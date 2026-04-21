LendingClub to Become Happen Bank, a Digital Bank for People Going Places

The new brand, which will roll out this summer, reflects LendingClub's multi-year transition from a pioneering online lender to a diversified digital-first bank that combines lending and deposits in an intuitive multi-product customer experience.

"The LendingClub name no longer fits with everything we offer today. The Happen Bank brand reflects both our expanded banking capabilities and our core mission: to clear the way for people going places," said CEO Scott Sanborn.

"Our members are goal-oriented and know what they want to achieve," Sanborn continued. "They're not looking for marketing fluff, they want products that deliver reliable value, are easy to understand, and are effortless to use. That's exactly what we're built to deliver – and how we help them make it happen."

Banking That Clears the Way

Traditional banking was built during a different era – one defined by physical branches, paperwork, complexity, and a lot of fine print. Today's consumers expect more: on-demand digital access, speed, clarity, security, and control.

Happen Bank's customers aren't static or complacent. They're in motion. They're navigating life's real moments. They know that real life needs real money, and they're looking for every dollar to work as hard for them as they're working for their future. Whether it's eliminating high-interest credit card debt, lowering the cost of their auto loan, finding affordable ways to achieve major life goals, or building savings, consumers need fast decisions, fair products, and clear terms – not friction and uncertainty.

"Our members don't want banking to slow them down," said Mark Elliot, Chief Customer Officer. "The Happen Bank brand reflects how we show up for them – clear, human, and action-oriented. It's about making financial products feel intuitive and supportive, so people can spend less time navigating banking and more time moving their lives forward."

Happen Bank delivers:

Award-winning lending and banking products

Fast decisions in minutes

Transparent terms with no hidden fees or gotchas

Experiences designed to support real-life moments

By combining deep credit expertise with a digital marketplace model, Happen Bank aligns its success with its members – helping them keep more of what they earn and earn more on what they save.

"We've always believed banking should work better for consumers," Sanborn added. "We built Happen Bank to remove friction and deliver smarter banking that truly adds up."

A Brand Built for Momentum

The name Happen Bank is intentional. It signals action, progress, and forward momentum.

The new brand identity reflects this energy, with a dynamic wordmark and a modern visual system that stands apart from traditional banking conventions.

While our name and visual identity are changing, there is no change to our award-winning products and services, our commitment to clearing the way for people going places, or our strategy to deliver long-term shareholder value.

The Happen Bank brand will roll out this summer across:

Website and mobile app

Marketing and advertising materials

Social media and customer communications

Consumers can learn more about the transition at www.meethappen.com. Members can continue to access our products and services at www.lendingclub.com and through the LendingClub mobile app.

"This isn't just a name change – it's a recognition of who we've become," said Sanborn. "Happen Bank reflects our commitment to helping members turn intention into action and achieve meaningful financial progress."

About LendingClub Bank / Happen Bank

LendingClub Bank — soon to be Happen Bank — is a digital bank built for the Motivated Middle: high-FICO, above average income, digitally savvy consumers actively managing their financial lives. Our difference? We make it easy for them to access award-winning products that help them keep more of what they earn and earn more on what they save. Our products are aligned by design to reward our five million members when they take positive financial steps like saving regularly or making loan payments on time.

Our success is fueled by our unmatched credit underwriting, a proprietary technology platform engineered for innovation, and a marketplace bank model that drives durable value for members, loan investors, and shareholders alike. The result is affordable credit, meaningful value, and a trusted banking relationship — delivered consistently and profitably at scale.

As we look to our next chapter, we're choosing a name that reflects why we exist: to clear the way for our members to make it happen.

Resources

Meet Happen Bank at www.meethappen.com

Contacts

For Media: [email protected]

For Investors: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this press release, including statements regarding the timing and impact of our rebranding initiative, are "forward-looking statements." Words such as "plan", "delivers" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements may contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to develop and operate a compelling offering in the home improvement lending space, macroeconomic conditions, loan demand and performance, and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in LendingClub Corporation's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation