LendingTree Ranks Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers

Minneapolis , Buffalo, N.Y. and San Jose, Calif. are the metros where millennials make up the largest percentage of purchase requests. In Minneapolis , 56.2% of purchase requests came from millennials. In Buffalo, N.Y. and San Jose, Calif. , the numbers are 56.1% and 55.8%, respectively.

Millennial homebuyers in San Francisco , San Jose, Calif. and Los Angeles are the oldest in our study. The average age for these three areas was 31.6 years old, nearly a year older than the average 30.8 across the remaining 47 largest metros in the country. These homebuyers also face the highest average down payment amount.

Buffalo, N.Y. , Detroit and Minneapolis are the metros with the youngest potential millennial homebuyers. The average age for these three areas was 30.2 years old.

The average age for these three areas was 30.2 years old. San Jose, Calif. , San Francisco and San Diego are markets where potential millennial homebuyers had the highest average credit scores. The average credit score for these three areas combined was nearly 711. By comparison, the average credit score for millennial homebuyers across the 50 largest metros in the country was 658.

The average credit score for these three areas combined was nearly 711. By comparison, the average credit score for millennial homebuyers across the 50 largest metros in the country was 658. Millennials in Oklahoma City , Louisville, Ky. and Memphis, Tenn. , had the lowest average credit scores. Credit scores in these three areas were 633, 632 and 625, respectively.

50 Largest US Metros Ranked by Millennial Homebuying Popularity Rank Metro % of purchase requests (millennials) Average age of potential buyers (millennials) Average credit score value (millennials) Average requested loan Amount (millennials) Average down payment (millennials) 1 Minneapolis 56.20% 30.4 672 $219,590 $31,812 2 Buffalo, N.Y. 56.10% 30.1 652 $137,739 $20,777 3 San Jose, Calif. 55.80% 31.7 720 $637,201 $148,098 4 Denver 55.30% 30.8 682 $316,524 $49,361 5 Salt Lake City 54.90% 30.5 675 $264,275 $39,071 6 Pittsburgh 54.50% 30.5 651 $144,414 $21,663 7 Milwaukee 54.30% 30.9 652 $177,412 $25,700 8 Austin, Texas 53.80% 30.9 677 $252,590 $40,571 9 St. Louis 53.80% 30.6 638 $152,258 $20,507 10 Detroit 53.70% 30.2 646 $156,582 $23,846 11 Philadelphia 53.50% 30.9 654 $200,803 $32,124 12 Cleveland 53.00% 30.6 649 $137,775 $19,769 13 Chicago 52.90% 31 664 $213,433 $33,612 14 Kansas City, Mo. 52.80% 30.8 642 $167,005 $30,514 15 Boston 52.70% 30.8 687 $349,871 $62,335 16 Cincinnati 52.60% 30.5 640 $155,775 $21,979 17 Hartford, Conn. 52.60% 30.9 658 $189,284 $28,002 18 Seattle 52.60% 31 683 $374,810 $63,723 19 San Francisco 52.10% 31.8 719 $613,407 $139,071 20 Washington 51.90% 31.2 681 $336,290 $51,192 21 New York 51.80% 31.3 691 $353,801 $69,490 22 Indianapolis 51.50% 30.5 638 $163,752 $22,422 23 Houston 51.50% 30.9 650 $207,343 $30,399 24 Richmond, Va. 51.20% 30.8 649 $207,891 $27,663 25 Columbus, Ohio 51.20% 30.7 649 $172,571 $25,556 26 Nashville, Tenn. 51.10% 30.6 655 $226,921 $33,358 27 Dallas 51.10% 30.9 651 $217,331 $31,102 28 Oklahoma 50.60% 30.7 633 $158,874 $21,067 29 Louisville, Ky. 50.50% 30.5 632 $156,768 $20,955 30 Portland, Ore. 50.10% 30.9 676 $282,779 $44,110 31 New Orleans 49.90% 31.2 637 $188,262 $26,276 32 Providence, R.I. 49.80% 30.8 657 $231,321 $30,758 33 Raleigh, N.C. 49.80% 30.9 668 $227,211 $32,626 34 Charlotte, N.C. 49.50% 30.8 651 $206,896 $30,547 35 Baltimore 49.30% 30.9 658 $234,609 $31,860 36 Virginia Beach, Va. 49.20% 31 635 $201,339 $23,121 37 Los Angeles 49.10% 31.4 690 $458,395 $81,382 38 Birmingham, Ala. 48.90% 30.6 634 $162,592 $21,622 39 San Antonio 48.60% 30.9 638 $189,119 $24,061 40 Memphis, Tenn. 48.30% 31 625 $160,486 $22,417 41 Atlanta 48.10% 30.9 641 $203,133 $28,009 42 San Diego 47.70% 31.4 693 $417,223 $67,613 43 Sacramento, Calif. 46.80% 31.1 674 $298,153 $44,001 44 Orlando, Fla. 45.30% 31 649 $210,886 $29,504 45 Riverside, Calif. 45.20% 31.1 652 $279,313 $35,684 46 Phoenix 43.70% 30.6 651 $230,148 $30,911 47 Jacksonville, Fla. 43.70% 31 638 $182,469 $23,284 48 Miami 43.60% 31.1 660 $248,363 $38,467 49 Las Vegas 40.30% 31.1 646 $245,093 $33,361 50 Tampa, Fla. 40.30% 30.9 644 $191,983 $25,584

Methodology

LendingTree analyzed mortgage requests and offers for borrowers aged 23 to 38 years from Jan. 1, 2019 to Nov. 31, 2019, along with requests from the total population of mortgage seekers based on the property location. The city rankings are generated from the percentage of total purchase mortgage requests received by LendingTree from borrowers in the millennial generation.

