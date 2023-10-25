LendingClub Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Continued GAAP Profitability With Strong Capital & Liquidity Levels

Doubles Issuance of Structured Certificates With New Buyers Added to Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Our disciplined execution has resulted in our tenth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability. We are successfully leveraging our proprietary structured certificates program to drive marketplace issuance, while also taking difficult but necessary actions to align our expense base to current market conditions," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "Looking ahead, these actions combined with our strong foundation and capital base have us well positioned to capture a historic refinance opportunity as market conditions stabilize."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $8.5 billion compared to $8.3 billion in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting growth in securities related to the structured certificate program.

compared to in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting growth in securities related to the structured certificate program. Deposits of $7.0 billion compared to $6.8 billion in the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in customer certificates of deposit. FDIC-insured deposits represent approximately 86% of total deposits.

compared to in the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in customer certificates of deposit. Loans and leases held for investment of $5.2 billion compared to $5.6 billion in the prior quarter as the Company grew the structured certificate and extended seasoning programs while retaining fewer held for investment loans.

compared to in the prior quarter as the Company grew the structured certificate and extended seasoning programs while retaining fewer held for investment loans. Strong capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 13.2% and consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 16.9%.

Book value per common share of $11.02 compared to $11.09 in the prior quarter.

compared to in the prior quarter. Tangible book value per common share of $10.21 compared to $10.26 in the prior quarter.

Financial Performance:

Loan originations of $1.5 billion compared to $2.0 billion in the prior quarter as a result of reduced purchases by bank loan investors.

compared to in the prior quarter as a result of reduced purchases by bank loan investors. Total net revenue of $200.8 million compared to $232.5 million in the prior quarter due to: Marketplace revenue of $60.9 million compared to $82.8 million in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting lower pricing on sold marketplace volumes, partially offset by a one-time benefit related to recouping volume-based purchase incentives from the bank investor channel. Net interest income of $137.0 million compared to $146.7 million in the prior quarter reflecting a lower balance of held for investment loans and higher deposit funding costs.

compared to in the prior quarter due to: Net income of $5.0 million , or diluted EPS of $0.05 , compared to $10.1 million , or diluted EPS of $0.09 , in the prior quarter.

, or diluted EPS of , compared to , or diluted EPS of , in the prior quarter. Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $72.8 million compared to $81.4 million in the prior quarter. PPNR in the third quarter of 2023 is inclusive of: A non-recurring $10.4 million revenue benefit related to customer forfeitures of purchase incentives from the bank investor channel A non-recurring $8.9 million benefit from lower accrued variable compensation Severance charges of $5.4 million , partially offset by a $4.0 million reversal of previously accrued compensation

compared to in the prior quarter. PPNR in the third quarter of 2023 is inclusive of: Provision for credit losses of $64.5 million compared to $66.6 million in the prior quarter driven by lower volume of retained loans, offset by an increase in provision on the Held for Investment loan portfolio.

compared to in the prior quarter driven by lower volume of retained loans, offset by an increase in provision on the Held for Investment loan portfolio. Efficiency ratio improved to 63.7% compared to 65.0% in the prior quarter, driven by lower non-interest expense.



Three Months Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Total net revenue $ 200.8

$ 232.5

$ 304.9 Non-interest expense 128.0

151.1

186.2 Pre-provision net revenue (1) 72.8

81.4

118.7 Provision for credit losses 64.5

66.6

82.7 Income before income tax benefit (expense) 8.3

14.8

36.0 Income tax benefit (expense) (3.3)

(4.7)

7.2 Net income $ 5.0

$ 10.1

$ 43.2 Diluted EPS $ 0.05

$ 0.09

$ 0.41











Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance $ —

$ —

$ 5.0 Net income excluding income tax benefit (1) $ 5.0

$ 10.1

$ 38.2 Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit (1) $ 0.05

$ 0.09

$ 0.36 (1) See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook



Fourth Quarter 2023 Loan Originations $1.5B to $1.7B Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) $35M to $45M

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $90 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4.7 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub third quarter 2023 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (404) 975-4839, or outside the U.S. +1 (833) 470-1428, with Access Code 896211, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com . An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until November 1, 2023, by calling +1 (929) 458-6194 or outside the U.S. +1 (833) 470-1428, with Access Code 963754. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handles (@LendingClub and @LendingClubIR) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit are important measures because they reflect the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-Provision Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income. Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit adjusts for the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in 2022. Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables beginning on page 13 of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and platform investors; our ability to realize the expected benefits from recent initiatives; competition; overall economic conditions; the interest rate environment; the regulatory environment; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



