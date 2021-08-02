LendingTree Launches $1,000 Cash Sweepstakes for Users With Linked Bank Accounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In efforts to help consumers better understand their financial picture, LendingTree, the nation's leading online financial marketplace, launched a cash giveaway for users that link their bank accounts to the free LendingTree platform. All LendingTree users with a linked bank account will have a chance to win $1,000 given away weeklyi beginning August 2 through August 28.

"LendingTree's top priority is to help consumers make better, more informed decisions throughout their financial lives by providing choice, education and support," said Jason Simon, vice president of product management at LendingTree. "By receiving the full picture of their personal finances, LendingTree users that have connected their bank accounts with the platform are finding more savings opportunities, helpful budgeting recommendations, and ways to trim their expenses while monitoring all of their financial accounts, loans, and credit cards in one secure location. We want to ensure all of our members are able to take advantage of these benefits, and after this challenging year, reward a fortunate few with extra cash to put toward their financial goals."

Users can connect their checking and saving accounts from over 11,000 financial institutions, in addition to credit cards and loans, to the LendingTree platform for a comprehensive overview of their financial profile – consolidating the most important financial information in one place, so consumers don't need to check multiple services or apps to get a gauge on their financial health. LendingTree provides its users with a complete look at budgets, spending habits, transaction history and cash flow analysis in addition to credit scores, savings recommendations, identity monitoring updates and rate information about various financial products.

With a commitment to personal data protection, LendingTree uses Secure Sockets Layer tech and 128-bit encryption to keep users' private information safe, in addition to offering free identity monitoring for all accountholders.

To sign up for a free LendingTree account, please visit https://my.lendingtree.com/enroll/. Once enrolled, users can connect their checking and/or savings account to the LendingTree platform to be entered to win. For the sweepstakes rules and regulations, please click here.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

MEDIA CONTACT

Megan Greuling

[email protected]

i Users that link their financial institution to LendingTree will be entered into a weekly drawing. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. To see the rules and regulations, please click here. The sweepstakes runs from August 2-28, 2021. Multiple entries can made by linking multiple institutions, maximum 5 per user. A random drawing to select a winner will be held after the conclusion of each calendar week in the sweepstakes period. The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the U.S. residing in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia 18 years or older or the age of majority in any such state if the age of majority is greater than 18. Individuals who are or were employees of Sponsor or its affiliates, manufacturers, sales representatives, subsidiaries or parent companies, advertising/sales promotion agencies, or judging organizations since December 31, 2020 and the immediate families of each are not eligible. Additional restrictions and details apply.

SOURCE LendingTree

Related Links

www.lendingtree.com

