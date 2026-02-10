LendingTree Applauds the House of Representatives for Passage of the Housing for the 21st Century Act, Highlighting Need for Modernized, Affordable Housing Policy

Legislation aims to expand housing supply, modernize federal housing programs and improve affordability for American families

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), one of the nation's largest online financial marketplaces, commends the House of Representatives for passing the Housing for the 21st Century Act, bipartisan legislation introduced to modernize federal housing policy, increase housing supply, and improve affordability for consumers across the country.

The Housing for the 21st Century Act seeks to address long-standing structural challenges in the U.S. housing market by updating outdated regulations, promoting innovation in housing construction, and expanding access to safe, affordable housing options. As housing costs continue to rise faster than incomes in many communities, LendingTree believes thoughtful, forward-looking policy solutions are essential to help more families achieve sustainable homeownership or secure affordable rental housing.

"Access to affordable housing is foundational to financial stability and economic mobility," said Scott Peyree, Chief Executive Officer of LendingTree. "The Housing for the 21st Century Act represents an important step toward aligning housing policies with today's economic realities by encouraging supply growth, reducing unnecessary barriers, and supporting innovation. We commend lawmakers for focusing on practical solutions that can help consumers navigate an increasingly challenging housing market."

LendingTree believes that robust competition is essential to deliver better outcomes for consumers, driving lower costs, greater transparency, and more choice across the housing and financial services markets. When competition thrives, consumers are empowered to compare options, access innovative products, and make informed decisions that best fit their financial needs. The Housing for the 21st Century Act aligns with these principles by encouraging policies that expand housing supply, reduce unnecessary regulatory barriers, and promote innovation. Thus, creating a more competitive, efficient marketplace. By modernizing outdated frameworks and supporting a broader range of housing solutions, the Act helps foster an environment where competition can flourish, ultimately benefiting consumers through improved affordability and access to housing.

"As Congress considers this legislation, it's critical to keep consumers at the center of the conversation," Peyree added. "Policies that responsibly expand housing supply and modernize outdated frameworks can help more Americans make smarter financial decisions and achieve greater housing security. We enthusiastically support this legislation and applaud the House of Representatives for passing it."

