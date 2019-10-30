LendingTree Reports Record Third Quarter 2019 Results

- Record consolidated revenue of $310.6 million; up 58% over 3Q 2018

- GAAP net income from continuing operations of $24.5 million or $1.67 per diluted share

- Record variable marketing margin of $115.6 million; up 50% over 3Q 2018

- Record adjusted EBITDA of $63.0 million; up 39% over 3Q 2018

- Record adjusted net income per share of $2.25

LendingTree, Inc.

Oct 30, 2019, 16:05 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), the parent of LendingTree, LLC and several companies owned by LendingTree, LLC, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"LendingTree continued its run of strong results in the third quarter, achieving record levels of revenue, variable marketing margin, and adjusted EBITDA," said Doug Lebda, Chairman and CEO.  "While top-line revenue trends have been terrific all year, we were particularly pleased to drive expanded profitability in the quarter while continuing to invest in projects to position the company for success in the quarters and years to come."

J.D. Moriarty, Chief Financial Officer, added "The team executed incredibly well across our portfolio of businesses.  We saw some resurgence in the mortgage environment relative to earlier in the year.  In student loans, we delivered for our partners in a big way during the peak fall enrollment period.  And our small business offering is emerging as a real driver of growth.  While the day-to-day execution has been fantastic, we're equally excited about the strategic initiatives and investments that our diversified business has enabled us to make in 2019.  These should position us well and catalyze the business in 2020 and beyond."

Third Quarter 2019 Business Highlights 

  • Insurance revenue of $74.8 million, representing growth of 57% over third quarter 2018 on a pro forma basis.
  • Mortgage revenue of $62.0 million returned to year-over-year growth, up 12% over third quarter 2018.
  • Credit card revenue of $54.8 million grew 28% over third quarter 2018.
  • Revenue from personal loans of $43.9 million grew 14% over third quarter 2018.
  • In "Other," revenue from small business and student loans grew 71% and 64% year-over-year, respectively.
  • More than 13.2 million consumers have now signed up for My LendingTree. The revenue contribution from My LendingTree grew to $23.9 million, up 40% year-over-year and 19% sequentially. Quarterly active users grew 56% over third quarter 2018.

LendingTree Selected Financial Metrics

(In millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended
September 30,

Y/Y

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Q/Q

2019

2018

% Change

2019

% Change

Revenue










Mortgage products (1)

$

62.0

$

55.3

12

%

$

54.6

14

%

Non-mortgage products (2)

248.6

141.8

75

%

223.8

11

%

Total revenue

$

310.6

$

197.1

58

%

$

278.4

12

%

Non-mortgage % of total

80

%

72

%



80

%














Income before income taxes

$

26.4

$

17.8

48

%

$

7.3

262

%

Income tax (expense) benefit

$

(1.9)

$

10.5




$

5.7



Net income from continuing operations

$

24.5

$

28.4

(14)

%

$

13.0

88

%

Net income from continuing operations % of revenue

8

%

14

%



5

%














Income per share from continuing operations










Basic

$

1.90

$

2.22

(14)

%

$

1.01

88

%

Diluted

$

1.67

$

2.05

(19)

%

$

0.87

92

%












Variable marketing margin










Total revenue

$

310.6

$

197.1

58

%

$

278.4

12

%

Variable marketing expense (3) (4)

$

(195.0)

$

(120.3)

62

%

$

(184.6)

6

%

Variable marketing margin (4)

$

115.6

$

76.8

50

%

$

93.8

23

%

Variable marketing margin % of revenue (4)

37

%

39

%



34

%














Adjusted EBITDA (4)

$

63.0

$

45.3

39

%

$

46.3

36

%

Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue (4)

20

%

23

%



17

%














Adjusted net income (4)

$

32.9

$

26.6

24

%

$

17.6

87

%












Adjusted net income per share (4)

$

2.25

$

1.92

17

%

$

1.18

91

%














(1)

Includes purchase mortgage and refinance mortgage products.

