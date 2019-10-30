LendingTree Reports Record Third Quarter 2019 Results
- Record consolidated revenue of $310.6 million; up 58% over 3Q 2018
- GAAP net income from continuing operations of $24.5 million or $1.67 per diluted share
- Record variable marketing margin of $115.6 million; up 50% over 3Q 2018
- Record adjusted EBITDA of $63.0 million; up 39% over 3Q 2018
- Record adjusted net income per share of $2.25
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), the parent of LendingTree, LLC and several companies owned by LendingTree, LLC, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
"LendingTree continued its run of strong results in the third quarter, achieving record levels of revenue, variable marketing margin, and adjusted EBITDA," said Doug Lebda, Chairman and CEO. "While top-line revenue trends have been terrific all year, we were particularly pleased to drive expanded profitability in the quarter while continuing to invest in projects to position the company for success in the quarters and years to come."
J.D. Moriarty, Chief Financial Officer, added "The team executed incredibly well across our portfolio of businesses. We saw some resurgence in the mortgage environment relative to earlier in the year. In student loans, we delivered for our partners in a big way during the peak fall enrollment period. And our small business offering is emerging as a real driver of growth. While the day-to-day execution has been fantastic, we're equally excited about the strategic initiatives and investments that our diversified business has enabled us to make in 2019. These should position us well and catalyze the business in 2020 and beyond."
Third Quarter 2019 Business Highlights
- Insurance revenue of $74.8 million, representing growth of 57% over third quarter 2018 on a pro forma basis.
- Mortgage revenue of $62.0 million returned to year-over-year growth, up 12% over third quarter 2018.
- Credit card revenue of $54.8 million grew 28% over third quarter 2018.
- Revenue from personal loans of $43.9 million grew 14% over third quarter 2018.
- In "Other," revenue from small business and student loans grew 71% and 64% year-over-year, respectively.
- More than 13.2 million consumers have now signed up for My LendingTree. The revenue contribution from My LendingTree grew to $23.9 million, up 40% year-over-year and 19% sequentially. Quarterly active users grew 56% over third quarter 2018.
|
LendingTree Selected Financial Metrics
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Y/Y
|
Three Months Ended
|
Q/Q
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
2019
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
Mortgage products (1)
|
$
|
62.0
|
$
|
55.3
|
12
|
%
|
$
|
54.6
|
14
|
%
|
Non-mortgage products (2)
|
248.6
|
141.8
|
75
|
%
|
223.8
|
11
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
310.6
|
$
|
197.1
|
58
|
%
|
$
|
278.4
|
12
|
%
|
Non-mortgage % of total
|
80
|
%
|
72
|
%
|
80
|
%
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
26.4
|
$
|
17.8
|
48
|
%
|
$
|
7.3
|
262
|
%
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
$
|
(1.9)
|
$
|
10.5
|
$
|
5.7
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
$
|
24.5
|
$
|
28.4
|
(14)
|
%
|
$
|
13.0
|
88
|
%
|
Net income from continuing operations % of revenue
|
8
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Income per share from continuing operations
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
2.22
|
(14)
|
%
|
$
|
1.01
|
88
|
%
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
2.05
|
(19)
|
%
|
$
|
0.87
|
92
|
%
|
Variable marketing margin
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
310.6
|
$
|
197.1
|
58
|
%
|
$
|
278.4
|
12
|
%
|
Variable marketing expense (3) (4)
|
$
|
(195.0)
|
$
|
(120.3)
|
62
|
%
|
$
|
(184.6)
|
6
|
%
|
Variable marketing margin (4)
|
$
|
115.6
|
$
|
76.8
|
50
|
%
|
$
|
93.8
|
23
|
%
|
Variable marketing margin % of revenue (4)
|
37
|
%
|
39
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (4)
|
$
|
63.0
|
$
|
45.3
|
39
|
%
|
$
|
46.3
|
36
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue (4)
|
20
|
%
|
23
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
Adjusted net income (4)
|
$
|
32.9
|
$
|
26.6
|
24
|
%
|
$
|
17.6
|
87
|
%
|
Adjusted net income per share (4)
|
$
|
2.25
|
$
|
1.92
|
17
|
%
|
$
|
1.18
|
91
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes purchase mortgage and refinance mortgage products.
|
(2)
|
Includes home equity, reverse mortgage, personal loan, credit card, small business loan, student loan, auto loan, home services, insurance, deposit and personal credit products and income from the re-sale of advertising to third parties.
|
(3)
|
Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Also includes the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.
|
(4)
|
Variable marketing expense, variable marketing margin, variable marketing margin % of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA % of revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures. Please see "LendingTree's Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP" and "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" below for more information.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Record consolidated revenue of $310.6 million represents an increase of 58% over revenue in the third quarter 2018.
