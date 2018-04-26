LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars

Places where car buyers purchase the oldest used cars

Portland, Ore. Portlanders sought the oldest cars in the U.S. Vehicles at least 7.45 years on average were what people sought to finance.

Places where car buyers want newer used cars

Florida drivers really prefer newer used models. Miami car buyers wanted used cars under the 5-year-old mark, purchasing used cars with an average age of 4.76 years. Orlando , Jacksonville and Tampa , meanwhile, followed suit, with the average age not exceeding 5.86 years.

Chevy is the most popular make among people buying used vehicles

Chevrolet was by far the most popular brand for used cars overall. Out of the top 50 metros, it was the most popular brand in 31. Nissan was the second-most popular overall, being favored in 10 out of the 50 metros.

For cities that favor the oldest used cars, the most popular car brands were largely American. In 17 out of the top 25 cities seeking older used cars, Chevrolet retained its spot as the most sought-after brand. Ford, however, claimed the top spot in Portland, Ore., where people buy the oldest used cars in the nation. Only six out of the top 25 cities buying older used cars favored foreign brands, with Nissan claiming five and Toyota claiming one metro.



For cities that favor the newest used cars, foreign brands came more into play. Chevy still claimed over half of the cities, 14 out of the 25. Drivers in Miami, the city that favors the newest used cars, chose Chevy most often, as did Dallas and New Orleans, which ranked third and fourth respectively. Houston, which ranked second, and San Francisco at No. 8 choose Toyota. For the rest, five favored Nissan, three favored Honda and one favored Ford.

"It's important to shop around to compare prices on autos and auto loans," said Jenn Jones, autos writer at LendingTree. "Once you know your used or new car budget, you can check out online car sites to sort through inventory and online lender sites to see terms and APRs."

Jones continued, "You can shop around for an auto loan before you know the exact car you want to get. Some banks offer pre-approval programs, which could give you an idea of what financing is available to you within a price range. If you already know the exact car you want, that's even better. Either way, you can go into the dealership knowing you have a financing offer ready, and you can ask the dealership to beat the offer."

Places Where People Buy the Oldest Used Vehicles Rank Metro Average Age (Years) 1 Portland, Ore. 7.45 2 Salt Lake City 7.04 3 Seattle 6.94 4 Virginia Beach, Va. 6.78 5 Richmond, Va. 6.52 6 Sacramento, Calif. 6.49 7 Denver 6.43 7 Louisville, Ky. 6.43 9 Hartford, Conn. 6.39 9 Indianapolis 6.39 9 Oklahoma City 6.39 12 Columbus, Ohio 6.38 12 Kansas City, Mo. 6.38 14 Phoenix 6.35 15 Milwaukee 6.34 16 Minneapolis 6.31 17 Birmingham, Ala. 6.29 18 Cincinnati 6.28 19 St. Louis 6.23 20 San Diego 6.22 21 Pittsburgh 6.16 22 Nashville, Tenn. 6.11 23 Charlotte, N.C. 6.10 23 Riverside, Calif. 6.10 25 Cleveland 6.04 26 Providence, R.I. 6.00 27 Buffalo, N.Y. 5.97 28 Detroit 5.93 28 Raleigh, N.C. 5.93 30 Tampa, Fla. 5.86 31 Memphis, Tenn. 5.83 32 Las Vegas 5.80 33 Baltimore 5.70 33 Jacksonville, Fla. 5.70 33 Los Angeles 5.70 36 Atlanta 5.68 36 Philadelphia 5.68 36 San Jose, Calif. 5.68 39 San Antonio 5.64 40 Boston 5.61 40 Chicago 5.61 42 Washington 5.56 43 San Francisco 5.53 44 Austin, Texas 5.48 45 Orlando, Fla. 5.47 46 New York 5.40 47 Dallas 5.33 47 New Orleans 5.33 49 Houston 5.08 50 Miami 4.76

Average Vehicle Age 6.02

For more information on the study, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/auto/places-that-buy-the-oldest-used-cars/.

Methodology

Vehicle makes were counted and vehicle age was averaged across metropolitan statistical areas ("MSAs") from the model years reported on query forms submitted by LendingTree customers seeking loans for used vehicle purchases. The data set was limited to queries submitted in 2017 for cars and light trucks with model years less than 2017. The analysis was limited to the 50 largest MSAs by population.

