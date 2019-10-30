LendingTree Reports Record Third Quarter 2019 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), the parent of LendingTree, LLC and several companies owned by LendingTree, LLC, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"LendingTree continued its run of strong results in the third quarter, achieving record levels of revenue, variable marketing margin, and adjusted EBITDA," said Doug Lebda, Chairman and CEO. "While top-line revenue trends have been terrific all year, we were particularly pleased to drive expanded profitability in the quarter while continuing to invest in projects to position the company for success in the quarters and years to come."

J.D. Moriarty, Chief Financial Officer, added "The team executed incredibly well across our portfolio of businesses. We saw some resurgence in the mortgage environment relative to earlier in the year. In student loans, we delivered for our partners in a big way during the peak fall enrollment period. And our small business offering is emerging as a real driver of growth. While the day-to-day execution has been fantastic, we're equally excited about the strategic initiatives and investments that our diversified business has enabled us to make in 2019. These should position us well and catalyze the business in 2020 and beyond."

Third Quarter 2019 Business Highlights

Insurance revenue of $74.8 million , representing growth of 57% over third quarter 2018 on a pro forma basis.

, representing growth of 57% over third quarter 2018 on a pro forma basis. Mortgage revenue of $62.0 million returned to year-over-year growth, up 12% over third quarter 2018.

returned to year-over-year growth, up 12% over third quarter 2018. Credit card revenue of $54.8 million grew 28% over third quarter 2018.

grew 28% over third quarter 2018. Revenue from personal loans of $43.9 million grew 14% over third quarter 2018.

grew 14% over third quarter 2018. In "Other," revenue from small business and student loans grew 71% and 64% year-over-year, respectively.

More than 13.2 million consumers have now signed up for My LendingTree. The revenue contribution from My LendingTree grew to $23.9 million , up 40% year-over-year and 19% sequentially. Quarterly active users grew 56% over third quarter 2018.

LendingTree Selected Financial Metrics (In millions, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Y/Y



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Q/Q



2019

2018

% Change



2019

% Change

Revenue





















Mortgage products (1) $ 62.0



$ 55.3



12 %



$ 54.6



14 %

Non-mortgage products (2) 248.6



141.8



75 %



223.8



11 %

Total revenue $ 310.6



$ 197.1



58 %



$ 278.4



12 %

Non-mortgage % of total 80 %

72 %







80 %





























Income before income taxes $ 26.4



$ 17.8



48 %



$ 7.3



262 %

Income tax (expense) benefit $ (1.9)



$ 10.5









$ 5.7







Net income from continuing operations $ 24.5



$ 28.4



(14) %



$ 13.0



88 %

Net income from continuing operations % of revenue 8 %

14 %







5 %





























Income per share from continuing operations





















Basic $ 1.90



$ 2.22



(14) %



$ 1.01



88 %

Diluted $ 1.67



$ 2.05



(19) %



$ 0.87



92 %

























Variable marketing margin





















Total revenue $ 310.6



$ 197.1



58 %



$ 278.4



12 %

Variable marketing expense (3) (4) $ (195.0)



$ (120.3)



62 %



$ (184.6)



6 %

Variable marketing margin (4) $ 115.6



$ 76.8



50 %



$ 93.8



23 %

Variable marketing margin % of revenue (4) 37 %

39 %







34 %





























Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 63.0



$ 45.3



39 %



$ 46.3



36 %

Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue (4) 20 %

23 %







17 %





























Adjusted net income (4) $ 32.9



$ 26.6



24 %



$ 17.6



87 %

























Adjusted net income per share (4) $ 2.25



$ 1.92



17 %



$ 1.18



91 %































(1) Includes purchase mortgage and refinance mortgage products. (2) Includes home equity, reverse mortgage, personal loan, credit card, small business loan, student loan, auto loan, home services, insurance, deposit and personal credit products and income from the re-sale of advertising to third parties. (3) Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Also includes the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses. (4) Variable marketing expense, variable marketing margin, variable marketing margin % of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA % of revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures. Please see "LendingTree's Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP" and "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" below for more information.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Record consolidated revenue of $310.6 million represents an increase of 58% over revenue in the third quarter 2018.

represents an increase of 58% over revenue in the third quarter 2018. GAAP net income from continuing operations of $24.5 million , or $1.67 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Record variable marketing margin of $115.6 million represented 37% of revenue and grew 50% over third quarter 2018.

represented 37% of revenue and grew 50% over third quarter 2018. Record adjusted EBITDA of $63.0 million increased 39% over third quarter 2018.

increased 39% over third quarter 2018. Record adjusted net income per share of $2.25 .

. After borrowing an initial total of $215 million against our revolving credit facility to fund acquisitions, we have since re-payed $140 million , bringing total revolving debt down to $75 million as of October 29, 2019 .

