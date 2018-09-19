LendingTree Reveals the Most Free & Clear Cities in America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today released its study on which cities have the highest share of homeowners without mortgage debt obligations, ranking U.S. cities by the proportion of such homeowners who are free and clear.



To assess "free and clear" homeowners, analysts used LendingTree's proprietary database of almost all homes in the United States to calculate the proportion of homes with zero mortgage debt in each city. They also calculated the median value of mortgaged and non-mortgaged properties and their ratio.

Key findings:

The top free and clear cities get there by different means:

No. 1 Detroit arrived at the top spot for a not-so-great reason: mortgage lenders have historically viewed housing in the city as risky and, as a result, there are fewer homeowners here. This was often driven by discriminatory lending practices which excluded many Detroit residents from the mortgage market.

arrived at the top spot for a not-so-great reason: mortgage lenders have historically viewed housing in the city as risky and, as a result, there are fewer homeowners here. This was often driven by discriminatory lending practices which excluded many residents from the mortgage market. Miami ranks second and is a top destination for foreign buyers. These buyers are often wealthy and therefore pay cash for their home purchases.

ranks second and is a top destination for foreign buyers. These buyers are often wealthy and therefore pay cash for their home purchases. Third place Las Vegas has a high ratio of homes owned by cash-ready investors. Persistent migration inflows mean potential landlords find a ready market and homes at affordable prices.

has a high ratio of homes owned by cash-ready investors. Persistent migration inflows mean potential landlords find a ready market and homes at affordable prices. The least free and clear cities are Washington D.C. , Virginia Beach and Seattle .

Washington D.C. and Seattle have some of the highest-priced homes in the nation. Even with the abundance of high-paying jobs in these cities, it's difficult to purchase a home without a mortgage.

have some of the highest-priced homes in the nation. Even with the abundance of high-paying jobs in these cities, it's difficult to purchase a home without a mortgage. Virginia Beach has one of the highest rates of military households in the country. It also has more than its share of homeowners, thanks to the accessibility of mortgages from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). These typically younger mortgage holders are still paying off the loans, making Virginia Beach one of the least free and clear cities.

has one of the highest rates of military households in the country. It also has more than its share of homeowners, thanks to the accessibility of mortgages from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). These typically younger mortgage holders are still paying off the loans, making Virginia Beach one of the least free and clear cities. A curious result is that six cities in California are among the top 20 free and clear cities, despite relatively high home prices in the state. California's property tax laws discourage homeowners from moving, so many have long tenures and have had the opportunity to pay down their mortgages.

"As home prices rise, these homeowners receive the full benefits and see their wealth accumulate," said Tendayi Kapfidze, Chief Economist at LendingTree. "This wealth accumulation boosts consumer spending via the wealth effect, making for more dynamic economies."



Kapfidze continued, "Homeowners who do not have mortgage debt can decide if and how they want to access this wealth, perhaps by taking out a loan to address life needs, and are generally better able to absorb financial shocks. The Federal Reserve's measure of how much wealth households have in real estate equity has climbed from a $6-trillion level nine years ago to about $15 trillion in 2018."

50 Largest Cities Ranked by Percent of Free & Clear Homes Rank Metro Percent of Free & Clear Homes Median Value of Non- mortgaged ("Free & Clear") Homes Median Value of Mortgaged Homes 1 Detroit 55% $103,000 $206,000 2 Miami 52% $236,000 $303,000 3 Las Vegas 48% $231,000 $252,000 4 Birmingham, Ala. 46% $127,000 $188,000 5 Tampa, Fla. 45% $166,000 $219,000 6 Oklahoma City 45% $131,000 $162,000 7 San Diego 44% $580,000 $561,000 8 San Francisco 43% $935,000 $874,000 9 Orlando, Fla. 42% $191,000 $238,000 10 Phoenix 42% $232,000 $254,000 11 Pittsburgh 42% $135,000 $170,000 12 Kansas City, Mo. 42% $156,000 $200,000 13 Memphis, Tenn. 42% $113,000 $170,000 14 Buffalo, N.Y. 42% $128,000 $160,000 15 Los Angeles 42% $660,000 $611,000 16 Cleveland 41% $112,000 $154,000 17 San Jose, Calif. 41% $1,134,000 $1,032,000 18 Sacramento, Calif. 40% $388,000 $395,000 19 Riverside, Calif. 39% $319,000 $353,000 20 Jacksonville, Fla. 39% $156,000 $209,000 21 Atlanta 39% $174,000 $219,000 22 New York 38% $458,000 $465,000 23 Cincinnati 38% $146,000 $178,000 24 Milwaukee 37% $201,000 $212,000 25 Charlotte, N.C. 36% $176,000 $223,000 26 Indianapolis 36% $104,000 $155,000 27 Chicago 35% $210,000 $244,000 28 Columbus, Ohio 35% $151,000 $202,000 29 Minneapolis 35% $254,000 $271,000 30 St. Louis 35% $128,000 $181,000 31 Houston 34% $177,000 $225,000 32 New Orleans 34% $176,000 $215,000 33 Salt Lake City 34% $316,000 $306,000 34 San Antonio 34% $183,000 $210,000 35 Nashville, Tenn. 33% $219,000 $259,000 36 Louisville, Ky. 33% $142,000 $183,000 37 Dallas 33% $192,000 $249,000 38 Austin, Texas 31% $278,000 $297,000 39 Providence, R.I. 29% $263,000 $274,000 40 Raleigh, N.C. 29% $208,000 $241,500 41 Denver 29% $385,000 $403,000 42 Portland, Ore. 28% $387,000 $386,000 43 Philadelphia 28% $186,000 $246,000 44 Baltimore 27% $237,000 $296,000 45 Boston 26% $473,000 $468,000 46 Richmond, Va. 25% $223,000 $244,000 47 Hartford, Conn. 24% $211,000 $234,000 48 Washington 23% $392,000 $409,000 49 Virginia Beach, Va. 22% $216,000 $234,000 50 Seattle 22% $447,000 $480,000

