



19,700



(18,191)



5,607



Total non-interest income 49,763



55,762



(18,191)



87,334





















Interest income:















Interest income 27,092



17,498



—



44,590



Interest expense (24,837)



(1,247)



—



(26,084)



Net interest income 2,255



16,251



—



18,506





















Total net revenue 52,018



72,013



(18,191)



105,840





















Reversal of (provision for) credit losses 2,470



(23,963)



—



(21,493)



Non-interest expense (76,944)



(75,499)



18,191



(134,252)



Loss before income tax benefit (22,456)



(27,449)



—



(49,905)



Income tax benefit 2,292



23



506



2,821



Consolidated net loss $ (20,164)



$ (27,426)



$ 506



$ (47,084)





(1) For the two month period from February 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021, for LendingClub Bank.

LENDINGCLUB BANK

NET INTEREST INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)



LendingClub Bank



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Two Months Ended March 31, 2021(1)



Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets (2)























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 551,895



$ 186



0.13 %

$ 737,555



$ 138



0.11 %

Securities available for sale at fair value 165,579



348



0.84 %

232,001



444



1.15 %

Loans held for sale 144,037



5,723



15.89 %

64,720



1,615



14.97 %

Loans and leases held for investment:























Unsecured personal loans 511,787



19,499



15.24 %

146,925



3,392



13.85 %

Secured consumer loans 532,426



5,173



3.89 %

521,399



3,215



3.70 %

Commercial loans and leases 623,735



9,062



5.81 %

605,495



5,119



5.07 %

PPP loans 615,942



5,334



3.46 %

621,292



3,575



3.45 %

Loans and leases held for investment 2,283,890



39,068



6.84 %

1,895,111



15,301



4.84 %

Total interest-earning assets 3,145,401



45,325



5.76 %

2,929,387



17,498



3.58 %



























Cash and due from banks 34,612











42,683











Allowance for loan and lease losses (51,109)











(30,357)











Other non-interest earning assets 221,870











187,785











Total assets $ 3,350,774











$ 3,129,498





































Interest-bearing liabilities























Interest-bearing deposits























Checking and money market accounts $ 2,071,112



$ 1,618



0.31 %

$ 1,735,274



$ 913



0.33 %

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 301,939



81



0.11 %

323,800



101



0.19 %

Interest-bearing deposits 2,373,051



1,699



0.29 %

2,059,074



1,014



0.30 %

Short-term borrowings 2,138



1



0.06 %

1,829



0.3



0.09 %

Advances from PPPLF 312,168



272



0.35 %

405,989



233



0.35 %

Other long-term debt 708



—



— %

2,834



—



— %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,688,065



1,972



0.29 %

2,469,726



1,247



0.31 %



























Non-interest bearing deposits 102,709











156,034











Other liabilities 100,835











68,510











Total liabilities $ 2,891,609











$ 2,694,270











Total equity $ 459,165











$ 435,228











Total liabilities and equity $ 3,350,774











$ 3,129,498





































Interest rate spread







5.47 %









3.27 %



























Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 43,353



5.51 %





$ 16,251



3.33 %







(1) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to include non-interest earning assets, non-interest bearing liabilities and equity to conform to current

period presentation. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Consolidated LendingClub Corporation(1)



Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets (2)



































Cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash $ 551,895



$ 186



0.13 %

$ 99,419



$ 4



0.02 %

$ 642,182



$ 190



0.12 %

Securities available for

sale at fair value 165,579



348



0.84 %

108,377



2,191



8.09 %

273,956



2,539



3.71 %

Loans held for sale 144,037



5,723



15.89 %

99,408



2,971



11.96 %

243,445



8,694



14.29 %

Loans and leases held for

investment:



































Unsecured personal

loans 511,787



19,499



15.24 %

—



—



— %

511,787



19,499



15.24 %

Secured consumer

loans 532,426



5,173



3.89 %

—



—



— %

532,426



5,173



3.89 %

Commercial loans and

leases 623,735



9,062



5.81 %

—



—



— %

623,735



9,062



5.81 %

PPP loans 615,942



5,334



3.46 %

—



—



— %

615,942



5,334



3.46 %

Loans and leases held for

investment 2,283,890



39,068



6.84 %

—



—



— %

2,283,890



39,068



6.84 %

Retail and certificate

loans held for

investment at fair

value —



—



— %

448,822



16,014



14.27 %

448,822



16,014



14.27 %

Other loans held for

investment at fair

value —



—



— %

38,662



1,222



12.64 %

38,662



1,222



12.64 %

Total interest-earning

assets 3,145,401



45,325



5.76 %

794,688



22,402



11.28 %

3,930,957



67,727



6.89 %







































Cash and due from banks

and restricted cash 34,612











111,274











144,897











Allowance for loan

and lease losses (51,109)











—











(51,109)











Other non-interest

earning assets 221,870











749,674











447,826











Total assets $ 3,350,774











$ 1,655,636











$ 4,472,571

















































Interest-bearing

liabilities



































Interest-bearing

deposits:



































Checking and money

market accounts $ 2,071,112



$ 1,618



0.31 %

$ —



$ —



— %

$ 2,071,112



$ 1,618



0.31 %

Savings accounts and

certificates of deposit 301,939



81



0.11 %

—



—



— %

301,939



81



0.11 %

Interest-bearing deposits 2,373,051



1,699



0.29 %

—



—



— %

2,373,051



1,699



0.29 %

Short-term borrowings 2,138



1



0.06 %

77,373



1,002



5.19 %

79,511



1,003



5.05 %

Advances from PPPLF 312,168



272



0.35 %

—



—



— %

312,168



272



0.35 %

Retail notes, certificates

and secured

borrowings —



—



— %

449,057



16,014



14.27 %

449,057



16,014



14.27 %

Structured Program

borrowings —



—



— %

121,738



2,668



8.77 %

121,738



2,668



8.77 %

Other long-term debt 708



—



— %

15,696



166



4.22 %

16,404



166



4.04 %

Total interest-bearing

liabilities 2,688,065



1,972



0.29 %

663,864



19,850



11.96 %

3,351,929



21,822



2.61 %







































Non-interest bearing

deposits 102,709











—











92,588











Other liabilities 100,835











225,521











276,723











Total liabilities $ 2,891,609











$ 889,385











$ 3,721,240

















































Total equity $ 459,165











$ 766,251











$ 751,331











Total liabilities and

equity $ 3,350,774











$ 1,655,636











$ 4,472,571

















































Interest rate spread







5.47 %









(0.68) %









4.29 %







































Net interest income and

net interest margin



$ 43,353



5.51 %





$ 2,552



1.28 %





$ 45,905



4.67 %



(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021(1)(2)



LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Consolidated LendingClub Corporation(3)



Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets (4)



































Cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash $ 737,555



$ 138



0.11 %

$ 216,698



$ 18



0.03 %

$ 918,148



$ 156



0.10 %

Securities available for

sale at fair value 232,001



444



1.15 %

130,620



1,791



5.48 %

362,621



2,235



2.71 %

Loans held for sale 64,720



1,615



14.97 %

133,872



3,542



10.58 %

198,592



5,157



12.01 %

Loans and leases held for

investment:



































Unsecured personal

loans 146,925



3,392



13.85 %

—



—



— %

146,925



3,392



13.85 %

Secured consumer

loans 521,399



3,215



3.70 %

—



—



— %

521,399



3,215



3.70 %

Commercial loans and

leases 605,495



5,119



5.07 %

—



—



— %

605,495



5,119



5.07 %

PPP loans 621,292



3,575



3.45 %

—



—



— %

621,292



3,575



3.45 %

Loans and leases held for

investment 1,895,111



15,301



4.84 %

—



—



— %

1,895,111



15,301



4.84 %

Retail and certificate

loans held for

investment at fair

value —



—



— %

574,158



20,262



14.12 %

574,158



20,262



14.12 %

Other loans held for

investment at fair

value —



—



— %

46,212



1,479



12.80 %

46,212



1,479



12.80 %

Total interest-earning

assets 2,929,387



17,498



3.58 %

1,101,560



27,092



9.84 %

3,994,842



44,590



5.34 %







































Cash and due from banks

and restricted cash 42,683











95,190











137,216











Allowance for loan and

lease losses (30,357)











—











(30,357)











Other non-interest

earning assets 187,785











618,194











326,040











Total assets $ 3,129,498











$ 1,814,944











$ 4,427,741

















































Interest-bearing

liabilities



































Interest-bearing

deposits:



































Checking and money

market accounts $ 1,735,274



$ 913



0.33 %

$ —



$ —



— %

$ 1,735,274



$ 913



0.33 %

Savings accounts and

certificates of deposit 323,800



101



0.19 %

—



—



— %

323,800



101



0.19 %

Interest-bearing deposits 2,059,074



1,014



0.30 %

—



—



— %

2,059,074



1,014



0.30 %

Short-term borrowings 1,829



0.3



0.09 %

96,989



1,264



5.21 %

98,818



1,264



5.12 %

Advances from PPPLF 405,989



233



0.35 %

—



—



— %

405,989



233



0.35 %

Retail notes, certificates

and secured

borrowings —



—



— %

574,192



20,262



14.12 %

574,192



20,262



14.12 %

Structured Program

borrowings —



—



— %

143,045



3,208



8.97 %

143,045



3,208



8.97 %

Other long-term debt 2,834



—



— %

15,771



103



2.61 %

18,605



103



2.21 %

Total interest-bearing

liabilities 2,469,726



1,247



0.31 %

829,997



24,837



11.97 %

3,299,723



26,084



3.24 %







































Non-interest bearing

deposits 156,034











—











119,272











Other liabilities 68,510











245,177











286,907











Total liabilities $ 2,694,270











$ 1,075,174











$ 3,705,902

















































Total equity $ 435,228











$ 739,770











$ 721,839











Total liabilities and

equity $ 3,129,498











$ 1,814,944











$ 4,427,741

















































Interest rate spread







3.27 %









(2.13) %









2.11 %







































Net interest income and

net interest margin



$ 16,251



3.33 %





$ 2,255



0.82 %





$ 18,506



2.67 %



(1) For the two month period from February 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021, for LendingClub Bank. (2) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to include non-interest earning assets, non-interest bearing liabilities and equity to conform to current

period presentation. (3) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (4) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 55,773



$ 5,197

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 512,873



519,766

Total cash and cash equivalents 568,646



524,963

Restricted cash 123,896



103,522

Securities available for sale at fair value (includes $272,869 and $159,164 at amortized

cost, respectively) 277,505



142,226

Loans held for sale (includes $180,061 and $121,902 at fair value, respectively) 226,328



121,902

Loans and leases held for investment 2,370,126



—

Allowance for loan and lease losses (71,081)



—

Loans and leases held for investment, net 2,299,045



—

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 391,362



636,686

Other loans held for investment at fair value 34,523



49,954

Property, equipment and software, net 94,676



96,641

Goodwill 75,717



—

Other assets 278,403



187,399

Total assets $ 4,370,101



$ 1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing $ 2,445,518



$ —

Noninterest-bearing 94,186



—

Total deposits 2,539,704



—

Short-term borrowings 68,781



104,989

Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) 195,481



370,086

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 391,384



507,203

Payable on Structured Program borrowings 110,871



133,499

Other long-term debt 15,650



—

Other liabilities 285,871



244,551

Total liabilities 3,607,742



1,139,122

Equity





Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 and 43,000

shares issued and outstanding, respectively —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 98,601,148 and

88,149,510 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 986



881

Additional paid-in capital 1,580,518



1,508,020

Accumulated deficit (823,927)



(786,214)

Treasury stock, at cost; 4,251 and 0 shares, respectively (92)



—

Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,874



1,484

Total equity 762,359



724,171

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,370,101



$ 1,863,293



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS BY SEGMENT (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

LendingClub Bank

Intercompany Eliminations

Total

June 30,

2021

December 31, 2020

June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

June 30, 2021

December 31,

2020

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





























Total cash and cash

equivalents $ 72,458



$ 524,963



$ 493,915



$ —



$ 2,273



$ —



$ 568,646



$ 524,963

Restricted cash 127,781



103,522



—



—



(3,885)



—



123,896



103,522

Securities available for sale

at fair value 95,378



142,226



182,127



—



—



—



277,505



142,226

Loans held for sale 92,509



121,902



133,819



—



—



—



226,328



121,902

Loans and leases held for

investment, net —



—



2,299,045



—



—



—



2,299,045



—

Retail and certificate loans

held for investment at fair

value 391,362



636,686



—



—



—



—



391,362



636,686

Other loans held for

investment at fair value 34,523



49,954



—



—



—



—



34,523



49,954

Property, equipment and

software, net 78,288



96,641



16,388



—



—



—



94,676



96,641

Investment in subsidiary 483,696



—



—



—



(483,696)



—



—



—

Goodwill —



—



75,717



—



—



—



75,717



—

Other assets 189,567



187,399



156,886



—



(68,050)



—



278,403



187,399

Total assets 1,565,562



1,863,293



3,357,897



—



(553,358)



—



4,370,101



1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity





























Total deposits —



—



2,541,317



—



(1,613)



—



2,539,704



—

Short-term borrowings 68,460



104,989



321



—



—



—



68,781



104,989

Advances from PPPLF —



—



195,481



—



—



—



195,481



—

Retail notes, certificates and

secured borrowings at fair

value 391,384



636,774



—



—



—



—



391,384



636,774

Payable on Structured Program borrowings 110,871



152,808



—



—



—



—



110,871



152,808

Other long-term debt 15,650



—



—



—



—



—



15,650



—

Other liabilities 206,525



244,551



125,790



—



(46,444)



