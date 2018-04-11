LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts

With millions of Americans affected by data breaches every year, such as recent revelations at Uber and Equifax, LendingTree decided to look at anonymized data from a sample of the over 7 million My LendingTree users to see where people are most likely to have asked a credit bureau to place a fraud alert on their credit report. My LendingTree, available online and at app stores, offers free credit monitoring that includes alerts within 30 minutes of activity on your credit report.

Key findings of the study:

The average rate of fraud alert requests among all cities reviewed is 6.4 percent.

Las Vegas and Houston tie for the highest rate of fraud alerts, at 13.6 percent.

and tie for the highest rate of fraud alerts, at 13.6 percent. Miami and New York are close behind, tied at 12.9 percent.

and are close behind, tied at 12.9 percent. Rochester, N.Y. has the lowest rate of people requesting fraud alerts at 2 percent. Nearby Buffalo, N.Y. has 2.6 percent.

Big cities lead the pack

1 (tie) – Las Vegas

My LendingTree users with fraud alerts: 13.6%

1 (tie) – Houston

My LendingTree users with fraud alerts: 13.6%

3 (tie) – Miami

My LendingTree users with fraud alerts: 12.9%

3 (tie) – New York

My LendingTree users with fraud alerts: 12.9%

5 – San Jose, Calif.

My LendingTree users with fraud alerts: 11.8%

Rust Belt and Missouri cities have the fewest alerts

50 – Rochester, N.Y.

My LendingTree users with fraud alerts: 2%

49 – Buffalo, N.Y.

My LendingTree users with fraud alerts: 2.6%

47 (tie) – St. Louis

My LendingTree users with fraud alerts: 2.8%

47 (tie) – Pittsburgh

My LendingTree users with fraud alerts: 2.8%

Rate of Fraud Alerts on Credit Reports Rank Metro % of My LendingTree

Users With Fraud Alerts 1 Houston 13.6% 1 Las Vegas 13.6% 3 Miami 12.9% 3 New York 12.9% 5 San Jose, Calif. 11.8% 6 Los Angeles 11.3% 7 San Francisco 10.4% 8 Atlanta 9.8% 9 Dallas 9.6% 9 Phoenix 9.6% 11 Jacksonville, Fla. 9.1% 12 Seattle 8.4% 13 Riverside, Calif. 8.0% 14 San Diego 7.7% 15 Chicago 7.6% 15 Washington 7.6% 17 Austin, Texas 7.5% 18 Tucson, Ariz. 7.3% 19 Salt Lake City 7.0% 20 Sacramento, Calif. 6.7% 21 Philadelphia 6.6% 22 Orlando, Fla. 6.5% 22 San Antonio 6.5% 24 Denver 6.2% 25 Portland, Ore. 6.1% 26 New Orleans 5.8% 27 Minneapolis 5.5% 27 Tampa, Fla. 5.5% 29 Detroit 4.7% 29 Nashville, Tenn. 4.7% 31 Raleigh, N.C. 4.5% 32 Memphis, Tenn. 4.4% 33 Charlotte, N.C. 4.3% 34 Birmingham, Ala. 4.1% 35 Baltimore 4.0% 36 Louisville, Ky. 3.9% 36 Oklahoma City 3.9% 38 Virginia Beach, Va. 3.7% 39 Cleveland 3.5% 39 Columbus, Ohio 3.5% 41 Indianapolis 3.3% 41 Milwaukee 3.3% 43 Grand Rapids, Mich. 3.1% 43 Richmond, Va. 3.1% 45 Cincinnati 3.0% 45 Kansas City, Mo. 3.0% 47 Pittsburgh 2.8% 47 St. Louis 2.8% 49 Buffalo, N.Y. 2.6% 50 Rochester, N.Y. 2.0% Note: For the three month period ending 1/31/18.

For more information on the study, visit https://www.lendingtree.com/finance/metros-with-most-fraud-alerts/

