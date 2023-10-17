LendingStandard Appoints Mikael Nyberg as Chief Operating Officer, Strengthening Executive Team

News provided by

LendingStandard

17 Oct, 2023, 09:18 ET

KANSAS CITY, Kan. , Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingStandard, a leading name in the commercial real estate finance industry, is excited to announce the strategic expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Mikael Nyberg as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Nyberg's appointment marks a pivotal moment for LendingStandard, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering enterprise-level services and cutting-edge technology in response to its extraordinary growth following the announcement of its platform's ability to support origination of all CRE loan types.

"Mikael Nyberg's exceptional track record in operational excellence and proven ability to drive expansion were key factors in his selection as COO," said Andy Kallenbach, CEO, LendingStandard. His experience in building new businesses, developing products and acquiring and integrating high-performance teams globally will play a pivotal role in driving LendingStandard's strategic plans for growth and expansion.

LendingStandard's expansion of the executive team and other staff, recent funding round, and channel partnerships are strategically timed to support the company's explosive growth. Operational and delivery projections, based on a (4x) pipeline increase from the previous year, underscores the company's upward trajectory and the need for strong leadership to sustain this momentum at scale.

Mr. Nyberg expressed his enthusiasm about joining LendingStandard, stating, "I am thrilled to join LendingStandard and support its mission of providing a world-class lending platform to the commercial real estate industry while cultivating a culture of innovation and service as the firm continues its rapid expansion."

About LendingStandard: (https://lendingstandard.com/) Established in 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas, LendingStandard is a software-driven platform specializing in the origination, underwriting, closing, and processing of all Commercial Real Estate loan types. Its expanding team of seasoned professionals and ever-increasing products and solutions aim to streamline the complex commercial lending process and drive efficiencies and value to its clients.

SOURCE LendingStandard

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.