Business Outlook - 2019

LendingTree is revising full year 2019 guidance, as follows:

Revenue is now anticipated to be in the range of $1,100 - $1,115 million , up from prior range of $1,080 - $1,100 million .

- , up from prior range of - . Variable marketing margin is expected in the range of $395 - $405 million , compared to prior range of $390 - $405 million .

- , compared to prior range of - . Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $197 - $205 million , compared to prior range of $195 - $205 million .

LendingTree is not able to provide a reconciliation of projected variable marketing margin or adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable expected GAAP results due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of the effects of legal matters, tax considerations, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions. Expenses associated with legal matters, tax consequences, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions have in the past, and may in the future, significantly affect GAAP results in a particular period.

LENDINGTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 310,605



$ 197,057



$ 851,416



$ 562,193

Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (1) 17,671



10,838



51,651



22,577

Selling and marketing expense (1) 200,818



124,400



567,338



374,390

General and administrative expense (1) 30,323



22,980



89,391



70,553

Product development (1) 10,200



6,608



30,541



18,835

Depreciation 2,696



1,895



7,737



5,199

Amortization of intangibles 13,778



5,701



41,485



13,628

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,839



2,105



21,221



1,197

Severance 179



2,328



636



2,331

Litigation settlements and contingencies (92)



(88)



(291)



(280)

Total costs and expenses 279,412



176,767



809,709



508,430

Operating income 31,193



20,290



41,707



53,763

Other (expense) income, net:













Interest expense, net (4,845)



(2,393)



(15,408)



(8,305)

Other income (expense) 4



(69)



143



(106)

Income before income taxes 26,352



17,828



26,442



45,352

Income tax (expense) benefit (1,889)



10,534



11,552



63,716

Net income from continuing operations 24,463



28,362



37,994



109,068

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (20,199)



(2,634)



(22,024)



(9,269)

Net income and comprehensive income $ 4,264



$ 25,728



$ 15,970



$ 99,799

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 12,890



12,799



12,805



12,437

Diluted 14,632



13,850



14,629



14,299

Income per share from continuing operations:













Basic $ 1.90



$ 2.22



$ 2.97



$ 8.77

Diluted $ 1.67



$ 2.05



$ 2.60



$ 7.63

Loss per share from discontinued operations:













Basic $ (1.57)



$ (0.21)



$ (1.72)



$ (0.75)

Diluted $ (1.38)



$ (0.19)



$ (1.51)



$ (0.65)

Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.33



$ 2.01



$ 1.25



$ 8.02

Diluted $ 0.29



$ 1.86



$ 1.09



$ 6.98

















(1) Amounts include non-cash compensation, as follows:













Cost of revenue $ 208



$ 123



$ 558



$ 260

Selling and marketing expense 835



1,577



4,867



4,511

General and administrative expense 8,627



8,388



30,534



25,617

Product development 1,127



2,009



4,873



3,996



LENDINGTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(in thousands, except par value

and share amounts) ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,497



$ 105,102

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 259



56

Accounts receivable, net 140,843



91,072

Prepaid and other current assets 12,914



16,428

Assets held for sale —



21,328

Current assets of discontinued operations —



185

Total current assets 204,513



234,171

Property and equipment, net 31,192



23,175

Goodwill 419,935



348,347

Intangible assets, net 195,337



205,699

Deferred income tax assets 90,983



79,289

Other non-current assets 29,278



2,168

Non-current assets of discontinued operations 7,953



3,266

Total assets $ 979,191



$ 896,115









LIABILITIES:





Revolving credit facility $ 85,000



$ 125,000

Accounts payable, trade 19,492



15,074

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 109,618



93,190

Current contingent consideration 32,955



11,080

Current liabilities of discontinued operations 31,721



17,609

Total current liabilities 278,786



261,953

Long-term debt 260,973



250,943

Non-current contingent consideration 21,103



27,757

Deferred income tax liabilities 711



894

Other non-current liabilities 28,354



8,360

Total liabilities 589,927



549,907

Commitments and contingencies





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred stock $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 15,635,268 and 15,428,351 shares issued, respectively, and 12,998,101 and 12,809,764 shares outstanding, respectively 156



154

Additional paid-in capital 1,165,597



1,134,227

Accumulated deficit (594,512)



(610,482)

Treasury stock; 2,637,167 and 2,618,587 shares, respectively (181,977)



(177,691)

Total shareholders' equity 389,264



346,208

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 979,191



$ 896,115



LENDINGTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities attributable to continuing operations:





Net income and comprehensive income $ 15,970



$ 99,799

Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 22,024



9,269

Income from continuing operations 37,994



109,068

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities attributable to continuing operations:





(Gain) loss on impairments and disposal of assets (1,119)



