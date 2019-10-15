LendingTree and RouteOne announce Digital Auto Finance Integration

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today announced its integration with RouteOne, a leading F&I services platform connecting thousands of car dealers and finance sources in North America.

With the integration, LendingTree's credit application functionality will integrate with RouteOne's credit aggregation system to present indirect financing offers to consumers. The integration enhances LendingTree's automotive product offering and empowers consumers with instant finance offers that are fully transactable at the dealership. Knowing their finance options ahead of time provides car buyers with peace of mind. Dealerships, in turn, can seamlessly fulfill car-buying transactions using their respective processes, systems, and selection of lenders.

"Our integration with RouteOne allows us to further broaden consumer choice while creating incremental sales opportunities for car dealers," said Neil Salvage, President of LendingTree. "Equipped with financing in hand, LendingTree users can walk into the dealership and close their deal with speed and confidence, resulting in a positive consumer experience for lenders, dealers, and borrowers."

LendingTree simplifies the car financing experience, giving consumers instant access to finance offers, including the peace of mind that comes with securing a fair deal. Millions of consumers have used LendingTree's innovative digital auto finance platform to get approved for financing prior to visiting the dealership.

"We're pleased to welcome LendingTree to our platform," added Justin Oesterle, Chief Executive Officer of RouteOne. "This integration is yet another example of RouteOne's commitment to providing innovative ways to enhance the car buying process for consumers, car dealers, and indirect auto financing sources alike."

LendingTree offers car buyers nationwide the ability to obtain up to five personalized financing offers on the vehicle of their choice. The company safeguards sensitive consumer information with advanced encryption and state-of-the-art data security technology.

About RouteOne

RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne's platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and via third-party solutions. Its product line-up includes credit application, eContracting, menu, online/mobile retail services, and compliance. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across a wide variety of best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 190 DSPs. More information is available at www.routeone.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kathy Armstrong

248-862-7568

KArmstrong@routeone.com

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards, insurance and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Greuling

704-943-8208

Megan.Greuling@LendingTree.com

SOURCE LendingTree

Related Links

http://www.lendingtree.com