As of and for the three months ended

% Change

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

Q/Q

Y/Y Operating Highlights: Non-interest income $ 63,844

$ 85,818

$ 98,990

$ 127,465

$ 181,237

(26) %

(65) % Net interest income 137,005

146,652

146,704

135,243

123,676

(7) %

11 % Total net revenue 200,849

232,470

245,694

262,708

304,913

(14) %

(34) % Non-interest expense 128,035

151,079

157,308

180,044

186,219

(15) %

(31) % Pre-provision net revenue(1) 72,814

81,391

88,386

82,664

118,694

(11) %

(39) % Provision for credit losses 64,479

66,595

70,584

61,512

82,739

(3) %

(22) % Income before income tax benefit (expense) 8,335

14,796

17,802

21,152

35,955

(44) %

(77) % Income tax benefit (expense) (3,327)

(4,686)

(4,136)

2,439

7,243

(29) %

N/M Net income 5,008

10,110

13,666

23,591

43,198

(50) %

(88) % Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance —

—

—

3,180

5,015

N/M

N/M Net income excluding income tax benefit(1)(2) $ 5,008

$ 10,110

$ 13,666

$ 20,411

$ 38,183

(50) %

(87) %



























Basic EPS $ 0.05

$ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 0.22

$ 0.41

(44) %

(88) % Diluted EPS $ 0.05

$ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 0.22

$ 0.41

(44) %

(88) % Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit(1)(2) $ 0.05

$ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 0.19

$ 0.36

(44) %

(86) %



























LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 6.9 %

7.1 %

7.5 %

7.8 %

8.3 %







Efficiency ratio(3) 63.7 %

65.0 %

64.0 %

68.5 %

61.1 %







Return on average equity (ROE)(4) 1.7 %

3.4 %

4.6 %

7.2 %

14.2 %







Return on average total assets (ROA)(5) 0.2 %

0.5 %

0.7 %

1.1 %

2.5 %







Marketing expense as a % of loan originations 1.3 %

1.2 %

1.2 %

1.4 %

1.3 %



































LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics: Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 16.9 %

16.1 %

15.6 %

15.8 %

18.3 %







Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.2 %

12.4 %

12.8 %

14.1 %

15.7 %







Book value per common share $ 11.02

$ 11.09

$ 11.08

$ 10.93

$ 10.67

(1) %

3 % Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 10.21

$ 10.26

$ 10.23

$ 10.06

$ 9.78

— %

4 %



























Loan Originations (in millions)(6):

























Total loan originations $ 1,508

$ 2,011

$ 2,288

$ 2,524

$ 3,539

(25) %

(57) % Marketplace loans $ 1,182

$ 1,353

$ 1,286

$ 1,824

$ 2,386

(13) %

(50) % Loan originations held for investment $ 326

$ 657

$ 1,002

$ 701

$ 1,153

(50) %

(72) % Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations 22 %

33 %

44 %

28 %

33 %



































Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(7): Total servicing portfolio $ 14,818

$ 15,669

$ 16,060

$ 16,157

$ 15,929

(5) %

(7) % Loans serviced for others $ 9,601

$ 10,204

$ 10,504

$ 10,819

$ 11,807

(6) %

(19) %



























Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net, excluding PPP loans $ 4,879,222

$ 5,160,546

$ 5,091,969

$ 4,638,331

$ 4,414,347

(5) %

11 % PPP loans $ 7,560

$ 17,640

$ 51,112

$ 66,971

$ 89,379

(57) %

(92) % Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net(8) $ 4,886,782

$ 5,178,186

$ 5,143,081

$ 4,705,302

$ 4,503,726

(6) %

9 % Loans held for investment at fair value $ 326,299

$ 404,119

$ 748,618

$ 925,938

$ 15,057

(19) %

N/M Total loans and leases held for investment $ 5,213,081

$ 5,582,305

$ 5,891,699

$ 5,631,240

$ 4,518,783

(7) %

15 % Total assets $ 8,472,351

$ 8,342,506

$ 8,754,018

$ 7,979,747

$ 6,775,074

2 %

25 % Total deposits $ 7,000,263

$ 6,843,535

$ 7,218,854

$ 6,392,553

$ 5,123,506

2 %

37 % Total liabilities $ 7,264,132

$ 7,136,983

$ 7,563,276

$ 6,815,453

$ 5,653,664

2 %

28 % Total equity $ 1,208,219

$ 1,205,523

$ 1,190,742

$ 1,164,294

$ 1,121,410

— %

8 %



N/M – Not meaningful (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Excludes fourth and third quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $3.2 million and $5.0 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. (3) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (4) Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average equity for the period presented. (5) Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average total assets for the period presented. (6) Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only. (7) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company. (8) Excludes loans held for investment at fair value, which primarily consists of a loan portfolio that was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



