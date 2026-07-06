LendingTree Applauds North Carolina's AI Strategic Roadmap, Highlights Company's Leadership in Shaping Responsible AI Policy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, (NASDAQ: TREE), one of the nation's largest online financial marketplaces, celebrates the release of Governor Josh Stein's North Carolina AI Strategic Roadmap, marking a major step forward in establishing the state as a national leader in the responsible development, deployment, and governance of artificial intelligence.

"Artificial intelligence is already changing how we work, learn, and serve the people of our state, and North Carolina must lead with urgency and care," said Governor Josh Stein. "This roadmap gives our state a strategy to protect people from harm, prepare our workforce for opportunity, and transform how government serves the public. Together, we can make North Carolina a place where innovation and trust move forward together."

LendingTree played an active role in helping inform the state's approach to AI through the service of Sarah Bacha, Senior Vice President, Head of Strategy and Analytics at LendingTree, on Governor Josh Stein's Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council.

The Council, comprised of leaders from industry, academia, government, and the nonprofit sector, was charged with developing recommendations to guide North Carolina's AI strategy. Bacha's contributions helped ensure the Council's work reflected practical, real-world perspectives on innovation, consumer protection, transparency, and responsible deployment of emerging technologies.

"North Carolina's AI Strategic Roadmap is a model for how states can approach this rapidly evolving technology," said Bacha. "The recommendations reflect a thoughtful balance between fostering innovation and establishing the guardrails necessary to build public confidence. I was honored to contribute to this effort and proud that LendingTree could bring the perspective of a technology-driven company serving millions of consumers."

For nearly three decades, LendingTree has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to help consumers make smarter financial decisions. As AI continues to reshape financial services, LendingTree has advocated policies that encourage innovation while preserving consumer choice, protecting privacy, and ensuring emerging technologies are used responsibly.

At the Fintech + Insurtech Generations conference held in Charlotte, N.C. last month, Hala Shakra, Director of AI Strategy at LendingTree, spoke on the value of governance in Artificial intelligence.

"The mindset of governance is to not think of it as slowing AI down. If done well, it can create clarity. This is what teams need to help them move faster and continue to innovate," Shakra noted.

The final plan outlines a comprehensive framework for advancing artificial intelligence across state government, education, workforce development, economic growth, and consumer-facing industries. It positions North Carolina to compete for future investment and talent while promoting ethical and responsible AI adoption.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree, Inc. is the parent of LendingTree, LLC and several companies owned by LendingTree, LLC (collectively, "LendingTree").

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, created to give consumers the power to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more through its network of over 770 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped millions of customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health in their personal journeys. With a portfolio of innovative products and tools and personalized financial recommendations, LendingTree helps customers achieve everyday financial wins.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

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SOURCE LendingTree, Inc.