(2)

Includes home equity, reverse mortgage, personal loan, credit card, small business loan, student loan, auto loan, home services, insurance, deposit and personal credit products and income from the re-sale of advertising to third parties.

(3)

Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Also includes the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.

(4)

Variable marketing expense, variable marketing margin, variable marketing margin % of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA % of revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures. Please see "LendingTree's Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP" and "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" below for more information.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Record consolidated revenue of $310.6 million represents an increase of 58% over revenue in the third quarter 2018.
  • GAAP net income from continuing operations of $24.5 million, or $1.67 per diluted share.
  • Record variable marketing margin of $115.6 million represented 37% of revenue and grew 50% over third quarter 2018.
  • Record adjusted EBITDA of $63.0 million increased 39% over third quarter 2018.
  • Record adjusted net income per share of $2.25.
  • After borrowing an initial total of $215 million against our revolving credit facility to fund acquisitions, we have since re-payed $140 million, bringing total revolving debt down to $75 million as of October 29, 2019.

Business Outlook - 2019

LendingTree is revising full year 2019 guidance, as follows:

  • Revenue is now anticipated to be in the range of $1,100 - $1,115 million, up from prior range of $1,080 - $1,100 million.
  • Variable marketing margin is expected in the range of $395 - $405 million, compared to prior range of $390 - $405 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $197 - $205 million, compared to prior range of $195 - $205 million.

LendingTree is not able to provide a reconciliation of projected variable marketing margin or adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable expected GAAP results due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of the effects of legal matters, tax considerations, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions. Expenses associated with legal matters, tax consequences, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions have in the past, and may in the future, significantly affect GAAP results in a particular period.

Quarterly Conference Call

A conference call to discuss LendingTree's third quarter 2019 financial results will be webcast live today, October 30, 2019 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). The live audiocast is open to the public and will be available on LendingTree's investor relations website at http://investors.lendingtree.com/. The call may also be accessed toll-free via phone at (877) 606-1416. Callers outside the United States and Canada may dial (707) 287-9313. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on LendingTree's investor relations website until 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. To listen to the telephone replay, call toll-free (855) 859-2056 with passcode #8574406. Callers outside the United States and Canada may dial (404) 537-3406 with passcode #8574406.

LENDINGTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended 
 September 30,

Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Revenue

$

310,605

$

197,057

$

851,416

$

562,193

Costs and expenses:






Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (1)

17,671

10,838

51,651

22,577

Selling and marketing expense (1)

200,818

124,400

567,338

374,390

General and administrative expense (1)

30,323

22,980

89,391

70,553

Product development (1)

10,200

6,608

30,541

18,835

Depreciation

2,696

1,895

7,737

5,199

Amortization of intangibles

13,778

5,701

41,485

13,628

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

3,839

2,105

21,221

1,197

Severance

179

2,328

636

2,331

Litigation settlements and contingencies

(92)

(88)

(291)

(280)

Total costs and expenses

279,412

176,767

809,709

508,430

Operating income

31,193

20,290

41,707

53,763

Other (expense) income, net:






Interest expense, net

(4,845)

(2,393)

(15,408)

(8,305)

Other income (expense)

4

(69)

143

(106)

Income before income taxes

26,352

17,828

26,442

45,352

Income tax (expense) benefit

(1,889)

10,534

11,552

63,716

Net income from continuing operations

24,463

28,362

37,994

109,068

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(20,199)

(2,634)

(22,024)

(9,269)

Net income and comprehensive income

$

4,264

$

25,728

$

15,970

$

99,799








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

12,890

12,799

12,805

12,437

Diluted

14,632

13,850

14,629

14,299

Income per share from continuing operations:






Basic

$

1.90

$

2.22

$

2.97

$

8.77

Diluted

$

1.67

$

2.05

$

2.60

$

7.63

Loss per share from discontinued operations:






Basic

$

(1.57)

$

(0.21)

$

(1.72)

$

(0.75)

Diluted

$

(1.38)

$

(0.19)

$

(1.51)

$

(0.65)

Net income per share:






