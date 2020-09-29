LendingTree App Launches Connected Bank Accounts, New Features for Consolidated Money Management

Powered by Plaid, a data network powering the fintech tools that millions of people rely on to improve their financial lives, My LendingTree users can connect their bank accounts from over 11,000 financial institutions. By integrating checking and savings account information, My LendingTree will provide a comprehensive overview of budgets, spending habits, transaction history and cash flow analysis in the same place users can check credit scores, savings recommmendations and identity monitoring updates. This new feature consolidates the most important financial information in one place, so consumers don't need to use multiple services or apps to get a gauge on their financial health.

"Fintech is helping to make money easier, which often begins with understanding your financial situation and the options available to you," said Eric Sager, COO of Plaid. "MyLendingTree now makes it easy to securely link your financial accounts through Plaid, including loans and other debts, and get a comprehensive view of your finances to help you improve your money management."





New My LendingTree Features:

Connect Bank Accounts : Users can connect their bank account(s) to My LendingTree from over 11,000 financial institutions, powered by Plaid.

: Users can connect their bank account(s) to My LendingTree from over 11,000 financial institutions, powered by Plaid. Cash Flow Analysis : Using historical financial transactions and spending history, users can view monthly cash flow projections.

: Using historical financial transactions and spending history, users can view monthly cash flow projections. Budget Tracker : The budgeting feature informs users how their monthly spending lines up with the recommended budget (below, on track, too high) or they can set their own budgets. The app will also give the user a snapshot into which categories they are spending the most money on, where they may be off-track, and offers the ability to drill-down to see transaction-level information.

: The budgeting feature informs users how their monthly spending lines up with the recommended budget (below, on track, too high) or they can set their own budgets. The app will also give the user a snapshot into which categories they are spending the most money on, where they may be off-track, and offers the ability to drill-down to see transaction-level information. Monthly Spending : Looks at the most current month of spending compared to previous months.

: Looks at the most current month of spending compared to previous months. Transaction History : Provides expense and income records across all connected accounts instead of being limited to a single account or bank. Users can filter or search to find exactly what they need.

: Provides expense and income records across all connected accounts instead of being limited to a single account or bank. Users can filter or search to find exactly what they need. Linked Accounts Summary: Provides a high-level view of all a user's connected accounts (including checking, savings, loans, and credit cards) all in one place.

"We're thrilled to offer consumers even more tools to give them greater control of their finances," said Sushil Sharma, Chief Product Officer at LendingTree. "By integrating checking and savings accounts, LendingTree is empowering consumers with a deeper understanding of their financial lives so that they can make smarter financial decisions in the future."





Visit www.MyLendingTree.com to sign up for the free, comprehensive financial dashboard.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, customized recommendations to improve credit health, and notifications when there are opportunities to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC, is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

