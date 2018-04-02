LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers

Mortgage rates have increased over the past six months, which has led to a decline in mortgage refinance applications. At the same time, home prices continue to increase at a robust pace. In such an environment, borrowers who have had meaningful appreciation in their homes can still access the equity in their homes via a cash-out refinance, in which the new mortgage balance is higher than the outstanding balance prior to refinancing. This change in the mix of refinances — where more borrowers are interested in extracting home equity versus refinancing into a lower interest rate loan — leads to an increase in the share of cash-out loans as a proportion of total refinances.

LendingTree data has shown this trend toward more cash-out refinancing. Cash-out refinance loans have risen to 62 percent of all refinances in Q1 2018, up from 54 percent in Q1 2017. However, not all areas of the country have the same propensity to access cash through refinancing their mortgages, and the study uses LendingTree data to assess where it was most prevalent over the past year.

LendingTree analyzed mortgage requests and offers for refinance borrowers between March 1, 2017 and March 1, 2018, based on the location of the property to be mortgaged. The city rankings are generated from the percentage of total funded refinance mortgages which included a cash-out portion of the loan.

Cities with the highest share of cash-out borrowers

#1 Albany, N.Y.

Share of funded refinance mortgages with cash-out portion: 73%

Average loan amount: $166,504

#2 Portland, Ore.

Share of funded refinance mortgages with cash-out portion: 72%

Average loan amount: $266,152

#3 Cape Coral, Fla.

Share of funded refinance mortgages with cash-out portion: 72%

Average loan amount: $162,975

Cities with the highest cash-out loan amounts

#1 Bridgeport, Conn.

Share of funded refinance mortgages with cash-out portion: 52%

Average loan amount: $453,307

#2 San Jose, Calif.

Share of funded refinance mortgages with cash-out portion: 56%

Average loan amount: $451,777

#3 San Francisco, Calif.

