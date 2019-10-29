LendingTree, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Event on December 11, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) today announced it will host its annual Analyst and Investor Event on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in New York. The company will host in-person attendees at the Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, New York, NY 10036. Due to limited space, in-person attendance will be limited to invitation only. Doors will open at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and presentations will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Members of LendingTree's senior management team will introduce the Company's outlook for fiscal year 2020 and update the investment community on the Company's businesses and key strategic priorities. Presenters will include Founder, Chairman & CEO Doug Lebda, CFO J.D. Moriarty, and other members of LendingTree's executive team.

For those not attending the event in person, LendingTree will provide a live webcast of the event on its Investor Relations website at investors.lendingtree.com. Following completion of the event, presentation materials and a recorded replay of the webcast will be made available.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree, Inc. is the parent of LendingTree, LLC and several companies owned by LendingTree, LLC (collectively, "LendingTree" or the "Company").

LendingTree operates what it believes to be the leading online consumer platform that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. The Company offers consumers tools and resources, including free credit scores, that facilitate comparison-shopping for mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, deposit accounts, personal loans, student loans, small business loans, insurance quotes and other related offerings. The Company primarily seeks to match in-market consumers with multiple providers on its marketplace who can provide them with competing quotes for loans, deposit products, insurance or other related offerings they are seeking. The Company also serves as a valued partner to lenders and other providers seeking an efficient, scalable and flexible source of customer acquisition with directly measurable benefits, by matching the consumer inquiries it generates with these providers.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

