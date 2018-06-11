LendingTree Reveals the Cities with the Highest Share of Vacation, Investment and Second Homes

In this environment, every unit of inventory makes a difference for homebuyers. LendingTree's study looks at the share of mortgages made for non-owner occupied properties to gauge their impact on inventory.



LendingTree analysts ranked the top 50 metros by the share of non-owner occupied loans based on the recently released HMDA data for 2017. Non-owner occupied properties are either vacation homes, investment properties or second homes. The study also looks at the average loan amounts for owners and non-owners.

Key findings from the study include:

There is a clear regional break. Cities with the most non-owner occupied properties were located in the South or the West, while those with the least are in Northeast and Midwest.

Southern cities may be attracting investors due to low prices and growing populations. Many residents in Southern cities may not be able to access home ownership due to lower median salaries, creating a ready pool of renters.

In the West, the opportunity for rapid price appreciation is likely attracting investors. But high prices also suppress homeownership, creating a pool of renters.

In the Northeast and Midwest, affordable homes mean the opportunity to be a homeowner is high and less appreciation attracts less investors.

The homeownership rate in the top 10 cities is an average 59 percent compared with just 67 percent in the bottom 10. Even Detroit , a city often cited as having a challenging housing market, has a homeownership rate above all the top 10 cities.

Cities with most non-owner occupied mortgages

#1 Oklahoma City

Share of Non-Owner Occupied Mortgages: 15.4%

Non-Owner Occupied Average Loan Size: $193,000

Owner Occupied Average Loan Size: $182,000

#2 Philadelphia

Share of Non-Owner Occupied Mortgages: 14.6%

Non-Owner Occupied Average Loan Size: $245,000

Owner Occupied Average Loan Size: $225,000

#3 Memphis, Tenn

Share of Non-Owner Occupied Mortgages: 14.6%

Non-Owner Occupied Average Loan Size: $126,000

Owner Occupied Average Loan Size: $192,000

Cities with the least non-owner occupied mortgages

#48 Hartford, Conn.

Share of Non-Owner Occupied Mortgages: 5.9%

Non-Owner Occupied Average Loan Size: $237,000

Owner Occupied Average Loan Size: $215,000

#49 Cleveland

Share of Non-Owner Occupied Mortgages: 5.7%

Non-Owner Occupied Average Loan Size: $124,000

Owner Occupied Average Loan Size: $167,000

#50 Detroit

Share of Non-Owner Occupied Mortgages: 5.2%

Non-Owner Occupied Average Loan Size: $115,000

Owner Occupied Average Loan Size: $163,000

To view the full report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/cities-with-the-highest-share-of-vacation-investment-and-second-homes/.

Income 1 Oklahoma City 15.4% $193,000 $182,000 $86,000 $87,000 2 Philadelphia 14.6% $245,000 $225,000 $116,000 $102,000 3 Memphis, Tenn. 14.6% $126,000 $192,000 $128,000 $88,000 4 Miami 14.5% $382,000 $302,000 $283,000 $119,000 5 San Francisco 13.9% $695,000 $819,000 $326,000 $257,000 6 New Orleans 13.4% $217,000 $219,000 $127,000 $98,000 7 Las Vegas 12.9% $205,000 $258,000 $142,000 $91,000 8 New York 12.5% $533,000 $423,000 $252,000 $163,000 9 Los Angeles 12.5% $565,000 $501,000 $267,000 $163,000 10 Riverside, Calif. 12.2% $280,000 $290,000 $185,000 $109,000 11 Orlando, Fla. 11.5% $227,000 $230,000 $157,000 $91,000 12 Boston 11.4% $560,000 $397,000 $189,000 $148,000 13 San Diego 11.2% $444,000 $458,000 $227,000 $141,000 14 Sacramento, Calif. 10.9% $310,000 $319,000 $217,000 $113,000 15 Austin, Texas 10.8% $255,000 $279,000 $204,000 $326,000 16 San Jose, Calif. 10.4% $569,000 $686,000 $288,000 $203,000 17 Phoenix 10.0% $239,000 $245,000 $168,000 $91,000 18 Virginia Beach, Va. 10.0% $205,000 $244,000 $123,000 $82,000 19 Nashville, Tenn. 9.8% $246,000 $250,000 $164,000 $96,000 20 Kansas City, Mo. 9.5% $192,000 $200,000 $116,000 $235,000 21 St., Louis 9.4% $153,000 $193,000 $101,000 $127,000 22 Providence, R.I. 9.4% $294,000 $243,000 $189,000 $96,000 23 Tampa, Fla. 9.4% $200,000 $217,000 $152,000 $90,000 24 Seattle 9.1% $402,000 $422,000 $189,000 $135,000 25 Jacksonville, Fla. 8.9% $191,000 $221,000 $158,000 $88,000 26 Dallas 8.9% $224,000 $269,000 $177,000 $121,000 27 Portland, Ore. 8.8% $288,000 $306,000 $180,000 $ 106,000 28 Chicago 8.6% $239,000 $266,000 $161,000 $121,000 29 Raleigh, N.C. 8.5% $183,000 $251,000 $150,000 $103,000 30 Houston 8.5% $230,000 $241,000 $155,000 $115,000 31 Denver 8.4% $284,000 $316,000 $162,000 $106,000 32 San Antonio 8.4% $180,000 $214,000 $140,000 $91,000 33 Milwaukee 8.0% $258,000 $ 209,000 $115,000 $101,000 34 Charlotte, N.C. 8.0% $178,000 $235,000 $145,000 $95,000 35 Atlanta 7.9% $208,000 $235,000 $151,000 $97,000 36 Richmond, Va. 7.5% $191,000 $236,000 $113,000 $91,000 37 Baltimore 7.3% $224,000 $301,000 $170,000 $113,000 38 Washington 7.3% $322,000 $406,000 $173,000 $139,000 39 Birmingham, Ala. 6.9% $175,000 $196,000 $116,000 $86,000 40 Minneapolis 6.9% $226,000 $241,000 $130,000 $102,000 41 Salt Lake, City 6.8% $239,000 $266,000 $171,000 $89,000 42 Louisville, Ky. 6.5% $230,000 $180,000 $108,000 $81,000 43 Columbus, Ohio 6.4% $230,000 $199,000 $128,000 $95,000 44 Buffalo, N.Y. 6.4% $294,000 $154,000 $127,000 $81,000 45 Pittsburgh 6.4% $161,000 $177,000 $113,000 $93,000 46 Cincinnati 6.3% $161,000 $183,000 $134,000 $91,000 47 Indianapolis 6.2% $169,000 $185,000 $154,000 $92,000 48 Hartford, Conn. 5.9% $237,000 $215,000 $142,000 $102,000 49 Cleveland 5.7% $124,000 $167,000 $134,000 $92,000 50 Detroit 5.2% $115,000 $163,000 $138,000 $83,000

