Lendr Named One of the 50 Best Small Companies to Work for in Chicago 2019

CHICAGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendr, a leading provider of working capital and factoring financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, was named one of the Built In Chicago's 50 Best Small Companies to Work for in Chicago 2019.

"At Lendr, we're proud to have the best and brightest in the specialty financing industry helping our customers succeed. It's an honor to be nominated on Built In Chicago's list as a reflection of our hardworking team. We take great pride in recruiting passionate, fun, driven people who align with our company culture," said Tim Roach, Lendr CEO.

It's no surprise that Lendr was nominated on Built In Chicago's list due to its welcoming environment. The company boasts one-on-one coffee talks with the CEO, quarterly teambuilding events and a brand-new office in Chicago's River North.

Lendr's office, located at 515 N State Street, offers an amenities lounge including an outdoor patio, coffee bar and free gym membership. The office itself is modern with its open office layout, local cold brew coffee on tap and, of course, amazing city views.

"At our new location, we're loving the open office format for our employees. It encourages team building and collaboration. We believe in an open-door policy for no matter what role, which helps with generating new ideas to make our processes even better," said Karitza Hines, Lendr HR Manager.

The company recognizes team members who align with its core values – do the right thing, be driven, be resourceful, always learning, be humble and teamwork – by having an employee of the quarter, monthly shout-outs and a wheel of prizes to award employees for their hard work.

Besides its atmosphere and culture, Lendr lives up to the start-up mentality with its in-house technology that creates working capital offers to clients within 2 hours. Whether as an employee or client, Lendr is the place to be.

About Lendr

Founded in 2011, Lendr offers fast and convenient working capital and factoring solutions for small businesses to grow. As a direct lender, Lendr boasts the best and brightest in the specialty financing industry. Focusing on innovative sales, risk and technology efforts, Lendr delivers same or next day funding to business owners seeking expansion. Visit https://lendr.online/ to learn more.

About Built In Chicago

Built In Chicago is a rapidly growing online community that offers the number one job board for tech talent, creates and curates exclusive content on local startups, hosts monthly events and publishes data on the Chicago tech sector.

