LendingClub to Host and Webcast Investor Day on November 5, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), which operates America's leading digital marketplace bank, will host and webcast its company Investor Day from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, in New York, NY.

The event will include presentations from members of the LendingClub executive leadership team about the company's strategic direction, growth initiatives, technology and data capabilities, and long-term financial objectives.

Webcast Information

A live webcast of the event will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Events & Presentations menu. To participate, register using this link: LendingClub Investor Day Virtual Registration (https://icr.swoogo.com/virtual_lending_club).

Replay

An archive of the event will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

About LendingClub

LendingClub is reimagining what a bank can be by building our business around a simple belief: when our members win, we win. Leveraging innovative technology and engaging mobile-first experiences, our integrated suite of financial products helps people keep more of what they earn and earn more on what they save. Our 5+ million members love us for providing quick and easy access to affordable credit and rewarding their smart financial choices, like making on-time payments, saving regularly, and taking control of debt.

Getting credit right is a key driver of our success. Our advanced underwriting models are informed by over 150 billion cells of proprietary data, derived from tens of millions of repayment events across economic cycles. Our leading credit expertise combined with our resilient bank foundation, capital-light loan marketplace, decades of lending experience, and talented team have enabled us to deliver lasting value to members, loan investors, and shareholders alike. And we're just getting started.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company and operator of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

