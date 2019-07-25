LendingTree Study Finds The Best Cities for Single Men are Madison, Hartford and Albany

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, released its study on the best cities for single men and found that Madison, Wis.; Hartford, Conn. and Albany, N.Y. are the top cities where single men can potentially feel most welcome.

LendingTree looked at aspects like job prospects, demographics, crime rate, culture and entertainment, and the ability to maintain a healthy lifestyle in each of the 100 largest metros in America to find the best cities for single men and those areas that don't really make the cut.

Key findings

Madison, Wis. , is the best city for single men thanks primarily to how well it performs on health and safety measures. The Midwestern city also had one of the highest culture and entertainment scores of the cities we ranked.

thanks primarily to how well it performs on health and safety measures. The Midwestern city also had one of the highest culture and entertainment scores of the cities we ranked. Hartford, Conn. , and Albany, N.Y. , are the No. 2 and No. 3 best cities , respectively, for single men, mainly due to their high scores on health and safety.

, respectively, for single men, mainly due to their high scores on health and safety. Outside of Madison, Wis. , metropolitan areas in the Northeast region of the U.S. dominated the top 10 rankings. The only other non-Northeast metros that made it to the top 10 are Richmond, Va. , and Oxnard, Calif.

, The only other non-Northeast metros that made it to the top 10 are , and Memphis, Tenn. is the worst city for single men. The metro did poorly on economic opportunities as well as culture and entertainment. However, the main factor dragging the final score down was Memphis's extremely low safety score

Here are the 10 best U.S. cities for single men:

Madison, Wis. Hartford, Conn. Albany, N.Y. Syracuse, N.Y. Rochester, N.Y. Bridgeport, Conn. Boston Providence, R.I. Richmond, Va. Oxnard, Calif.

Here are the 10 worst U.S. cities for single men:

Memphis, Tenn. Stockton, Calif. Bakerfield, Calif. McAllen, Texas Houston Little Rock, Ark. Jackson, Miss. Birmingham, Ala. Greenville, S.C. Fresno, Calif.

Methodology

LendingTree analysts used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 Five-year American Community Survey to gather the demographic and economic measures, except for the homeownership rate, which comes from the 2010 decennial census.

The gender ratio, one of the two variables used to compose the demographics score, is calculated by comparing the number of 20- to 50-year-old unmarried men to the number of 20- to 50-year-old unmarried women. The smaller of the two numbers is then divided by the larger number to create the ratio.

The health measures and violent crime rate data were pulled from the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps program. The culture and entertainment measures come from the Census Bureau's 2016 County Business Patterns data sets.

Each variable was given a value according to its relative location between the highest and lowest values. The variable values in each category were then averaged to create the category score. The final score is an average over all five category scores.

