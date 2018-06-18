LendingTree Reveals How Your Neighbors Are Utilizing Equity in Their Homes

LendingTree assessed home equity loan requests since the start of 2018 to reveal the primary reasons borrowers are utilizing the funds and compared the data across cities to find regional biases in how home equity loans are used. The study also provides other metrics including loan size, LTV and the age of the borrowers. LendingTree data tracks six uses for home equity loans — home improvement, debt consolidation, retirement income, investment property, emergency funds and other uses.

"Home prices have been steadily increasing and have now surpassed the pre-financial crisis highs," said Tendayi Kapfidze, LendingTree's Chief Housing Economist. "While this may pose a challenge for those looking to purchase homes, those who own homes can stand to benefit by leveraging the growing equity in their homes, using those funds for other expenses."

"Responsible home equity borrowing can be a valuable source of funds for life events," Kapfidze added. "It's important to note that this new wave of home equity lending is far different from the equity extraction that occurred prior to the financial crisis, and lending standards are much more stringent today. Most home equity borrowers today have far higher credit scores and borrow less of the accumulated appreciation in their home."

Key findings from the study include:

Home improvement tops the list of uses for home equity loans. The most common use was home improvement, at 43 percent of home equity loan requests.

The most common use was home improvement, at 43 percent of home equity loan requests. Real estate investors borrow the most. Borrowers who were looking to invest in another property had the highest property values and requested loan amounts. For property investments, borrowers requested an average of $103,625 .

Borrowers who were looking to invest in another property had the highest property values and requested loan amounts. For property investments, borrowers requested an average of . For non-property investments, which likely include small businesses, borrowers requested $80,241 .

. Just over 1 percent of requests were to fund retirement. Not surprisingly, this cohort had the highest average age of 63 — 12 years above the next highest average age.

Not surprisingly, this cohort had the highest average age of 63 — 12 years above the next highest average age. A small share accessed their home equity for emergency expenses. This group had the lowest loan amount requested of $35,747 and kept their LTV low at 51 percent.

This group had the lowest loan amount requested of and kept their LTV low at 51 percent. Debt consolidators push the limits on LTV. Borrowers looking to consolidate debt had the highest LTV of 74 percent.

Home Equity Summary Loan Purpose Share of Requests Average Property Value Average LTV Average Age of Borrower Average Loan Amount Home Improvement 42.9% $206,284 67% 48 $38,662 Debt Consolidation 38.2% $206,435 74% 49 $37,000 Other 9.3% $227,529 68% 51 $63,633 Other Investment Purposes 7.8% $252,992 70% 47 $80,241 Retirement Income 1.3% $293,388 56% 63 $74,207 Investment Property 0.3% $301,025 71% 48 $103,625 Emergency Expense 0.2% $212,213 58% 51 $35,747

Top cities for home improvement

#1 Cleveland

Share of home equity loan requests: 50%

Median loan amount: $30,000

#2 Kansas City, Mo.

Share of home equity loan requests: 49%

Median loan amount: $30,000

#3 Boston

Share of home equity loan requests: 49%

Median loan amount: $50,000

Top cities for debt consolidation

#1 Raleigh, N.C.

Share of home equity loan requests: 48%

Median loan amount: $30,000

#2 Minneapolis

Share of home equity loan requests: 47%

Median loan amount: $30,000

#3 Las Vegas, N.V.

Share of home equity loan requests: 47%

Median loan amount: $35,000

Top cities for other investment purposes

#1 San Jose, Calif.

Share of home equity loan requests: 15%

Median loan amount: $160,000

#2 Miami

Share of home equity loan requests: 12%

Median loan amount: $82,500

#3 Austin, Texas

Share of home equity loan requests: 11%

Median loan amount: $85,000

Top cities for retirement

#1 Cape Coral, Fla

Share of home equity loan requests: 5.1%

Median loan amount: $50,000

#2 Daytona Beach, Fla

Share of home equity loan requests: 3.3%

Median loan amount: $50,000

#3 Charleston, S.C.

Share of home equity loan requests: 2.5%

Median loan amount: $50,000

Top cities for investment property

#1 San Jose, Calif.

Share of home equity loan requests: 1.2%

Median loan amount: $300,000

#2 Raleigh, N.C.

Share of home equity loan requests: 0.8%

Median loan amount: $75,000

#3 Miami

Share of home equity loan requests: 0.7%

Median loan amount: $65,000

To view the full ranking and report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/home/home-equity/how-your-neighbors-are-making-the-most-of-increasing-home-prices/.