Share of funded refinance mortgages with cash-out portion: 58%

Average loan amount: $442,099

Most Popular Cities by Share of Cash-Out Borrowers Rank City % Cash-Out Loan Amount 1 Albany, N.Y. 73% 166,504 2 Portland, Ore. 72% 266,152 3 Cape Coral, Fla. 72% 162,975 4 Boise City, Idaho 72% 209,033 5 Scranton, Pa. 71% 142,666 6 Denver 71% 280,373 7 Greenville, S.C. 71% 179,724 8 Colorado Springs, Colo. 69% 250,891 9 Tulsa, Okla. 69% 184,795 10 Des Moines, Iowa 69% 166,776 10 Grand Rapids, Mich. 69% 170,414 10 Ogden, Utah 69% 224,974 13 Provo, Utah 68% 236,751 14 Pittsburgh 68% 159,815 15 Sarasota, Fla. 68% 199,917 16 Nashville, Tenn. 68% 207,454 17 Augusta, Ga. 66% 155,778 18 Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky. 66% 173,102 19 Salt Lake City 66% 256,267 20 Lakeland, Fla. 66% 163,339 21 Seattle 66% 300,036 22 Tampa, Fla. 66% 189,385 23 Baton Rouge, La. 65% 178,660 24 Kansas City, Mo. 65% 185,666 25 Omaha, Neb. 65% 194,561 26 Charlotte, N.C. 65% 202,777 27 Dallas 65% 195,783 28 Birmingham, Ala. 65% 180,706 29 Chattanooga, Tenn. 65% 167,661 30 Austin, Texas 65% 208,937 31 Spokane, Wash. 65% 200,212 32 Riverside, Calif. 64% 265,315 33 Palm Bay, Fla. 64% 187,637 34 Jacksonville, Fla. 64% 210,111 35 Oklahoma City 63% 172,483 36 Memphis, Tenn. 63% 165,532 37 Knoxville, Tenn. 63% 174,091 38 Sacramento, Calif. 63% 276,262 39 San Diego 63% 373,039 40 Wichita, Kan. 63% 148,242 41 Deltona, Fla. 63% 162,557 42 Minneapolis 63% 218,098 43 Fresno, Calif. 63% 219,185 44 New Orleans 62% 207,025 45 Columbia, S.C. 62% 182,261 46 Charleston, S.C. 62% 209,641 47 Richmond, Va. 62% 202,997 48 Boston 62% 295,981 49 Miami 62% 230,379 50 Columbus, Ohio 61% 172,103 51 Los Angeles 61% 364,453 52 Stockton, Calif. 61% 256,005 53 Oxnard, Calif. 61% 357,376 54 Honolulu 61% 415,224 55 San Antonio 60% 179,059 56 Phoenix 60% 211,780 57 Houston 60% 192,272 58 Bakersfield, Calif. 60% 200,741 59 Buffalo, N.Y. 59% 136,014 60 Orlando, Fla. 59% 197,814 61 Indianapolis 59% 157,750 62 Detroit 59% 179,035 63 Las Vegas 59% 227,364 64 St. Louis 58% 179,868 65 New York 58% 298,928 66 Cleveland, Ohio 58% 155,220 67 Atlanta 58% 201,715 68 Dayton, Ohio 58% 153,870 69 Allentown, Pa. 58% 201,845 70 Cincinnati 58% 174,996 71 San Francisco 58% 442,099 72 Hartford, Conn. 58% 237,899 73 Syracuse, N.Y. 57% 126,674 74 Greensboro, N.C. 57% 162,054 75 New Haven, Conn. 56% 206,543 76 Chicago 56% 202,890 77 Little Rock, Ark. 56% 156,240 78 Tucson, Ariz. 56% 194,117 79 Harrisburg, Pa. 56% 177,939 80 San Jose, Calif. 56% 451,777 81 Virginia Beach, Va. 55% 233,278 82 Durham, N.C. 55% 202,982 83 Philadelphia 55% 214,542 84 Milwaukee 55% 205,253 85 Toledo, Ohio 54% 146,349 86 Albuquerque, N.M. 54% 189,533 87 Rochester, N.Y. 54% 142,580 88 Akron, Ohio 53% 165,577 89 Raleigh, N.C. 53% 218,675 90 Youngstown, Ohio 53% 142,020 91 McAllen, Texas 53% 130,076 92 Worcester, Mass. 53% 228,144 93 Bridgeport, Conn. 52% 453,307 94 Washington 52% 319,142 95 El Paso, Texas 51% 149,588 96 Winston, N.C. 51% 171,232 97 Providence, R.I. 51% 239,872 98 Madison, Wis. 50% 203,529 99 Baltimore 49% 260,665 100 Springfield, Mass. 48% 213,775