- GAAP net income from continuing operations of $24.5 million, or $1.67 per diluted share.
- Record variable marketing margin of $115.6 million represented 37% of revenue and grew 50% over third quarter 2018.
- Record adjusted EBITDA of $63.0 million increased 39% over third quarter 2018.
- Record adjusted net income per share of $2.25.
- After borrowing an initial total of $215 million against our revolving credit facility to fund acquisitions, we have since re-payed $140 million, bringing total revolving debt down to $75 million as of October 29, 2019.
Business Outlook - 2019
LendingTree is revising full year 2019 guidance, as follows:
- Revenue is now anticipated to be in the range of $1,100 - $1,115 million, up from prior range of $1,080 - $1,100 million.
- Variable marketing margin is expected in the range of $395 - $405 million, compared to prior range of $390 - $405 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the range of $197 - $205 million, compared to prior range of $195 - $205 million.
LendingTree is not able to provide a reconciliation of projected variable marketing margin or adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable expected GAAP results due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of the effects of legal matters, tax considerations, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions. Expenses associated with legal matters, tax consequences, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions have in the past, and may in the future, significantly affect GAAP results in a particular period.
Quarterly Conference Call
|
LENDINGTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Revenue
|
$
|
310,605
|
$
|
197,057
|
$
|
851,416
|
$
|
562,193
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (1)
|
17,671
|
10,838
|
51,651
|
22,577
|
Selling and marketing expense (1)
|
200,818
|
124,400
|
567,338
|
374,390
|
General and administrative expense (1)
|
30,323
|
22,980
|
89,391
|
70,553
|
Product development (1)
|
10,200
|
6,608
|
30,541
|
18,835
|
Depreciation
|
2,696
|
1,895
|
7,737
|
5,199
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
13,778
|
5,701
|
41,485
|
13,628
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
3,839
|
2,105
|
21,221
|
1,197
|
Severance
|
179
|
2,328
|
636
|
2,331
|
Litigation settlements and contingencies
|
(92)
|
(88)
|
(291)
|
(280)
|
Total costs and expenses
|
279,412
|
176,767
|
809,709
|
508,430
|
Operating income
|
31,193
|
20,290
|
41,707
|
53,763
|
Other (expense) income, net:
|
Interest expense, net
|
(4,845)
|
(2,393)
|
(15,408)
|
(8,305)
|
Other income (expense)
|
4
|
(69)
|
143
|
(106)
|
Income before income taxes
|
26,352
|
17,828
|
26,442
|
45,352
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(1,889)
|
10,534
|
11,552
|
63,716
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
24,463
|
28,362
|
37,994
|
109,068
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
(20,199)
|
(2,634)
|
(22,024)
|
(9,269)
|
Net income and comprehensive income
|
$
|
4,264
|
$
|
25,728
|
$
|
15,970
|
$
|
99,799
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
12,890
|
12,799
|
12,805
|
12,437
|
Diluted
|
14,632
|
13,850
|
14,629
|
14,299
|
Income per share from continuing operations:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
2.22
|
$
|
2.97
|
$
|
8.77
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
2.05
|
$
|
2.60
|
$
|
7.63
|
Loss per share from discontinued operations:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(1.57)
|
$
|
(0.21)
|
$
|
(1.72)
|
$
|
(0.75)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(1.38)
|
$
|
(0.19)
|
$
|
(1.51)
|
$
|
(0.65)
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
2.01
|
$
|
1.25
|
$
|
8.02
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.29
|
$
|
1.86
|
$
|
1.09
|
$
|
6.98
|
(1) Amounts include non-cash compensation, as follows:
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
208
|
$
|
123
|
$
|
558
|
$
|
260
|
Selling and marketing expense
|
835
|
1,577
|
4,867
|
4,511
|
General and administrative expense
|
8,627
|
8,388
|
30,534
|
25,617
|
Product development
|
1,127
|
2,009
|
4,873
|
3,996
|
LENDINGTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands, except par value
|
ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
50,497
|
$
|
105,102
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
259
|
56
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
140,843
|
91,072
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
12,914
|
16,428
|
Assets held for sale
|
—
|
21,328
|
Current assets of discontinued operations
|
—
|
185
|
Total current assets
|
204,513
|
234,171
|
Property and equipment, net
|
31,192
|
23,175
|
Goodwill
|
419,935
|
348,347
|
Intangible assets, net
|
195,337
|
205,699
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
90,983
|
79,289
|
Other non-current assets
|
29,278
|
2,168
|
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
|
7,953
|
3,266
|
Total assets
|
$
|
979,191
|
$
|
896,115
|
LIABILITIES:
|
Revolving credit facility
|
$
|
85,000
|
$
|
125,000
|
Accounts payable, trade
|
19,492
|
15,074
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
109,618
|
93,190
|
Current contingent consideration
|
32,955
|
11,080
|
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|
31,721
|
17,609
|
Total current liabilities
|
278,786
|
261,953
|
Long-term debt
|
260,973
|
250,943
|
Non-current contingent consideration
|
21,103
|
27,757
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
711
|
894
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
28,354
|
8,360
|
Total liabilities
|
589,927
|
549,907
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Preferred stock $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 15,635,268 and 15,428,351 shares issued, respectively, and 12,998,101 and 12,809,764 shares outstanding, respectively
|
156
|
154
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,165,597
|
1,134,227
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(594,512)
|
(610,482)
|
Treasury stock; 2,637,167 and 2,618,587 shares, respectively
|
(181,977)
|
(177,691)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
389,264
|
346,208
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
979,191
|
$
|
896,115
|
LENDINGTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands)
|
Cash flows from operating activities attributable to continuing operations:
|
Net income and comprehensive income
|
$
|
15,970
|
$
|
99,799
|
Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
22,024
|
9,269
|
Income from continuing operations
|
37,994
|
109,068
|
Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities attributable to continuing operations:
|
(Gain) loss on impairments and disposal of assets
|
(1,119)
|
1,986
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
41,485
|
13,628
|
Depreciation
|
7,737
|
5,199
|
Rental amortization of intangibles and depreciation
|
—
|
554
|
Non-cash compensation expense
|
40,832
|
34,384
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(11,532)
|
(64,435)
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
21,221
|
1,197
|
Bad debt expense
|
1,865
|
922
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
1,463
|
1,308
|
Amortization of convertible debt discount
|
8,959
|
8,497
|
ROU asset amortization, offset by change in operating lease liabilities
|
302
|
—
|
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(50,030)
|
(23,387)
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
(865)
|
(2,970)
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
11,047
|
(7,910)
|
Current contingent consideration
|
(3,000)
|
(21,900)
|
Income taxes receivable
|
4,513
|
4,223
|
Other, net
|
8
|
(137)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities attributable to continuing operations
|
110,880
|
60,227
|
Cash flows from investing activities attributable to continuing operations:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(15,151)
|
(10,640)
|
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|
24,060
|
—
|
Acquisition of ValuePenguin, net of cash acquired
|
(105,578)
|
—
|
Acquisition of QuoteWizard, net of cash acquired
|
482
|
—
|
Acquisition of Student Loan Hero, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
(57,448)
|
Acquisition of Ovation, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
(11,683)
|
Acquisition of SnapCap
|
—
|
(10)
|
Other investing activities
|
—
|
(12)
|
Net cash used in investing activities attributable to continuing operations
|
(96,187)
|
(79,793)
|
Cash flows from financing activities attributable to continuing operations:
|
Payments related to net-share settlement of stock-based compensation, net of proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
(9,459)
|
3,236
|
Contingent consideration payments
|
(3,000)
|
(26,600)
|
Net repayment of revolving credit facility
|
(40,000)
|
—
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
(4,286)
|
(57,018)
|
Other financing activities
|
(34)
|
(100)
|
Net cash used in financing activities attributable to continuing operations
|
(56,779)
|
(80,482)
|
Total cash used in continuing operations
|
(42,086)
|
(100,048)
|
Discontinued operations:
|
Net cash used in operating activities attributable to discontinued operations
|
(12,316)
|
(7,352)
|
Total cash used in discontinued operations
|
(12,316)
|
(7,352)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
|
(54,402)
|
(107,400)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
105,158
|
372,641
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
50,756
|
$
|
265,241
|
LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP
|
Variable Marketing Expense
|
Below is a reconciliation of selling and marketing expense to variable marketing expense. See "Lending Tree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of this non-GAAP measure.