As of and for the three months ended

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022 Asset Quality Metrics: Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment 6.7 %

6.4 %

6.4 %

6.5 %

6.3 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment 7.4 %

7.1 %

7.1 %

7.3 %

7.2 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment 2.0 %

1.9 %

2.0 %

2.0 %

1.9 % Net charge-offs $ 68,795

$ 59,884

$ 49,845

$ 37,148

$ 22,658 Net charge-off ratio(1) 5.1 %

4.4 %

3.8 %

3.0 %

2.1 %





(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period, excluding PPP loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Unsecured personal $ 4,094,748

$ 3,866,373 Residential mortgages 186,510

199,601 Secured consumer 254,105

194,634 Total consumer loans held for investment 4,535,363

4,260,608 Equipment finance (1) 125,289

160,319 Commercial real estate 373,246

373,501 Commercial and industrial (2) 203,379

238,726 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 701,914

772,546 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 5,237,277

5,033,154 Allowance for loan and lease losses (350,495)

(327,852) Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $ 4,886,782

$ 4,705,302 Loans held for investment at fair value 326,299

925,938 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 5,213,081

$ 5,631,240





(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) Includes $7.6 million and $67.0 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 341,161

$ 14,002

$ 355,163

$ 333,546

$ 15,311

$ 348,857 Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 63,733

394

64,127

66,874

(684)

66,190 Charge-offs (73,644)

(534)

(74,178)

(63,345)

(924)

(64,269) Recoveries 5,038

345

5,383

4,086

299

4,385 Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 336,288

$ 14,207

$ 350,495

$ 341,161

$ 14,002

$ 355,163



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 228,184

$ 15,076

$ 243,260 Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 81,935

664

82,599 Charge-offs (22,944)

(784)

(23,728) Recoveries 963

107

1,070 Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 288,138

$ 15,063

$ 303,201

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:

September 30, 2023 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due Unsecured personal $ 33,476

$ 26,668

$ 29,398

$ 89,542 Residential mortgages —

—

163

163 Secured consumer 1,678

790

209

2,677 Total consumer loans held for investment $ 35,154

$ 27,458

$ 29,770

$ 92,382















Equipment finance $ —

$ 3,150

$ —

$ 3,150 Commercial real estate 4,493

434

1,618

6,545 Commercial and industrial (1) 1,514

29

1,515

3,058 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 6,007

$ 3,613

$ 3,133

$ 12,753 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1) $ 41,161

$ 31,071

$ 32,903

$ 105,135

December 31, 2022 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due Unsecured personal $ 21,016

$ 16,418

$ 16,255

$ 53,689 Residential mortgages —

254

331

585 Secured consumer 1,720

382

188

2,290 Total consumer loans held for investment $ 22,736

$ 17,054

$ 16,774

$ 56,564















Equipment finance $ 3,172

$ —

$ 859

$ 4,031 Commercial real estate —

102

—

102 Commercial and industrial (1) —

—

1,643

1,643 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 3,172

$ 102

$ 2,502

$ 5,776 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1) $ 25,908

$ 17,156

$ 19,276

$ 62,340 (1) Past due PPP loans are excluded from the tables.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Change (%)

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2022

Q3 2023 vs Q2 2023

Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022 Non-interest income:

















Origination fees $ 60,912

$ 70,989

$ 127,142

(14) %

(52) % Servicing fees 32,768

22,015

23,760

49 %

38 % Gain on sales of loans 8,572

13,221

23,554

(35) %

(64) % Net fair value adjustments (41,366)

(23,442)

(619)

