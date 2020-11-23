LendingUSA™ Appoints Narine Yenovkian as Vice President of Compliance

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingUSA, a leading point-of-sale fintech company, today announced the hire of Narine Yenovkian as its new Vice President of Compliance. Narine joins LendingUSA at a critical time in the company's expansion, in addition to the recent news of the closing of a new funding commitment of $200 million from Atalaya Capital Management.

LendingUSA

In her new role, Narine will lead the Compliance Department in the management of policies and procedures, legal and regulatory changes, as well as identifying, monitoring, and remediating any compliance risks. "I am thrilled to join LendingUSA and look forward to helping the company solidify its commitment to compliance and enhance its strategy as we continue to grow," said Narine.

Narine most recently served as Westlake Financial Services' Regulatory Compliance Counsel, where she was responsible for monitoring regulatory and legal developments, impacts to various business lines and programs, and creating and revising policies and procedures.

Prior to Westlake, Narine was the Assistant Vice President of Legal at Credit One Bank in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she was responsible for identifying legal trends and partnering with the appropriate departments to develop and implement action plans and remediation. She also counseled senior management and executives on litigation and legal trends, provided strategic business and legal advice for the development of policies and procedures, and was directly involved with the management of disputes, arbitration and litigation against the Bank. She managed a staff of researchers, paralegals and outside counsel, negotiated and drafted contracts, and handled basic trademark and copyright infringement claims.

"I'm very excited about Narine's addition to our Compliance department as well as for the extensive experience she brings with her. Narine will be an invaluable asset to help LendingUSA navigate the compliance landscape," said Camilo Concha, Founder and CEO of LendingUSA.

With Narine's addition to LendingUSA, the company is further positioned to spotlight compliance and transparency as they enter a new phase of growth in 2021.

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various niche markets. Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has grown to over 10,000 merchants nationwide and has processed over $2 billion in borrower loan requests. LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. The company boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of five stars on BirdEye. All loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, Member FDIC.