Basic

$

0.33

$

2.01

$

1.25

$

8.02

Diluted

$

0.29

$

1.86

$

1.09

$

6.98








(1) Amounts include non-cash compensation, as follows:






 Cost of revenue

$

208

$

123

$

558

$

260

 Selling and marketing expense

835

1,577

4,867

4,511

 General and administrative expense

8,627

8,388

30,534

25,617

 Product development

1,127

2,009

4,873

3,996

LENDINGTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


September 30, 
 2019

December 31,
2018

(in thousands, except par value
and share amounts)

ASSETS:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

50,497

$

105,102

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

259

56

Accounts receivable, net

140,843

91,072

Prepaid and other current assets

12,914

16,428

Assets held for sale



21,328

Current assets of discontinued operations



185

Total current assets

204,513

234,171

Property and equipment, net

31,192

23,175

Goodwill

419,935

348,347

Intangible assets, net

195,337

205,699

Deferred income tax assets

90,983

79,289

Other non-current assets

29,278

2,168

Non-current assets of discontinued operations

7,953

3,266

Total assets

$

979,191

$

896,115




LIABILITIES:


Revolving credit facility

$

85,000

$

125,000

Accounts payable, trade

19,492

15,074

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

109,618

93,190

Current contingent consideration

32,955

11,080

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

31,721

17,609

Total current liabilities

278,786

261,953

Long-term debt

260,973

250,943

Non-current contingent consideration

21,103

27,757

Deferred income tax liabilities

711

894

Other non-current liabilities

28,354

8,360

Total liabilities

589,927

549,907

Commitments and contingencies


SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:


Preferred stock $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding




Common stock $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 15,635,268 and 15,428,351 shares issued, respectively, and 12,998,101 and 12,809,764 shares outstanding, respectively

156

154

Additional paid-in capital

1,165,597

1,134,227

Accumulated deficit

(594,512)

(610,482)

Treasury stock; 2,637,167 and 2,618,587 shares, respectively

(181,977)

(177,691)

Total shareholders' equity

389,264

346,208

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

979,191

$

896,115

LENDINGTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 (Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities attributable to continuing operations:


Net income and comprehensive income

$

15,970

$

99,799

Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

22,024

9,269

Income from continuing operations

37,994

109,068

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities attributable to continuing operations:


(Gain) loss on impairments and disposal of assets

(1,119)

1,986

Amortization of intangibles

41,485

13,628

Depreciation

7,737

5,199

Rental amortization of intangibles and depreciation



554

Non-cash compensation expense

40,832

34,384

Deferred income taxes

(11,532)

(64,435)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

21,221

1,197

Bad debt expense

1,865

922

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,463

1,308

Amortization of convertible debt discount

8,959

8,497

ROU asset amortization, offset by change in operating lease liabilities

302


Changes in current assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(50,030)

(23,387)

Prepaid and other current assets

(865)

(2,970)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

11,047

(7,910)

Current contingent consideration

(3,000)

(21,900)

Income taxes receivable

4,513

4,223

Other, net

8

(137)

Net cash provided by operating activities attributable to continuing operations

110,880

60,227

Cash flows from investing activities attributable to continuing operations:


Capital expenditures

(15,151)

(10,640)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

24,060


Acquisition of ValuePenguin, net of cash acquired

(105,578)


Acquisition of QuoteWizard, net of cash acquired

482


Acquisition of Student Loan Hero, net of cash acquired



(57,448)

Acquisition of Ovation, net of cash acquired



(11,683)

Acquisition of SnapCap



(10)

Other investing activities



(12)

Net cash used in investing activities attributable to continuing operations

(96,187)

(79,793)

Cash flows from financing activities attributable to continuing operations:


Payments related to net-share settlement of stock-based compensation, net of proceeds from exercise of stock options

(9,459)

3,236

Contingent consideration payments

(3,000)

(26,600)

Net repayment of revolving credit facility

(40,000)


Purchase of treasury stock

(4,286)

(57,018)

Other financing activities

(34)

(100)

Net cash used in financing activities attributable to continuing operations

(56,779)

(80,482)

Total cash used in continuing operations

(42,086)

(100,048)

Discontinued operations:


Net cash used in operating activities attributable to discontinued operations

(12,316)

(7,352)

Total cash used in discontinued operations

(12,316)

(7,352)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

(54,402)

(107,400)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

105,158

372,641

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$

50,756

$

265,241

LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

Variable Marketing Expense

Below is a reconciliation of selling and marketing expense to variable marketing expense. See "Lending Tree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of this non-GAAP measure.


