LendingTree & Military.com Collaborate to Provide VA Loan Options to Military Members, Veterans and Their Families

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, the nation's leading online marketplace, today announced a collaboration with Military.com, the leading news and benefits information site for the military and veteran community, to provide VA loan options for military members, veterans and their families, allowing them to compare the best loan options for their VA loans.

A VA mortgage loan (also known as a Veterans Administration home loan) is one of the most useful military benefits. Eligible users can buy or construct a home or refinance an existing home mortgage, with no money down, affordable rates, and financing up to $453,100 - more in certain high-cost areas like New York City.

"We're thrilled that our partnership with Military.com allows us to serve those who serve or have served our country," said Neil Salvage, President of LendingTree.

Military.com features a comprehensive set of tools, articles, and resources on using the VA loan benefit on their site and has been a leader in educating their audience on how to use this valuable benefit.

"We are proud to partner with LendingTree and to continue our legacy of connecting our military and veteran community will all the benefits of service. A VA loan is a key component to a service member or veteran's long-term ability to build wealth and establish financial stability. This partnership ensures they will receive the best information about all of their VA loan options," said Mark Nelson, Vice President of Operations at Monster and Military.com.

VA home loans are provided by private lenders, such as banks and mortgage companies. The VA guarantees a portion of the loan which allows lenders to provide the loan with more favorable financing terms. Those eligible to use the benefit include: veterans who meet service length requirements, service members on active duty who have served a minimum period, some reservists and National Guard members, and some surviving spouses of deceased veterans.

The VA home loan program was established in 1944 and in 2018, the VA guaranteed over 600,000 home loans worth roughly $160 billion dollars.

About Monster

Monster is a global leader in connecting people and jobs. For more than 20 years, Monster has helped individuals find better jobs, and employers find the best talent. Today, Monster continues its pioneering work of transforming the recruiting industry with advanced technology using intelligent digital, social, and mobile solutions, including our flagship website Monster.com®, our innovative app, and a vast array of products and services. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad Holding, a $26 billion (US) global provider of HR services.

About Military.com

Military.com is the leading news and benefits information site serving active duty personnel, reservists, guard members, retirees, veterans, family members, defense workers and those considering military careers. A leader in veteran employment and solutions for companies looking to hire veterans, Military.com offers employment tools, transition assistance, and employer resources as well as military discounts, and information on all of the benefits earned in service. Military.com is a business unit of Monster. More information is available.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com , dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@lendingtree.com

SOURCE LendingTree

Related Links

http://www.lendingtree.com