—



285,871



244,551

Total liabilities 792,890



1,139,122



2,862,909



—



(48,057)



—



3,607,742



1,139,122

Total equity 772,672



724,171



494,988



—



(505,301)



—



762,359



724,171

Total liabilities and

equity $ 1,565,562



$ 1,863,293



$ 3,357,897



$ —



$ (553,358)



$ —



$ 4,370,101



$ 1,863,293



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table is provided to delineate between the assets and liabilities belonging to our member payment dependent self-directed retail

program (Retail Program) note holders and certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP. Such assets are not legally

ours and the associated liabilities are payable only from the cash flows generated by those assets (i.e. Pass-throughs). As such, these debt holders

do not have a secured interest in any other assets of LendingClub. We believe this is a useful measure because it illustrates the overall financial

stability and operating leverage of the Company.



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Retail Program (1) Consolidated VIEs (2)(4) All Other LendingClub (3) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Retail Program (1) Consolidated VIEs (2)(4) All Other LendingClub (3) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Assets

















Total cash and cash

equivalents $ —

$ —

$ 568,646

$ 568,646



$ —

$ —

$ 524,963

$ 524,963

Restricted cash —

14,156

109,740

123,896



—

13,473

90,049

103,522

Securities available for sale at

fair value —

—

277,505

277,505



—

—

142,226

142,226

Loans held for sale (4) —

65,305

161,023

226,328



—

92,802

29,100

121,902

Loans and leases held for

investment, net —

—

2,299,045

2,299,045



—

—

—

—

Retail and certificate loans

held for investment at fair

value 367,552

23,810

—

391,362



584,066

52,620

—

636,686

Other loans held for

investment at fair

value (4) —

31,149

3,374

34,523



—

46,120

3,834

49,954

Property, equipment and

software, net —

—

94,676

94,676



—

—

96,641

96,641

Goodwill —

—

75,717

75,717



—

—

—

—

Other assets 2,323

647

275,433

278,403



3,797

1,134

182,468

187,399

Total assets $ 369,875

$ 135,067

$ 3,865,159

$ 4,370,101



$ 587,863

$ 206,149

$ 1,069,281

$ 1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity

















Total deposits $ —

$ —

$ 2,539,704

$ 2,539,704



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Short-term borrowings —

—

68,781

68,781



—

—

104,989

104,989

Advances from PPPLF —

—

195,481

195,481



—

—

—

—

Retail notes, certificates and

secured borrowings at fair

value 367,552

23,810

22

391,384



584,066

52,620

88

636,774

Payable on Structured

Program borrowings (4) —

110,871

—

110,871



—

152,808

—

152,808

Other long-term debt —

—

15,650

15,650



—

—

—

—

Other liabilities 2,323

386

283,162

285,871



3,797

721

240,033

244,551

Total liabilities 369,875

135,067

3,102,800

3,607,742



587,863

206,149

345,110

1,139,122

Total equity —

—

762,359

762,359



—

—

724,171

724,171

Total liabilities and

equity $ 369,875

$ 135,067

$ 3,865,159

$ 4,370,101



$ 587,863

$ 206,149

$ 1,069,281

$ 1,863,293







(1) Represents loans held for investment at fair value that are funded directly by our Retail Program notes. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the

associated assets. We do not assume principal or interest rate risk on loans facilitated through our lending marketplace that are funded by our Retail Program because loan

balances, interest rates and maturities are matched and offset by an equal balance of notes with the exact same interest rates and maturities. We do not retain any economic

interests from our Retail Program. Interest expense on Retail Program notes of $33.2 million and $53.8 million was equally matched and offset by interest income from the

related loans of $33.2 million and $53.8 million for the first halves of 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our net interest income. (2) Represents assets and equal and offsetting liabilities of certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP, but which are not legally ours. The liabilities

are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. The creditors of the VIEs have no recourse to the general credit of the Company. Interest expense on

these liabilities owned by third parties of $9.0 million and $20.6 million was equally matched and offset by interest income on the loans of $9.0 million and $20.6 million for the

first halves of 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our net interest income. Economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals

and equity of the VIEs, are reflected in "Loans held for sale," "Other loans held for investment at fair value" and "Restricted cash," respectively, within the "All Other

LendingClub" column. (3) Represents all other assets and liabilities of LendingClub, other than those related to our Retail Program and certain consolidated VIEs, but includes any economic interests

held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of those consolidated VIEs. (4) The Company has sponsored Structured Program transactions that have been consolidated, resulting in an increase to "Other loans held for investment at fair value," "Loans

held for sale" and the related "Payable on Structured Program borrowings."

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation

Related Links

https://www.lendingclub.com