Three Months Ended

September 30, 
 2019

June 30, 
 2019

September 30, 
 2018

(in thousands)

Selling and marketing expense

$

200,818

$

191,629

$

124,400

Non-variable selling and marketing expense (1)

(11,580)

(12,079)

(7,770)

Cost of advertising re-sold to third parties (2)

5,809

5,053

3,628

Variable marketing expense

$

195,047

$

184,603

$

120,258



(1)

Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense not attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Includes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.

(2)

Represents the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs, and personnel-related expenses.

LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

Variable Marketing Margin

Below is a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to variable marketing margin and net income from continuing operations % of revenue to variable marketing margin % of revenue. See "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of these non-GAAP measures.


Three Months Ended

September 30, 
 2019

June 30, 
 2019

September 30, 
 2018

(in thousands)

Net income from continuing operations

$

24,463

$

12,981

$

28,362

Net income from continuing operations % of revenue

8

%

5

%

14

%




Adjustments to reconcile to variable marketing margin:


Cost of revenue

17,671

16,310

10,838

Cost of advertising re-sold to third parties (1)

(5,809)

(5,053)

(3,628)

Non-variable selling and marketing expense (2)

11,580

12,079

7,770

General and administrative expense

30,323

27,951

22,980

Product development

10,200

10,175

6,608

Depreciation

2,696

2,559

1,895

Amortization of intangibles

13,778

14,280

5,701

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

3,839

2,790

2,105

Severance

179

403

2,328

Litigation settlements and contingencies

(92)

8

(88)

Interest expense, net

4,845

5,095

2,393

Other (income) expense

(4)

(71)

69

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,889

(5,689)

(10,534)

Variable marketing margin

$

115,558

$

93,818

$

76,799

Variable marketing margin % of revenue

37

%

34

%

39

%



(1)

Represents the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.

(2)

Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense not attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Includes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.

LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA

Below is a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and net income from continuing operations % of revenue to adjusted EBITDA % of revenue. See "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of these non-GAAP measures.


Three Months Ended

September 30, 
 2019

June 30, 
 2019

September 30, 
 2018

(in thousands)

Net income from continuing operations

$

24,463

$

12,981

$

28,362

Net income from continuing operations % of revenue

8

%

5

%

14

%

Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted EBITDA:


Amortization of intangibles

13,778

14,280

5,701

Depreciation

2,696

2,559

1,895

Severance

179

403

2,328

(Gain) loss on impairments and disposal of assets

609

(2,196)

97

Non-cash compensation expense

10,797

15,982

12,097

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

3,839

2,790

2,105

Acquisition expense

18

60

765

Litigation settlements and contingencies

(92)

8

(88)

Interest expense, net

4,845

5,095

2,393

Rental amortization of intangibles and depreciation



158

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,889

(5,689)

(10,534)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

63,021

$

46,273

$

45,279

Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue

20

%

17

%

23

%

LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

Adjusted Net Income

Below is a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to adjusted net income and net income per diluted share from continuing operations to adjusted net income per share. See "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of these non-GAAP measures.


Three Months Ended

September 30, 
 2019

June 30, 
 2019

September 30, 
 2018

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income from continuing operations

$

24,463

$

12,981

$

28,362

Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted net income:


Non-cash compensation

10,797

15,982

12,097

(Gain) loss on impairments and disposal of assets

609

(2,196)

97

Acquisition expense

18

60

765

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

3,839

2,790

2,105

Severance

179

403