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
Selling and marketing expense
|
$
|
200,818
|
$
|
191,629
|
$
|
124,400
|
Non-variable selling and marketing expense (1)
|
(11,580)
|
(12,079)
|
(7,770)
|
Cost of advertising re-sold to third parties (2)
|
5,809
|
5,053
|
3,628
|
Variable marketing expense
|
$
|
195,047
|
$
|
184,603
|
$
|
120,258
|
(1)
|
Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense not attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Includes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.
|
(2)
|
Represents the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs, and personnel-related expenses.
|
LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP
|
Variable Marketing Margin
|
Below is a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to variable marketing margin and net income from continuing operations % of revenue to variable marketing margin % of revenue. See "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of these non-GAAP measures.
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
$
|
24,463
|
$
|
12,981
|
$
|
28,362
|
Net income from continuing operations % of revenue
|
8
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
Adjustments to reconcile to variable marketing margin:
|
Cost of revenue
|
17,671
|
16,310
|
10,838
|
Cost of advertising re-sold to third parties (1)
|
(5,809)
|
(5,053)
|
(3,628)
|
Non-variable selling and marketing expense (2)
|
11,580
|
12,079
|
7,770
|
General and administrative expense
|
30,323
|
27,951
|
22,980
|
Product development
|
10,200
|
10,175
|
6,608
|
Depreciation
|
2,696
|
2,559
|
1,895
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
13,778
|
14,280
|
5,701
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
3,839
|
2,790
|
2,105
|
Severance
|
179
|
403
|
2,328
|
Litigation settlements and contingencies
|
(92)
|
8
|
(88)
|
Interest expense, net
|
4,845
|
5,095
|
2,393
|
Other (income) expense
|
(4)
|
(71)
|
69
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
1,889
|
(5,689)
|
(10,534)
|
Variable marketing margin
|
$
|
115,558
|
$
|
93,818
|
$
|
76,799
|
Variable marketing margin % of revenue
|
37
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
39
|
%
|
(1)
|
Represents the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.
|
(2)
|
Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense not attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Includes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.
|
LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Below is a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and net income from continuing operations % of revenue to adjusted EBITDA % of revenue. See "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of these non-GAAP measures.
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
$
|
24,463
|
$
|
12,981
|
$
|
28,362
|
Net income from continuing operations % of revenue
|
8
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
14
|
%
|
Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted EBITDA:
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
13,778
|
14,280
|
5,701
|
Depreciation
|
2,696
|
2,559
|
1,895
|
Severance
|
179
|
403
|
2,328
|
(Gain) loss on impairments and disposal of assets
|
609
|
(2,196)
|
97
|
Non-cash compensation expense
|
10,797
|
15,982
|
12,097
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
3,839
|
2,790
|
2,105
|
Acquisition expense
|
18
|
60
|
765
|
Litigation settlements and contingencies
|
(92)
|
8
|
(88)
|
Interest expense, net
|
4,845
|
5,095
|
2,393
|
Rental amortization of intangibles and depreciation
|
—
|
—
|
158
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
1,889
|
(5,689)
|
(10,534)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
63,021
|
$
|
46,273
|
$
|
45,279
|
Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue
|
20
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
23
|
%
|
LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
Below is a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations to adjusted net income and net income per diluted share from continuing operations to adjusted net income per share. See "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of these non-GAAP measures.
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
$
|
24,463
|
$
|
12,981
|
$
|
28,362
|
Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted net income:
|
Non-cash compensation
|
10,797
|
15,982
|
12,097
|
(Gain) loss on impairments and disposal of assets
|
609
|
(2,196)
|
97
|
Acquisition expense
|
18
|
60
|
765
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
3,839
|
2,790
|
2,105
|
Severance
|
179
|
403