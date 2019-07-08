LendingTree Study Finds Seattle, Louisville and Indianapolis Rank Highest for Most Profitable Businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today released its study on the metro areas with the most profitable businesses and found that Seattle has the highest share of profitable businesses with 71 percent of firms reporting profits.

LendingTree compared the total number of firms with employees in a metro area to the number of firms in a metro area reporting profits. This gave the share of profit-making firms by metro area. The metro areas were ranked highest to lowest based on this figure.

Key findings

Seattle takes the top spot with an astounding 71 percent of firms reporting profits. Of the rest of the firms in Seattle , 16 percent reported losing money and 13 percent reported breaking even.

takes the top spot with an astounding 71 percent of firms reporting profits. Of the rest of the firms in , 16 percent reported losing money and 13 percent reported breaking even. Louisville, Kentucky took the second spot with 69.98 percent of businesses or 9,380 out of 13,404 recorded profits. Indianapolis took the third spot with 69.92 percent of businesses or 15,001 of 21,455 businesses reported profits.

took the second spot with 69.98 percent of businesses or 9,380 out of 13,404 recorded profits. took the third spot with 69.92 percent of businesses or 15,001 of 21,455 businesses reported profits. Houston was the unfortunate champion of the unprofitable firm. According to Census Bureau data, 23 percent of firms there report a loss.

Here are the top 10 U.S. metros with the largest shares of profitable businesses:

Seattle - 70.93 percent Louisville, Ky. - 69.98 percent Indianapolis - 69.92 percent Portland, Ore. - 69.85 percent Denver - 69.37 percent Columbus, Ohio - 69.09 percent Minneapolis - 69.05 percent Milwaukee - 68.44 percent Nashville, Tenn. - 68.21 percent Charlotte, N.C. - 67.93 percent

Here are the 10 U.S. metros with the largest shares of businesses posting losses:

Houston - 23.37 percent Virginia Beach, Va. - 21.99 percent San Jose, Calif. - 20.40 percent Dallas - 20.27 percent Pittsburgh - 20.24 percent Baltimore - 19.80 percent San Antonio - 19.66 percent Birmingham, Ala. - 19.61 percent New York - 19.57 percent St. Louis - 19.30 percent

To view the full report, visit:

https://www.lendingtree.com/business/metro-areas-most-profitable-businesses/

Methodology

Data for all figures come from the 2016 Census Bureau's Survey of Entrepreneurs.

