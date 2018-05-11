LENDINGCLUB SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against LendingClub Corporation - LC

If you purchased securities of LendingClub and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-lc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 2, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

LendingClub and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 25, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against the Company based on multiple charges of wrongdoing including falsely promising loans to consumers with no hidden fees and subsequently applying "hundreds or even thousands of dollars in hidden up-front fees from the loans"; misleading consumers as to the approval status of their loan applications; and improperly withdrawing funds from consumer accounts.

On this news, the price of LendingClub's shares plummeted $0.49 per share, or over 15%, to close at $2.77 per share on April 25, 2018.

