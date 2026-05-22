Boone, NC non-QM mortgage brokerage expands DSCR lender network across long-term and short-term rental programs as investor share of U.S. home purchases reaches a five-year high amid record non-QM securitization activity.

BOONE, N.C., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investors purchased between 33% and 34% of all single-family homes sold in the United States in 2025, the highest investor share in five years, according to the Q2 and Q3 2025 BatchData Investor Pulse Reports. Against that backdrop, Lendmire LLC (NMLS# 2371349), a non-QM mortgage brokerage founded by Brandon Miller and headquartered in Boone, North Carolina, today announced an expansion of its wholesale lender partnerships across both long-term and short-term rental DSCR programs, doubling down on its strategic positioning as a specialist in debt-service-coverage ratio (DSCR) loans for individual real estate investors.

Lendmire Doubles Down on DSCR Loans as Investor Home Purchases Hit Five-Year High

Lendmire's specialization reflects a structural shift in the U.S. mortgage market. Non-QM securitization volume reached a record high in 2025, with DSCR loans representing roughly 30% of total non-QM activity, according to HousingWire. Cotality's Q4 2025 Home Investor Report shows investors purchased between 80,000 and 100,000 single-family homes per month in late 2025.

"Affordability constraints have shifted housing demand toward rentals, where demand remains structurally elevated, and individual investors — not Wall Street — are stepping in to provide rental housing supply," said Brandon Miller, Founder and CEO of Lendmire. "Small-scale investors owning between one and five properties hold 87% of the investor-owned single-family stock in the United States, while institutional investors with 1,000-plus properties account for just 2% and have been net sellers for six consecutive quarters. We built Lendmire around DSCR financing because we believe the next decade of residential mortgage finance will be defined by individual investor lending."

Lendmire supports multiple qualification methodologies tailored to each property type, including AirDNA-based revenue projections for short-term rentals, the 1007 rent schedule for long-term residential rentals, and commercial-style cash-flow analyses for small-balance multifamily. Lendmire's business-purpose DSCR loans are available in 40 states, with loan structures spanning single-family rentals, short-term rentals including Airbnb and VRBO properties, and small-balance multifamily investments.

For more information visit lendmire.com.

Lendmire LLC (NMLS# 2371349) is a non-QM mortgage brokerage headquartered in Boone, North Carolina, specializing in debt-service-coverage ratio (DSCR) loans for real estate investors. The firm offers business-purpose DSCR loans in 40 states. Lendmire is among a small number of independent mortgage brokerages organized specifically around DSCR specialization rather than offering DSCR as one product among many. The firm's programs include long-term rental DSCR loans, short-term rental and Airbnb DSCR loans, DSCR refinance and cash-out refinance, and small-balance multifamily investor financing. Lendmire supports multiple qualification approaches — AirDNA, rent rolls, lease agreements, and program-specific appraisals — and has access to one of the most comprehensive independent appraiser networks in the United States. Lendmire was founded by Brandon Miller, who holds mortgage originator licenses in 16 states for consumer mortgage transactions. Learn more at lendmire.com.

Lendmire LLC — NMLS #2371349. Licensed mortgage broker. Licensed in 16 states • DSCR financing available in 40 states. Equal Housing Opportunity. DSCR loans are business-purpose financing for investment properties only and are not available on primary residences.

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SOURCE Lendmire LLC