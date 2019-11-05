LendingClub Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America's largest online lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Record results

LendingClub's innovation, simplification program and focus on partnerships are transforming the company and leveraging its scale to sustain robust operational and financial momentum.

Record loan originations of $3.3 billion , up 16% year-over-year.

, up 16% year-over-year. Record Net Revenue of $204.9 million , up 11% year-over-year.

, up 11% year-over-year. GAAP Consolidated Net Loss of $(0.4) million ( $0.00 per share) compared to $(22.7) million ( $(0.27) per share) in the third quarter of 2018.

( per share) compared to ( per share) in the third quarter of 2018. Record Adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million , up 43% year-over-year.

, up 43% year-over-year. Record Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19.5%, up 4.3 percentage points year-over-year primarily driven by improving cost efficiency in customer acquisition, and origination and servicing.

Adjusted Net Income of $8.0 million ( $0.09 per share) compared to a loss of $(7.3) million ( $(0.09) per share) in the third quarter of 2018.

Innovation driving adoption on both the borrower and investor sides of the platform

Launched LCX, LendingClub's fifth distribution platform (in addition to Scale, Select, Select Plus and Retail platforms), to enable competitive price discovery, same day settlement, improved liquidity and capital efficiency.

Structured programs that did not exist two years ago continue to allow LendingClub to access new and larger pools of investor capital. In the quarter, investors who initially came to LendingClub through the structured programs accounted for over $1 billion of funding across the marketplace.

of funding across the marketplace. Data driven innovation in demand generation helped grow applications, improve conversion and retention, and drive business model efficiency. 71% of customers went from application to approval within 24 hours, up from 60% in the third quarter of 2018, helping increase LendingClub's Net Promoter Score to 80.

In support of its vision to be America's Financial Health Club, LendingClub is actively assessing options to obtain a national bank charter. This should enhance LendingClub's ability to serve its members, grow its market opportunity, increase and diversify earnings, and provide both resilience and regulatory clarity.

Simplification program is transforming our ability to serve customers and improve margins

Business process outsourcing: now represents 19% of total direct and indirect workforce, lowering unit costs, swapping fixed cost for variable cost, and increasing our capacity and capabilities.

Geolocation: 528 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) employees at the new site in the Salt Lake City area with 48% of direct and indirect workforce now located outside San Francisco .

Continued momentum towards full year goals

Narrowing full year 2019 Net Revenue range to $760 million to $770 million .

to . Updating full year GAAP Consolidated Net Loss range to ($31) million to ($26) million reflecting $26 million year-to-date expenses related to legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, cost structure simplification expense, and other items recognized during the first nine months of 2019.

to reflecting year-to-date expenses related to legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, cost structure simplification expense, and other items recognized during the first nine months of 2019. Improving full year Adjusted Net Income (Loss) range to ($5) million to $0 million , and raising Adjusted EBITDA range to $130 million to $135 million .

to , and raising Adjusted EBITDA range to to . Expect fourth quarter 2019 Net Revenue to be in the range of $190 million to $200 million ; GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Adjusted Net Income both in the range of $0 million to $5 million ; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $34 million to $39 million .

to ; GAAP Consolidated Net Income and Adjusted Net Income both in the range of to ; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of to . On track to be Adjusted Net Income profitable over the second half of 2019.

"Returning to Adjusted Net Income profitability is an important milestone for LendingClub," said Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub. "Our strategy is working and we are executing with discipline on our mission to help more borrowers improve their financial health, while growing our market opportunity, generating competitive returns for our platform investors, building our resiliency and compounding our competitive advantages."

LendingClub remains well positioned over the long term

LendingClub provides tools that help Americans save money on their path to financial health through lower borrowing costs and a seamless user experience. We also seek to help investors efficiently generate competitive risk-adjusted returns through diversification.

The company is the market leader in personal loans – a $140 billion+ industry and the fastest growing segment of consumer credit in the United States – and has an estimated potential immediate addressable market opportunity of more than $445 billion .

a $140 billion+ industry and the fastest growing segment of consumer credit in and has an estimated potential immediate addressable market opportunity of more than . The company's marketplace gives it unique strengths, which enable it to expand its market opportunity, competitive advantage, and growth and profit potential:

Its marketplace model generates savings for borrowers by finding and matching the lowest available cost of capital with the right borrower and attracts investors with a low cost of capital by efficiently generating competitive returns and duration diversification;



The broad spectrum of investors enables the company to serve more borrowers and to enhance its marketing efficiency; and



Scale, data, and innovation enable LendingClub to generate and convert demand efficiently while managing price and credit risk effectively.

The Visitor-to-Member and Product-to-Platform strategies aim to leverage LendingClub's scale to deliver additional savings to our growing membership base (3M+ customers) while expanding our market opportunity and earnings potential.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

($ in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Loan Originations $ 3,349.6



$ 2,886.5



$ 9,207.0



$ 8,010.8



Net Revenue $ 204.9



$ 184.6



$ 570.1



$ 513.3



GAAP Consolidated Net Loss $ (0.4)



$ (22.7)



$ (30.9)



$ (114.7)



Adjusted EBITDA $ 40.0



$ 28.1



$ 95.8



$ 69.1



Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 8.0



$ (7.3)



$ (4.8)



$ (28.3)





Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Commenting on financial results, Tom Casey, CFO of LendingClub said, "We are again raising our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income guidance. Our simplification program is transforming LendingClub with 19% of our workforce through variable cost business process outsourcing and 49% located outside San Francisco. This transformation of our cost structure enables us to grow responsibly and increase our operating leverage in 2019 and beyond."

Loan Originations – Loan originations in the third quarter of 2019 were $3.3 billion, improving 16% compared to the same quarter last year.

Net Revenue – Net Revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $204.9 million, improving 11% compared to the same quarter last year driven primarily by a higher volume of loan originations.

GAAP Consolidated Net Loss – GAAP Consolidated Net Loss was $(0.4) million for the third quarter of 2019, improving $22.4 million compared to the same quarter last year driven primarily by an increase in net revenue and a decrease in class action and regulatory litigation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA was $40.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, improving $12.0 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Adjusted Net Income – Adjusted Net Income was $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, improving $15.3 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Contribution – Contribution was $105.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, improving $17.3 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) – Basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub was $0.00 in the third quarter of 2019, compared to basic and diluted EPS attributable to LendingClub of $(0.27) in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EPS – Adjusted EPS was $0.09 in the third quarter of 2019, compared to Adjusted EPS of $(0.09) in the same quarter last year.

Net Cash and Other Financial Assets – As of September 30, 2019, net cash and other financial assets totaled $736.3 million.

For a calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Contribution, Adjusted EPS and Net Cash and Other Financial Assets, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.

About LendingClub

LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies and passes those savings onto borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partners. More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Statement Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Contribution, Contribution Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Adjusted EPS) and Net Cash and Other Financial Assets. Our non-GAAP measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

In particular, we believe Contribution and Contribution Margin are useful measures of direct product profitability because the measures illustrate the relationship between the costs most directly associated with revenue generating activities and the related revenue, and the effectiveness of the direct costs in obtaining revenue. Contribution is calculated as net revenue less "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expenses on the Company's Statements of Operations, adjusted to exclude cost structure simplification and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses within these captions and income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. The adjustment for cost structure simplification expense relates to a review of our cost structure and a number of expense initiatives underway, including the establishment of a site in the Salt Lake City area. The expense includes incremental and excess personnel-related expenses associated with establishing our Salt Lake City area site and external advisory fees. Contribution Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Contribution by total net revenue.

We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is an important measure because it directly reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) adjusts for certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as (1) expenses related to our cost structure simplification as discussed above, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, and (4) other items (including certain non-legacy litigation and/or regulatory settlement expenses and gains on disposal of assets), net of tax. In the second quarter of 2019, we added an adjustment to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for other items to adjust for expenses or gains that are not part of our core operating results. Other items include certain non-legacy litigation and/or regulatory settlement expenses and gains on disposal of assets.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are important measures of operating performance because they allow for the comparison of our core operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for certain items that are either non-recurring, do not contribute directly to management's evaluation of its operating results, or non-cash items, such as (1) cost structure simplification expense, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, (4) other items, (5) depreciation, impairment and amortization expense, (6) stock-based compensation expense, (7) income tax expense (benefit), and (8) acquisition related expenses. Legacy items are generally those expenses that arose from the decisions of legacy management prior to the board review initiated in 2016 and resulted in the resignation of our former CEO, including legal and other costs associated with ongoing regulatory and government investigations, indemnification obligations, litigation, and termination of certain legacy contracts. Additionally, we utilize Adjusted EBITDA as an input into the Company's calculation of the annual bonus plan. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total net revenue.

We believe Adjusted EPS is an important measure because it directly reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their most comparable GAAP measure. In particular, many of the adjustments to derive the non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measure, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding future initiatives, borrower and investor demand, and anticipated future financial results, and our ability to obtain a bank charter and the impact it would have on our business are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: the outcomes of pending governmental investigations and pending or threatened litigation, which are inherently uncertain; the impact of management changes and the ability to continue to retain key personnel; our ability to achieve cost savings from restructurings; our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and investors; our ability to obtain or add bank functionality and a bank charter; competition; overall economic conditions; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the SEC. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information in this press release is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

Net revenue:

































Transaction fees $ 161,205



$ 137,781



$ 448,809



$ 384,889





















Interest income 77,820



115,514



270,554



381,292



Interest expense (55,060)



(90,642)



(197,336)



(302,383)



Net fair value adjustments (31,628)



(19,554)



(102,331)



(74,823)



Net interest income and fair value adjustments (8,868)



5,318



(29,113)



4,086



Investor fees 30,271



29,169



94,274



84,464



Gain on sales of loans 18,305



10,919



47,343



35,470



Net investor revenue 39,708



45,406



112,504



124,020





















Other revenue 3,983



1,458



8,808



4,382





















Total net revenue 204,896



184,645



570,121



513,291



Operating expenses: (1)















Sales and marketing 76,255



73,601



212,201



200,164



Origination and servicing 27,996



25,431



81,200



73,669



Engineering and product development 41,455



41,216



127,300



115,703



Other general and administrative 59,485



57,446



180,685



167,338



Goodwill impairment —



—



—



35,633



Class action and regulatory litigation expense —



9,738



—



35,500



Total operating expenses 205,191



207,432



601,386



628,007



Loss before income tax expense (295)



(22,787)



(31,265)



(114,716)



Income tax expense (benefit) 97



(38)



(341)



25



Consolidated net loss (392)



(22,749)



(30,924)



(114,741)



Less: (Loss) Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (9)



55



55



105



LendingClub net loss $ (383)



$ (22,804)



$ (30,979)



$ (114,846)



Net loss per share attributable to LendingClub:















Basic (2) $ 0.00



$ (0.27)



$ (0.36)



$ (1.36)



Diluted (2) $ 0.00



$ (0.27)



$ (0.36)



$ (1.36)



Weighted-average common shares - Basic (2) 87,588,495



84,871,828



86,849,388



84,261,301



Weighted-average common shares - Diluted (2) 87,588,495



84,871,828



86,849,388



84,261,301



(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

Sales and marketing $ 1,505



$ 1,791



$ 4,616



$ 5,674



Origination and servicing 852



1,104



2,622



3,278



Engineering and product development 4,737



5,332



15,443



16,075



Other general and administrative 11,001



11,544



34,217



32,342



Total stock-based compensation expense $ 18,095



$ 19,771



$ 56,898



$ 57,369











(2) All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

% Change



September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Loan originations (in millions) $ 3,350



$ 3,130



$ 2,728



$ 2,871



$ 2,886



16 %

Net revenue $ 204,896



$ 190,807



$ 174,418



$ 181,521



$ 184,645



11 %

Consolidated net loss $ (392)



$ (10,632)



$ (19,900)



$ (13,412)



$ (22,749)



98 %

Contribution (1) $ 105,789



$ 99,556



$ 85,688



$ 91,023



$ 88,453



20 %

Contribution margin (1) 51.6 %

52.2 %

49.1 %

50.1 %

47.9 %

8 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 40,021



$ 33,181



$ 22,589



$ 28,464



$ 28,052



43 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 19.5 %

17.4 %

13.0 %

15.7 %

15.2 %

28 %

Adjusted net income (loss) (1) $ 7,951



$ (1,232)



$ (11,518)



$ (4,110)



$ (7,330)



N/M



EPS – diluted (2) $ 0.00



$ (0.12)



$ (0.23)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.27)



100 %

Adjusted EPS – diluted (1) (2) $ 0.09



$ (0.01)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.09)



200 %

Loan Originations by Investor Type:

Banks 38 %

45 %

49 %

41 %

38 %





LendingClub inventory 23 %

13 %

10 %

18 %

15 %





Other institutional investors 20 %

21 %

18 %

19 %

19 %





Managed accounts 15 %

16 %

17 %

16 %

21 %





Self-directed retail investors 4 %

5 %

6 %

6 %

7 %





Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %





Loan Originations by Program:

Personal loans – standard program 70 %

69 %

71 %

72 %

71 %





Personal loans – custom program 24 %

24 %

21 %

21 %

22 %





Other – custom program (3) 6 %

7 %

8 %

7 %

7 %





Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %





Personal Loan Originations by Loan Grade – Standard Loan Program (in millions):

A $ 757.4



$ 705.6



$ 608.3



$ 604.9



$ 607.0



25 %

B 738.3



650.8



574.5



591.6



563.3



31 %

C 523.3



509.2



452.5



495.9



506.1



3 %

D 324.2



308.1



243.5



267.1



286.9



13 %

E —



0.6



49.4



83.8



72.7



(100) %

F —



—



0.2



6.3



21.7



(100) %

G —



—



—



1.3



5.4



(100) %

Total $ 2,343.2



$ 2,174.3



$ 1,928.4



$ 2,050.9



$ 2,063.1



14 %





(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."

(2) All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.

(3) Comprised of education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. Beginning in the third quarter of 2019, this category no longer includes small business loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages and number of employees, or as noted) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

% Change



September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

Y/Y

Servicing Portfolio by Method Financed (in millions, at end of period):

Whole loans sold $ 13,509



$ 12,777



$ 11,761



$ 10,890



$ 10,475



29 %

Notes 1,016



1,092



1,169



1,243



1,347



(25) %

Certificates 272



471



577



689



830



(67) %

Secured borrowings 29



42



59



81



108



(73) %

Loans invested in by the Company 696



426



565



843



464



50 %

Total $ 15,522



$ 14,808



$ 14,131



$ 13,746



$ 13,224



17 %

Employees and contractors (4) 1,726



1,715



1,621



1,687



1,762



(2) %





(4) As of the end of each respective period.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)







September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,950



$ 372,974



Restricted cash 275,136



271,084



Securities available for sale (includes $51,342 and $53,611 pledged as collateral at fair

value, respectively) 246,559



170,469



Loans held for investment at fair value 1,237,479



1,883,251



Loans held for investment by the Company at fair value 4,211



2,583



Loans held for sale by the Company at fair value 710,170



840,021



Accrued interest receivable 14,171



22,255



Property, equipment and software, net 117,242



113,875



Intangible assets, net 15,396



18,048



Other assets 229,346



124,967



Total assets $ 3,049,660



$ 3,819,527



Liabilities and Equity







Accounts payable $ 15,490



$ 7,104



Accrued interest payable 10,449



19,241



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 268,071



152,118



Payable to investors 117,698



149,052



Notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 1,240,958



1,905,875



Payable to securitization note holders —



256,354



Credit facilities and securities sold under repurchase agreements 509,107



458,802



Total liabilities 2,161,773



2,948,546



Equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 88,593,023 and

86,384,667 shares issued, respectively; 88,132,589 and 85,928,127 shares

outstanding, respectively (1) 886



864



Additional paid-in capital (1) 1,454,586



1,405,392



Accumulated deficit (548,706)



(517,727)



Treasury stock, at cost; 460,434 shares (1) (19,538)



(19,485)



Accumulated other comprehensive income 659



157



Total LendingClub stockholders' equity 887,887



869,201



Noncontrolling interests —



1,780



Total equity 887,887



870,981



Total liabilities and equity $ 3,049,660



$ 3,819,527







(1) All share information and balances have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective as of July 5, 2019.