1,986

Amortization of intangibles 41,485



13,628

Depreciation 7,737



5,199

Rental amortization of intangibles and depreciation —



554

Non-cash compensation expense 40,832



34,384

Deferred income taxes (11,532)



(64,435)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 21,221



1,197

Bad debt expense 1,865



922

Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,463



1,308

Amortization of convertible debt discount 8,959



8,497

ROU asset amortization, offset by change in operating lease liabilities 302



—

Changes in current assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (50,030)



(23,387)

Prepaid and other current assets (865)



(2,970)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,047



(7,910)

Current contingent consideration (3,000)



(21,900)

Income taxes receivable 4,513



4,223

Other, net 8



(137)

Net cash provided by operating activities attributable to continuing operations 110,880



60,227

Cash flows from investing activities attributable to continuing operations:





Capital expenditures (15,151)



(10,640)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 24,060



—

Acquisition of ValuePenguin, net of cash acquired (105,578)



—

Acquisition of QuoteWizard, net of cash acquired 482



—

Acquisition of Student Loan Hero, net of cash acquired —



(57,448)

Acquisition of Ovation, net of cash acquired —



(11,683)

Acquisition of SnapCap —



(10)

Other investing activities —



(12)

Net cash used in investing activities attributable to continuing operations (96,187)



(79,793)

Cash flows from financing activities attributable to continuing operations:





Payments related to net-share settlement of stock-based compensation, net of proceeds from exercise of stock options (9,459)



3,236

Contingent consideration payments (3,000)



(26,600)

Net repayment of revolving credit facility (40,000)



—

Purchase of treasury stock (4,286)



(57,018)

Other financing activities (34)



(100)

Net cash used in financing activities attributable to continuing operations (56,779)



(80,482)

Total cash used in continuing operations (42,086)



(100,048)

Discontinued operations:





Net cash used in operating activities attributable to discontinued operations (12,316)



(7,352)

Total cash used in discontinued operations (12,316)



(7,352)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (54,402)



(107,400)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 105,158



372,641

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 50,756



$ 265,241



LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

Variable Marketing Expense

Below is a reconciliation of selling and marketing expense to variable marketing expense. See "Lending Tree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of this non-GAAP measure.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018

(in thousands) Selling and marketing expense $ 200,818

$ 191,629

$ 124,400

Non-variable selling and marketing expense (1) (11,580)

(12,079)

(7,770)

Cost of advertising re-sold to third parties (2) 5,809

5,053

3,628

Variable marketing expense $ 195,047

$ 184,603

$ 120,258









(1)

Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense not attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Includes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses. (2)

Represents the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs, and personnel-related expenses.

LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

Variable Marketing Margin

Below is a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to variable marketing margin and net income from continuing operations % of revenue to variable marketing margin % of revenue. See "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of these non-GAAP measures.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018

(in thousands) Net income from continuing operations $ 24,463

$ 12,981

$ 28,362

Net income from continuing operations % of revenue 8 % 5 % 14 %







Adjustments to reconcile to variable marketing margin:





Cost of revenue 17,671

16,310

10,838

Cost of advertising re-sold to third parties (1) (5,809)

(5,053)

(3,628)

Non-variable selling and marketing expense (2) 11,580

12,079

7,770

General and administrative expense 30,323

27,951

22,980

Product development 10,200

10,175

6,608

Depreciation 2,696

2,559

1,895

Amortization of intangibles 13,778

14,280

5,701

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,839

2,790

2,105

Severance 179

403

2,328

Litigation settlements and contingencies (92)

8

(88)

Interest expense, net 4,845

5,095

2,393

Other (income) expense (4)

(71)

69

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,889

(5,689)

(10,534)

Variable marketing margin $ 115,558

$ 93,818

$ 76,799

Variable marketing margin % of revenue 37 % 34 % 39 %







(1)

Represents the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses. (2)

Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense not attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Includes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.

LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA

Below is a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and net income from continuing operations % of revenue to adjusted EBITDA % of revenue. See "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of these non-GAAP measures.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018

(in thousands) Net income from continuing operations $ 24,463

$ 12,981

$ 28,362

Net income from continuing operations % of revenue 8 % 5 % 14 % Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted EBITDA:





Amortization of intangibles 13,778

14,280

5,701

Depreciation 2,696

2,559

1,895

Severance 179

403

2,328

(Gain) loss on impairments and disposal of assets 609

(2,196)

97

Non-cash compensation expense 10,797

15,982

12,097

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,839

2,790

2,105

Acquisition expense 18

60

765

Litigation settlements and contingencies (92)

8

(88)

Interest expense, net 4,845

5,095

2,393

Rental amortization of intangibles and depreciation —

—

158

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,889

(5,689)

(10,534)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,021

$ 46,273

$ 45,279

Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue 20 % 17 % 23 %