76 %

N/M Marketplace revenue 60,886

82,783

173,837

(26) %

(65) % Other non-interest income 2,958

3,035

7,400

(3) %

(60) % Total non-interest income 63,844

85,818

181,237

(26) %

(65) %



















Total interest income 207,412

214,486

143,220

(3) %

45 % Total interest expense 70,407

67,834

19,544

4 %

260 % Net interest income 137,005

146,652

123,676

(7) %

11 %



















Total net revenue 200,849

232,470

304,913

(14) %

(34) %



















Provision for credit losses 64,479

66,595

82,739

(3) %

(22) %



















Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits 58,497

71,553

84,916

(18) %

(31) % Marketing 19,555

23,940

46,031

(18) %

(58) % Equipment and software 12,631

13,968

12,491

(10) %

1 % Depreciation and amortization 11,250

11,638

10,681

(3) %

5 % Professional services 8,414

9,974

11,943

(16) %

(30) % Occupancy 4,612

4,684

5,051

(2) %

(9) % Other non-interest expense 13,076

15,322

15,106

(15) %

(13) % Total non-interest expense 128,035

151,079

186,219

(15) %

(31) %



















Income before income tax benefit (expense) 8,335

14,796

35,955

(44) %

(77) % Income tax benefit (expense) (3,327)

(4,686)

7,243

(29) %

N/M Net income $ 5,008

$ 10,110

$ 43,198

(50) %

(88) %



















Net income per share:

















Basic EPS $ 0.05

$ 0.09

$ 0.41

(44) %

(88) % Diluted EPS $ 0.05

$ 0.09

$ 0.41

(44) %

(88) % Weighted-average common shares – Basic 109,071,180

107,892,590

104,215,594

1 %

5 % Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 109,073,194

107,895,072

105,853,938

1 %

3 % N/M – Not meaningful

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION NET INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (2)

































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other $ 1,249,087

$ 16,798

5.38 %

$ 1,512,700

$ 19,134

5.06 %

$ 893,655

$ 5,017

2.25 % Securities available for sale at fair value 601,512

9,467

6.30 %

437,473

5,948

5.44 %

396,556

3,820

3.85 % Loans held for sale at fair value 286,111

9,582

13.40 %

106,865

4,433

16.59 %

126,487

5,879

18.59 % Loans and leases held for investment:

































Unsecured personal loans 4,257,360

142,118

13.35 %

4,360,506

145,262

13.33 %

3,268,649

110,446

13.52 % Commercial and other consumer loans 1,147,130

16,842

5.87 %

1,156,751

16,823

5.82 %

1,135,474

13,582

4.78 % Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 5,404,490

158,960

11.76 %

5,517,257

162,085

11.75 %

4,404,123

124,028

11.26 % Loans held for investment at fair value 362,837

11,788

13.00 %

670,969

21,692

12.93 %

17,763

791

17.83 % Total loans and leases held for investment 5,767,327

170,748

11.84 %

6,188,226

183,777

11.88 %

4,421,886

124,819

11.29 % Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 22,311

817

14.65 %

32,760

1,194

14.57 %

104,010

3,685

14.17 % Total interest-earning assets 7,926,348

207,412

10.47 %

8,278,024

214,486

10.36 %

5,942,594

143,220

9.64 %



































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 69,442









78,221









58,411







Allowance for loan and lease losses (354,263)









(354,348)









(254,849)







Other non-interest earning assets 691,641









686,956









597,169







Total assets $ 8,333,168









$ 8,688,853









$ 6,343,325











































Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits:

































Checking and money market accounts $ 1,271,720

$ 9,541

2.98 %

$ 1,397,302

$ 7,760

2.23 %

$ 2,192,904

$ 4,575

0.83 % Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 5,357,717

59,968

4.44 %

5,546,862

58,761

4.25 %

2,260,170

10,609

1.86 % Interest-bearing deposits 6,629,437

69,509

4.16 %

6,944,164

66,521

3.84 %

4,453,074

15,184

1.35 % Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings 22,311

817

14.65 %

32,760

1,194

14.57 %

104,010

3,685

14.17 % Other interest-bearing liabilities 13,567

81

2.42 %

31,409

119

1.51 %

140,904

675

1.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,665,315

70,407

4.19 %

7,008,333

67,834

3.88 %

4,697,988

19,544

1.65 %



































Non-interest bearing deposits 183,728









205,750









284,134







Other liabilities 271,118









272,142









250,086







Total liabilities $ 7,120,161









$ 7,486,225









$ 5,232,208











































Total equity $ 1,213,007









$ 1,202,628









$ 1,111,117







Total liabilities and equity $ 8,333,168









$ 8,688,853









$ 6,343,325











































Interest rate spread







6.28 %









6.48 %









7.99 %



































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 137,005

6.91 %





$ 146,652

7.09 %





$ 123,676

8.32 % (1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 19,220

$ 23,125 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,288,550

1,033,905 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,307,770

1,057,030 Restricted cash 42,487

67,454 Securities available for sale at fair value ($872,341 and $399,668 at amortized cost, respectively) 795,669

