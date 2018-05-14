LendKey Announces Lending Hands, an initiative promoting neurodiversity and enabling dreams

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LendKey, the lending-as-a-service platform partnering with over 285 banks and credit unions to help them enable white-labeled digital lending, today debuts their Lending Hands initiative. The mission is simple, yet powerful: Enabling dreams and improving lives by promoting neurodiversity in the workforce.

Through Lending Hands, LendKey will enable dreams by championing its commitment to neurodiversity. LendKey's inaugural program involved partnership with local high schools to recruit interns and team members with autism, high-functioning autism, Asperger's Syndrome, ADHD, and other learning differences. Their interns are not the only team members learning from this program. "Recognition and inclusion of neurodiverse individuals in our workforce provides the reciprocal benefit of teaching us to be better people managers as we adapt the way we recruit, train, develop and manage," said Vince Passione, founder and CEO, LendKey.

"It is important to have a company that embraces neurodiversity. At LendKey, we encourage all leaders to participate in mentoring LendKey employees who learn differently," said Passione. "Lending Hands is a reflection of the alignment of our corporate culture dedicated to helping others and enabling dreams."

Beyond leading LendKey's efforts to create a voice around neurodiversity awareness, Passione also works with children and adults with learning differences as chair of the Board of Trustees of the Adaptive Sports Foundation. The non-profit organization provides life-changing experiences for people with physical and cognitive learning differences and chronic illnesses through outdoor physical activity, education, support and community.

About LendKey

LendKey pioneered the lending-as-a-service model enabling white-labeled, digital lending solutions that transform financial institutions who prioritize people over profits. LendKey's customized solutions help financial institutions enable dreams for their borrowers while managing liquidity, reducing costs, and mitigating risk. The company has revolutionized the entire lending process for these institutions including demand generation, online decisioning, loan origination, customer service, compliance, and balance sheet management. Founded in 2009 and based in New York and Cincinnati, LendKey works with hundreds of credit unions and banks deploying more than $2 billion in capital to date. LendKey was recently named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work®. For more information, please visit business.lendkey.com or email pr@lendkey.com

