LendKey Names Lewis Goldman Chief Marketing Officer

"We are delighted that Lewis is joining LendKey as CMO, bringing a powerful track record of accomplishment in building digital brands, scaling successful businesses, and driving growth to the next level," said Vince Passione, LendKey's CEO and Founder. "LendKey has had an amazing growth trajectory since creating the lending-as-a-service concept. We have become a partner of choice for hundreds of community banking institutions, and a valuable resource for today's consumers, who deserve ready access to credit through a convenient, transparent and economical online experience. Working with us as an advisory board member since shortly after the company's founding, Lewis has a deep appreciation for LendKey's vision, and now will be working with us full-time to make that vision a reality."

Lewis Goldman stated, "I am excited to be joining LendKey, and I'm completely aligned with the vision for the digital transformation of lending outlined by Vince and the entire team. LendKey has proven itself as an incredible resource for consumers who want to enable their dreams through low cost, digitally based lending. The company also benefits banking institutions and credit unions that aim to diversify their assets while forging relationships with current and new customers, especially in the coveted Millennial demographic. I look forward to working with LendKey to realize its enormous potential for the future."

Scaling a Unique Digital Lending Platform

Goldman will be responsible for helping to scale LendKey, a digital lending platform that partners with community-oriented financial institutions such as credit unions and banks to offer consumers a range of products, including private student loans, student loan refinancing and home improvement loans. With a complete end-to-end solution that encompasses marketing and customer acquisition support, credit decisioning, loan origination, loan servicing and liquidity management, LendKey enables its lending partners to rapidly deliver an expanded menu of credit options to consumers via a user-friendly, cost-effective digital channel. LendKey has deployed more than $2 billion in lending capital and is currently servicing over $1.6 billion in consumer loans for its partner network of nearly 300 credit unions and banks.

A veteran CMO and Chief Digital Officer, Goldman has devoted his career to building digital and e-commerce businesses for leading brands. Over the course of his career, through marketing programs, new products/line extensions, leveraging digital technology/distribution, and cross-selling efforts, he has helped generate over 1 million new customer accounts and several billion dollars in incremental revenue, and his expertise is in scaling high growth businesses. His accomplishments range from helping to create CNBC's brand positioning, to launching many of Citigroup's Internet and cross-sell initiatives. He has worked across all lending categories including unsecured lines and loans, home equity, credit cards, auto loans, and mortgages.

Most recently, Goldman served as CMO of Global Life Distribution, U.S., a direct to consumer distributor of life insurance backed by Swiss Re, and Senior Vice President of the US Direct Life Insurance business at MetLife, He has also held executive positions at New Media Consulting, 1800flowers.com, Citigroup, Sony, and CNBC. Goldman currently teaches a course in advertising as an Adjunct Professor at St. Johns University and is on several startup advisory boards. He holds a B.A. from Harvard University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About LendKey

LendKey, founded in 2009, pioneered the lending-as-a-service model by creating white-labeled lending solutions that transform financial institutions into profitable digital lending businesses. The company is the end-to-end digital lending partner to hundreds of banks and credit unions, providing custom-tailored solutions and managing the entire lending process to help financial institutions attract new business, grow relationships, manage liquidity, reduce costs and mitigate risk. By enabling lenders to offer credit products online in an efficient, compliant and secure way, LendKey offers borrowers a simple digital lending experience and access to financing options they need to improve their lives and enable their dreams. LendKey has deployed more than $2 billion in capital to date. The company is endorsed by the Credit Union National Association and the American Bankers Association, and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® by Fortune. For more information, please visit business.lendkey.com.