345,702 Loans held for sale at fair value 362,789

110,400 Loans and leases held for investment 5,237,277

5,033,154 Allowance for loan and lease losses (350,495)

(327,852) Loans and leases held for investment, net 4,886,782

4,705,302 Loans held for investment at fair value 326,299

925,938 Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 18,118

55,425 Property, equipment and software, net 159,768

136,473 Goodwill 75,717

75,717 Other assets 496,952

500,306 Total assets $ 8,472,351

$ 7,979,747 Liabilities and Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing $ 6,687,069

$ 6,158,560 Noninterest-bearing 313,194

233,993 Total deposits 7,000,263

6,392,553 Borrowings 10,717

74,858 Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 18,118

55,425 Other liabilities 235,034

292,617 Total liabilities 7,264,132

6,815,453 Equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 109,648,769 and 106,546,995 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,096

1,065 Additional paid-in capital 1,660,236

1,628,590 Accumulated deficit (398,961)

(427,745) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,152)

(37,616) Total equity 1,208,219

1,164,294 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,472,351

$ 7,979,747

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Pre-Provision Net Revenue









For the three months ended





September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

GAAP Net income $ 5,008

$ 10,110

$ 13,666

$ 23,591

$ 43,198

Less: Provision for credit losses (64,479)

(66,595)

(70,584)

(61,512)

(82,739)

Less: Income tax benefit (expense) (3,327)

(4,686)

(4,136)

2,439

7,243

Pre-provision net revenue $ 72,814

$ 81,391

$ 88,386

$ 82,664

$ 118,694













For the three months ended





September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

Non-interest income $ 63,844

$ 85,818

$ 98,990

$ 127,465

$ 181,237

Net interest income 137,005

146,652

146,704

135,243

123,676

Total net revenue 200,849

232,470

245,694

262,708

304,913

Non-interest expense (128,035)

(151,079)

(157,308)

(180,044)

(186,219)

Pre-provision net revenue 72,814

81,391

88,386

82,664

118,694

Provision for credit losses (64,479)

(66,595)

(70,584)

(61,512)

(82,739)

Income before income tax benefit (expense) 8,335

14,796

17,802

21,152

35,955

Income tax benefit (expense) (3,327)

(4,686)

(4,136)

2,439

7,243

GAAP Net income $ 5,008

$ 10,110

$ 13,666

$ 23,591

$ 43,198



Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit





For the three months ended



December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022 GAAP Net income $ 23,591

$ 43,198 Less: Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance (1) 3,180

5,015 Net income excluding income tax benefit $ 20,411

$ 38,183









GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.22

$ 0.41









(A) Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance $ 3,180

$ 5,015 (B) Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 105,984,612

105,853,938 (A/B) Diluted EPS impact of income tax benefit $ 0.03

$ 0.05









Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit $ 0.19

$ 0.36



(1) There was no income tax benefit from the release of a tax valuation allowance during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Tangible Book Value Per Common Share



September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022 GAAP common equity $ 1,208,219

$ 1,205,523

$ 1,190,742

$ 1,164,294

$ 1,121,410 Less: Goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717) Less: Intangible assets (13,151)

(14,167)

(15,201)

(16,334)

(17,512) Tangible common equity $ 1,119,351

$ 1,115,639

$ 1,099,824

$ 1,072,243

$ 1,028,181



















Book value per common share

















GAAP common equity $ 1,208,219

$ 1,205,523

$ 1,190,742

$ 1,164,294

$ 1,121,410 Common shares issued and outstanding 109,648,769

108,694,120

107,460,734

106,546,995

105,088,761 Book value per common share $ 11.02

$ 11.09

$ 11.08

$ 10.93

$ 10.67



















Tangible book value per common share

















Tangible common equity $ 1,119,351

$ 1,115,639

$ 1,099,824

$ 1,072,243

$ 1,028,181 Common shares issued and outstanding 109,648,769

108,694,120

107,460,734

106,546,995

105,088,761 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.21

$ 10.26

$ 10.23

$ 10.06

$ 9.78

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation