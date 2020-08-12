LendingHome Names Stephanie Casper to Lead Sales Division

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingHome , one of the nation's largest financial lenders to real estate investors, today announced that Stephanie Casper is the company's new Vice President of Sales. As a member of LendingHome's executive team, Casper reports to Michael Bourque, LendingHome's Chief Operating and Financial Officer.

In this role, Casper leads a team devoted to new business development. She is also a key member of the cross-functional leadership team responsible for developing new products to meet the evolving needs of real estate investors.

Stephanie Casper, Vice President of Sales, LendingHome

Prior to joining LendingHome, Casper spent nearly five years at CoreVest Finance where she held multiple roles including Head of Bridge Lending and Vice President of Originations. Before CoreVest, Casper honed her operational, marketing, and sales management skills at Green Street Advisors, Marriott International, and GE respectively.

"LendingHome is very lucky to have someone with Stephanie's experience on our team," said Bourque, who joined LendingHome in August 2018. "In addition to being a natural-born sales leader, Stephanie has deep experience in the finance world from her time at CoreVest. Add to that the fact that she is a real estate investor with a small portfolio of single family rental properties. This depth and breadth of experience means Stephanie hit the ground running when she joined our executive team this year."

Casper said, "No one could have predicted a pandemic would hit the world in 2020, and I am so thankful to be part of the LendingHome team during this unprecedented time. Not only are they incredibly caring people, they are completely dedicated to the success of our borrowers, which is a value I have always tried to uphold. With that as our shared foundation, my team and I – as well as the company's cross-functional teams – are working hard to identify new products and processes to support real estate investors in this crucial time."

About LendingHome:

LendingHome's built-from-scratch technology simplifies every stage of the loan process, ensuring easy financing for both novice and experienced real estate investors. In 2014, the company started with short-term mortgage loans and, by 2018, became the nation's No. 1 lender to house flippers. In 2019, LendingHome started offering fixed- and adjustable-rate 30-year mortgages to landlords of single- and multi-family rental homes. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with an office in Pittsburgh, Pa., and has funded more than $5.5 billion in loans to date. To learn more, go to lendinghome.com/bridge-loans , lendinghome.com/rental , or www.lendinghome.com/careers . NMLS ID #1125207