Most Popular Cities by Average Cash-Out Loan Amount Rank City % Cash-Out Loan Amount 1 Bridgeport, Conn. 52% 453,307 2 San Jose, Calif. 56% 451,777 3 San Francisco 58% 442,099 4 Honolulu 61% 415,224 5 San Diego 63% 373,039 6 Los Angeles 61% 364,453 7 Oxnard, Calif. 61% 357,376 8 Washington 52% 319,142 9 Seattle 66% 300,036 10 New York 58% 298,928 10 Boston 62% 295,981 10 Denver 71% 280,373 13 Sacramento, Calif. 63% 276,262 14 Portland, Ore. 72% 266,152 15 Riverside, Calif. 64% 265,315 16 Baltimore 49% 260,665 17 Salt Lake City 66% 256,267 18 Stockton, Calif. 61% 256,005 19 Colorado Springs, Colo. 69% 250,891 20 Providence, R.I. 51% 239,872 21 Hartford, Conn. 58% 237,899 22 Provo, Utah 68% 236,751 23 Virginia Beach, Va. 55% 233,278 24 Miami 62% 230,379 25 Worcester, Mass. 53% 228,144 26 Las Vegas 59% 227,364 27 Ogden, Utah 69% 224,974 28 Fresno, Calif. 63% 219,185 29 Raleigh, N.C. 53% 218,675 30 Minneapolis 63% 218,098 31 Philadelphia 55% 214,542 32 Springfield, Mass. 48% 213,775 33 Phoenix 60% 211,780 34 Jacksonville, Fla. 64% 210,111 35 Charleston, S.C. 62% 209,641 36 Boise City, Idaho 72% 209,033 37 Austin, Texas 65% 208,937 38 Nashville, Tenn. 68% 207,454 39 New Orleans 62% 207,025 40 New Haven, Conn. 56% 206,543 41 Milwaukee 55% 205,253 42 Madison, Wis. 50% 203,529 43 Richmond, Va. 62% 202,997 44 Durham, N.C. 55% 202,982 45 Chicago 56% 202,890 46 Charlotte, N.C. 65% 202,777 47 Allentown, Pa. 58% 201,845 48 Atlanta 58% 201,715 49 Bakersfield, Calif. 60% 200,741 50 Spokane, Wash. 65% 200,212 51 Sarasota, Fla. 68% 199,917 52 Orlando, Fla. 59% 197,814 53 Dallas 65% 195,783 54 Omaha, Neb. 65% 194,561 55 Tucson, Ariz. 56% 194,117 56 Houston 60% 192,272 57 Albuquerque, N.M. 54% 189,533 58 Tampa, Fla. 66% 189,385 59 Palm Bay, Fla. 64% 187,637 60 Kansas City, Mo. 65% 185,666 61 Tulsa, Okla. 69% 184,795 62 Columbia, S.C. 62% 182,261 63 Birmingham, Ala. 65% 180,706 64 St. Louis 58% 179,868 65 Greenville, S.C. 71% 179,724 66 San Antonio 60% 179,059 67 Detroit 59% 179,035 68 Baton Rouge, La. 65% 178,660 69 Harrisburg, Pa. 56% 177,939 70 Cincinnati 58% 174,996 71 Knoxville, Tenn. 63% 174,091 72 Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky. 66% 173,102 73 Oklahoma City 63% 172,483 74 Columbus, Ohio 61% 172,103 75 Winston, N.C. 51% 171,232 76 Grand Rapids, Mich. 69% 170,414 77 Chattanooga, Tenn. 65% 167,661 78 Des Moines, Iowa 69% 166,776 79 Albany, N.Y. 73% 166,504 80 Akron, Ohio 53% 165,577 81 Memphis, Tenn. 63% 165,532 82 Lakeland, Fla. 66% 163,339 83 Cape Coral, Fla. 72% 162,975 84 Deltona, Fla. 63% 162,557 85 Greensboro, N.C. 57% 162,054 86 Pittsburgh 68% 159,815 87 Indianapolis 59% 157,750 88 Little Rock, Ark. 56% 156,240 89 Augusta, Ga. 66% 155,778 90 Cleveland, Ohio 58% 155,220 91 Dayton, Ohio 58% 153,870 92 El Paso, Texas 51% 149,588 93 Wichita, Kan. 63% 148,242 94 Toledo, Ohio 54% 146,349 95 Scranton, Pa. 71% 142,666 96 Rochester, N.Y. 54% 142,580 97 Youngstown, Ohio 53% 142,020 98 Buffalo, N.Y. 59% 136,014 99 McAllen, Texas 53% 130,076 100 Syracuse, N.Y. 57% 126,674

"There are three primary ways to access the equity built up in the home: cash-out refinance, a home equity loan or a home equity line of credit (HELOC)," said Tendayi Kapfidze, Chief Economist at LendingTree. "Borrowers can use the cash extracted to perform home renovations, consolidate debt, purchase appliances or cars, go on vacation, start a business or even as a down payment on a second home. Each loan option is unique, and the total cost of borrowing depends on loan amount, available equity, loan balances, closing costs and available interest rates. Borrowers should evaluate these three loan types and shop around for the best option given their circumstances."

For more information on the study, visit https://www.lendingtree.com/home/refinance/cash-out/cities-with-the-highest-share-of-cash-out-refi/.

