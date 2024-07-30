Lendr.fi Appoints Leadership Team: Jimmy Wang, Head of Engineering, Interim CTO; Arun Subramanian, COO; and Al Leong, CMO.

HOUSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in a strategic move to strengthen its leadership team and drive innovation in the financial services sector, Lendr.fi is excited to announce the appointment of Jimmy Wang as Head of Engineering/Interim Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Arun Subramanian as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Al Leong as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). These key hires bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Lendr, positioning the company for significant growth and advancement in the real-world asset tokenization space.

"At Lendr, we are committed to pioneering the future of asset tokenization through innovative decentralized technology and strategic vision. The addition of Arun, Al, and Jimmy to our leadership team is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our drive to deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients. Each of them brings unique strengths and a proven track record that will be instrumental in advancing our mission," said Nathaji Metivier, CEO of Lendr.fi.

About Jimmy Wang

Jimmy Wang, a seasoned full-stack developer with over 12 years of software engineering experience, has been appointed as the interim Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Lendr, currently our Head of Engineering. Jimmy is renowned for his expertise in leading tech-driven projects from inception to realization, with a strong focus on impactful DApp creation and innovative smart contract solutions. He has held pivotal roles at leading blockchain and DeFi companies, including dYdX and Gamma. Jimmy's extensive knowledge in EVM, Solidity, Solana, Rust, DeFi, and various modern web technologies positions him as a key asset to drive Lendr's technological advancements and innovation. Jimmy holds a Bachelor of Computer Science from the University of Toronto and is a certified blockchain developer by the Blockchain Council.

"I am honored to join Lendr as the interim CTO. The opportunity to lead the technological advancements in such an innovative company is incredibly exciting. I am eager to collaborate with the team to develop cutting-edge permissionless tokenization solutions that will redefine the financial services landscape."

About Arun Subramanian

Arun Subramanian, with extensive experience in strategy, operations, and business development in FinTech and Web3 has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lendr. Arun brings over 24 years of experience and a proven track record in growing businesses and driving operational excellence. He was Head of International Business Development at CME Group, also concurrently overseeing CME's FinTech investments. Subsequently, Arun was President & COO at Global Smart Commodity Group which was using blockchain and smart contracts to disrupt commodities futures trading. He was later appointed Head of Global Business Development at zblocks.io which developed a multichain platform to assist Fortune 2000 enterprises transition into Web3. Arun is also an active advisor & mentor to various institutions and entrepreneurs, where he provides strategic insights and guidance on policy and technology. Arun has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and is very active among the Kellogg community in promoting awareness of blockchain and digital assets.

"I am very excited to be joining Lendr as a member of their leadership team. The company's innovative approach to tokenization and risk management using Real World Assets (RWAs) positions Lendr at the forefront of an immense opportunity that RWAs present for bringing a variety of asset classes on-chain in a globally accessible manner. This is an incredible opportunity to leverage my experience to contribute to the evolution of financial services that promises to bring together TradFi and DeFi.

About Al Leong

Al Leong, MBA, is a distinguished marketing executive, Board Director, and Advisor with over three decades of experience in strategic marketing, business development, fundraising, and technology, including eight years specializing in blockchain and Web3 marketing. As the newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Lendr, Al brings a wealth of experience in leading marketing strategies for high-profile blockchain projects, including L1s, L2s, wallets, DEXs, CEXs, NFTs, GameFi, DeFi, OTC/trading, and Regtech solutions.

Previously, Al was the Head of Global Marketing/CMO at a Softbank portfolio unicorn, which raised $110 million at a nearly $1 billion valuation, focusing on blockchain Web3 application development and staking. At AmaZix, a leading blockchain marketing agency, he managed clients like Bancor, Casper Labs, and PolkaCity (Polkadot), growing the agency from 15 to 60+ staff and increasing billings fivefold within one year. He is ranked #4 for FinTech influencers for 2024 by the FeedSpot Influencers database, and his blog is ranked #12.

Al has raised $31 million USD for a blockchain startup and was instrumental in World Mobile Chain's $40 million USD raise. He often collaborates with a FINRA-licensed dealer-broker in capital raises, who has raised over $5 billion USD since 2007. He has advised over 15 blockchain firms worldwide.

Al holds an MBA in Global Management from the University of Toronto, a Certificate in Managing Complex Product Development Projects from MIT Sloan, and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia. He advises and Chairs the Marketing Committee for AI2030 (an AI think tank and conference management group) and has served as a board director for the American Marketing Association, Metro Vancouver Crimestoppers Foundation, AIDS Vancouver, and the BC Borstal Association.

"I am excited to join Lendr as the CMO and contribute to the company's mission of transforming RWA and blockchain financial services. Lendr's innovative and value-driven approach to tokenization and commitment to financial transparency is inspiring, and its executive team has deep technical and operational leadership in the space. Smart, strong, and ethical. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive impact and results for Lendr to grow and scale globally."

About Lendr

Lendr.fi is a pioneering financial services protocol specializing in decentralized tokenization of real-world assets. Leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology, Lendr provides a secure, low-cost, and user-friendly platform that creates permissionless, composable real-world asset tokens representing any asset class. Using liquid staking Lendr can achieve previously unattainable returns on low-risk assets. Our mission is to revolutionize the financial landscape by making real-world asset classes globally accessible and highly transparent, ensuring stable and resilient returns for all users. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Lendr is committed to driving innovation and financial inclusion on a global scale.

We are proud to partner with leading accelerators and organizations, including Codebase by Avalanche, Chainlink Build, Avalanche, and Brinc to further our mission and enhance our offerings.

Note: Our team has also achieved notable success in hackathons, winning 1st place in BNB Chain and Chainlink Hackathons and securing bounties from 1inch and Truflation.

