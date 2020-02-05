LendingPoint Chooses Vonage's Unified Communications and Contact Center Solutions to Drive Growth and Transform Customer Experiences

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that LendingPoint , a data and technology platform provider for financial institutions, has chosen Vonage for its unified communications and contact center solutions to power all of LendingPoint's communication channels.

"We're delighted to be working with an award-winning, technology company like LendingPoint. We've been watching their growth journey and are excited to see our integration capabilities and scalable unified communications technology deliver a completely unique and personalized customer experience to their rapidly growing base of more than 7 million consumers," said Reggie Scales, SVP of Applications Group Sales for Vonage.

With Vonage, LendingPoint will have the ability to connect its global workforce and transform how its employees connect with their customers. LendingPoint will leverage Vonage's communications solutions to drive increased employee productivity and a better customer experience through technology tools that enhance engagement and enable personalized, real-time interactions. The addition of Vonage's cloud-based unified communications capabilities will also help to lower costs for LendingPoint and streamline everyday tasks with automation capabilities.

Easily integrating with the company's key workflow applications, Vonage will provide a seamless connection into Salesforce, which LendingPoint's customer service network relies on to manage customer relationships.

"Vonage's strong partnership with Salesforce was an important part of LendingPoint's decision," said KN Kasibhatla, Chief Technology Officer for LendingPoint.

"We're thrilled to have found a partner like Vonage who truly understands our dynamic business and has the expertise needed to deliver best-in-class customer connectivity. They will be an integral part in helping us meet our aggressive growth goals," Kasibhatla continued. "We view Vonage as a long-term strategic partner whose vast product set will help us provide a lending experience our customers deserve while improving internal operational efficiencies and team productivity."

LendingPoint will benefit from Vonage's contact center solution via:

Conversation Analyzer to transcribe calls, provide caller sentiment, and deliver intelligent content categorization for instant insight and data visualization.



to transcribe calls, provide caller sentiment, and deliver intelligent content categorization for instant insight and data visualization. Dynamic Routing capabilities to optimize customer engagement by identifying customer needs based on previous brand engagement and interactions.



capabilities to optimize customer engagement by identifying customer needs based on previous brand engagement and interactions. Fully-integrated omnichannel capabilities to help LendingPoint deliver a consistent customer experience across Salesforce digital channels and the contact center, routing voice and interactions through email, chat, SMS, video, and social channels.

About Vonage

Vonage (NASDAQ: VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage .

About LendingPoint

LendingPoint is a data and technology platform that originates unsecured personal loans both direct to consumers online and at the point of sale for financial institutions and for its own balance sheet. The company uses its data algorithms and technology to create a better lending and borrowing experience by finding more reasons to say "yes" — helping consumers across the credit spectrum unlock access to affordable loans. Its LendingPoint Merchant Solutions platform provides merchants and other service providers a fully integrated, one-stop retail financing solution to convert more customers at the point of sale.

In 2019, LendingPoint placed 17th on Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the US; was named the #9 on the Deloitte Technology 500 list of fastest growing North American technology companies; was listed as one of the top 40 fastest growing companies in Atlanta by ACG, and the company's CEO Tom Burnside was chosen as Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist Southeast by EY. LendingPoint was named in 2018 one of the nation's best consumer loan companies by U.S. News & World Report, one of the Best Personal Loans by NerdWallet, and the fastest-growing private company in metro Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. It is a privately held company headquartered in Kennesaw, Ga., with offices in New York.

