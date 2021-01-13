LendingTree Survey Finds More Than 80% of Americans Plan Post-Vaccination Splurge

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 vaccinations continue across the nation, bringing hope to millions that an end to the pandemic is on the horizon, more than 8 in 10 Americans who plan to get vaccinated say they're planning a celebratory splurge for 2021.

That's according to a new report from LendingTree. However, not everyone is quite so ready to spend — 15% of people say that in the wake of the pandemic, they'll never feel financially secure again.

Key findings

82% of those planning to get vaccinated will splurge on something to celebrate afterward, such as a fancy dinner out or a vacation. That includes 30% who plan to splurge almost immediately after vaccination and 52% who said they'll wait a while before doing so. Millennials are more likely to be planning a celebratory splurge than any other age group.

That includes 30% who plan to splurge almost immediately after vaccination and 52% who said they'll wait a while before doing so. Millennials are more likely to be planning a celebratory splurge than any other age group. 15% of consumers said they'll never feel secure in their financial position again, even with the promise of a vaccine bringing an end to the pandemic. Women were nearly twice as likely as men to say that (20% vs. 11%).

Women were nearly twice as likely as men to say that (20% vs. 11%). Even after a vaccine, many Americans will continue to save as much as possible . 55% said they'll keep saving as much as possible in case the pandemic returns, while 37% will ease up on savings a bit but continue to sock money away. Just 8% will stop saving once vaccinated.

. 55% said they'll keep saving as much as possible in case the pandemic returns, while 37% will ease up on savings a bit but continue to sock money away. Just 8% will stop saving once vaccinated. 72% of respondents have splurged to feel safer amid the coronavirus pandemic. The most common splurges include grocery delivery (30%) and high-quality face masks (25%).

The most common splurges include grocery delivery (30%) and high-quality face masks (25%). Most consumers who splurged to feel safe said they'll continue spending extra on at least one thing even after the pandemic, primarily grocery delivery and first-class travel. However, there are some things consumers won't go back to even after a vaccine is widely available, especially dining out and going to the movies.

That split is the pandemic's economic impact in microcosm. Many Americans are thriving financially, having benefited from staying at home, reducing their spending and paying down debts while maintaining their jobs and their incomes. Millions of others, however, have been devastated financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and are struggling just to keep the lights on and food on the table.

"Hope is an incredibly powerful thing, and the fact that it's beginning to rise after the year we've all just been through is unquestionably a good thing," said LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, Matt Schulz. "However, that doesn't change the fact that the economy is still a mess and millions of Americans simply can't afford a splurge of any kind right now."

To view the full report, visit: https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/study/80-percent-americans-plan-post-vaccination-splurge/.

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to field an online survey of 1,205 Americans, conducted Dec. 21-22, 2020. The survey was administered using a non-probability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree

