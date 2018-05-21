LendingTree Study Finds More than Half of My LendingTree Users Improved Credit Scores in Majority of 50 Metros Analyzed

My LendingTree users can log in any time to see an overview of their credit profiles and scores and receive real-time alerts of any meaningful changes to their reports, such as hard credit inquiries.

Below are some of the key takeaways from the study.

Jacksonville , Indianapolis , Denver and Tampa saw the highest rate of rising credit scores among the 50 biggest metros from Q1 2017 to Q1 2018.

, , and saw the highest rate of rising credit scores among the 50 biggest metros from Q1 2017 to Q1 2018. Virginia Beach, Va. , Los Angeles and Birmingham, Ala. , had the lowest rate of rising credit scores, with 47 percent of Virginia Beach users raised their credit scores.

, and , had the lowest rate of rising credit scores, with 47 percent of users raised their credit scores. San Jose (Silicon Valley) saw the most dramatic rises in credit scores, with the highest rates of people who raised their score by more than 75 points and 100 points.

(Silicon Valley) saw the most dramatic rises in credit scores, with the highest rates of people who raised their score by more than 75 points and 100 points. In the majority of the 50 metros analyzed, more than 50 percent of users improved their credit scores between Q1 2017 and Q1 2018.

About one in three increased their scores by over 20 points, and 3.5 percent were able to improve their scores by 100 points or more.

Impact of Credit Scores

Increasing credit scores could reduce the cost of borrowing. See how a 50- or 100- point improvement in credit scores has a positive impact on the rate offers reviewed.



Mortgage APR Personal Loan APR Baseline 5.4% 24.3% 50-point score increase 5.1% 17.0% 100-point score increase 4.8% 10.4%

Homebuyers who start with scores of 640 – 679 and improve them by 100 points before buying a home could save over $28,000 over the life of a 30-year mortgage by qualifying for a 4.8 percent rather than 5.4 percent APR, assuming an average loan amount of $234,437.

The APRs above are reported in LendingTree's monthly mortgage and personal loan offers reports, which show the average of the best offers made to LendingTree users each month within credit score bands. Score bands used for the rates are: Baseline (640-679), 50-point increase (680-719), 100-point increase (720-759).

"Some consumers want to know their credit profiles and scores out of curiosity, but My LendingTree does more than that; it aids them in achieving their financial goals. My LendingTree recommends the next steps a consumer should take to make improvements to their credit health and financial well-being," said Justin White, Vice President of Product Marketing at LendingTree.

White continued, "At LendingTree, we recognize that the credit system can be complicated. Our credit management tools offer actionable insights and real recommendations based on what we've learned from millions of consumers working toward accomplishing similar goals. Our tools help simplify a confusing process that requires education and discipline. We're thrilled to see that consumers are improving their credit."

Rank Metro By Any Amount By at Least 25 Points By at Least 50 Points By at Least 75 Points By at Least 100 Points 1 Jacksonville, Fla. 53.8% 33.0% 18.1% 8.8% 3.7% 2 Indianapolis 53.7% 30.9% 17.1% 7.4% 3.0% 3 Denver 52.9% 33.0% 17.6% 9.1% 4.4% 3 Tampa, Fla. 52.9% 32.2% 16.7% 7.7% 3.5% 5 Portland, Ore. 52.8% 32.1% 17.1% 8.1% 3.0% 6 Detroit 52.6% 31.4% 17.0% 8.2% 3.1% 7 Seattle 52.4% 30.7% 16.3% 7.7% 3.6% 8 Pittsburgh 52.1% 31.4% 17.7% 8.5% 4.0% 9 Buffalo, N.Y. 52.0% 30.1% 15.6% 7.9% 3.6% 9 Charlotte, N.C. 52.0% 30.7% 16.6% 8.3% 3.6% 9 Louisville, Ky. 52.0% 31.3% 17.1% 8.6% 3.9% 12 Nashville, Tenn. 51.9% 31.1% 16.7% 8.4% 2.9% 13 Cleveland 51.6% 29.2% 15.1% 7.6% 2.8% 14 Atlanta 51.5% 30.7% 17.1% 8.4% 3.7% 15 Houston 51.4% 31.2% 16.9% 8.4% 3.9% 15 Miami 51.4% 31.6% 17.8% 9.0% 4.0% 15 Milwaukee 51.4% 29.3% 16.3% 7.2% 3.4% 18 Philadelphia 51.2% 30.1% 16.1% 7.8% 3.4% 18 Salt Lake City 51.2% 30.5% 16.0% 8.8% 3.7% 20 Baltimore 51.1% 30.8% 16.4% 8.4% 3.7% 21 Cincinnati 51.0% 30.8% 16.4% 8.4% 4.0% 22 Chicago 50.9% 29.7% 16.3% 7.9% 3.5% 22 Phoenix 50.9% 30.2% 16.7% 8.2% 4.0% 24 Columbus, Ohio 50.7% 29.4% 15.7% 7.1% 2.5% 24 San Jose, Calif. 50.7% 30.6% 18.2% 9.5% 4.5% 26 New Orleans 50.6% 31.1% 16.5% 8.7% 4.1% 26 Sacramento, Calif. 50.6% 28.9% 15.7% 6.9% 2.9% 28 Minneapolis 50.5% 29.2% 16.2% 7.4% 3.4% 29 Boston 50.4% 30.3% 15.8% 8.0% 3.7% 30 Kansas City, Mo. 50.3% 28.8% 14.0% 7.1% 3.3% 31 Austin, Texas 50.2% 28.8% 16.4% 7.9% 3.3% 31 Memphis, Tenn. 50.2% 32.5% 18.6% 8.5% 4.0% 31 Orlando, Fla. 50.2% 29.8% 16.9% 8.6% 4.3% 31 Richmond, Va. 50.2% 29.3% 14.8% 6.6% 3.6% 35 Oklahoma City 50.0% 31.3% 16.6% 8.5% 3.7% 35 Raleigh, N.C. 50.0% 29.8% 17.4% 9.3% 3.4% 37 Dallas 49.8% 29.7% 16.4% 8.0% 3.2% 38 Washington 49.7% 28.8% 15.5% 7.4% 3.7% 39 Providence, R.I. 49.5% 30.1% 15.5% 7.4% 3.1% 40 Hartford, Conn. 49.2% 29.4% 16.4% 8.4% 3.9% 41 New York 48.9% 29.8% 16.3% 8.1% 3.7% 42 Riverside, Calif. 48.7% 28.0% 14.1% 6.7% 3.0% 42 San Antonio 48.7% 28.9% 14.6% 7.1% 2.7% 44 San Diego 48.6% 28.2% 15.3% 7.5% 3.2% 44 San Francisco 48.6% 27.4% 15.5% 8.0% 3.4% 46 Las Vegas 48.4% 28.4% 14.3% 7.2% 2.8% 46 St. Louis 48.4% 29.0% 15.1% 7.3% 2.9% 48 Birmingham, Ala. 47.6% 26.1% 13.0% 7.2% 2.9% 49 Los Angeles 47.5% 27.8% 15.3% 7.2% 3.4% 50 Virginia Beach, Va. 47.0% 26.6% 15.0% 7.0% 3.4%

Methodology:

We looked a sample of users who logged into My LendingTree in both the first quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 and compared their credit scores at each point in time to calculate that user's change in credit score. These results were then aggregated to the 50 largest metropolitan statistical areas by population. My LendingTree has over 8 million users and scores are provided by TransUnion.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-repair/top-places-rising-credit-scores/.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings. LendingTree provides an online marketplace which connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, as well as an array of online tools and information to help consumers find the best loan. Since inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests. LendingTree provides free monthly credit scores through My LendingTree and access to its network of over 500 lenders offering home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

