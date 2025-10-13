Lendscape Acquires WinFactor

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendscape, the global leader in working capital finance technology, today announced the acquisition of WinFactor, a leading provider of factoring software solutions in North America. The acquisition marks a major milestone in Lendscape's growth strategy, extending its presence in North America and further enhancing its technology portfolio.

For 30 years, WinFactor has built a strong reputation for providing intuitive, end-to-end factoring software that streamlines operations and empowers finance companies to manage their portfolios with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency. By joining forces with Lendscape, WinFactor's customers will gain access to an expanded suite of capabilities, global expertise, and a broader technology ecosystem designed to help them grow and scale in an evolving financial landscape.

"This acquisition represents a significant milestone in Lendscape's growth journey," said Tony Davison, Chairman of the Board. "With WinFactor now part of the business, we are advancing our strategy to expand in key markets and reinforce our position as a global leader."

"With WinFactor now part of Lendscape, we are strengthening our commitment to the US market," said Martin Morrin, CEO of Lendscape. "WinFactor has built strong relationships with American factoring businesses, and by combining that with Lendscape's international reach and technology leadership, we are creating more opportunities for US lenders to innovate and grow with confidence."

Existing WinFactor customers will continue to receive the same high-quality support and service they've come to expect, with the added benefit of Lendscape's global resources, advanced technology, and long-term commitment to innovation.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for WinFactor and our customers. Becoming part of Lendscape allows us to drive more innovation, increase resources, and support our customer base more than ever before," said Patrick de la Roza, CEO of WinFactor. "When we started WinFactor, our goal was to simplify and automate factoring for our customers. With Lendscape, that mission will expand globally - faster and with greater impact," added Mike Kingham, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of WinFactor.

Strengthening its presence in the US underlines Lendscape's commitment to the future of secured finance and its focus on key growth markets. Together, Lendscape and WinFactor will deliver innovative, scalable technology solutions that empower lenders to unlock new opportunities and drive growth with confidence.

About Lendscape

Lendscape is the world's leading technology provider for all forms of secured finance.

With over 45 years of experience and in-depth industry understanding, our dynamic team has designed, developed, and delivered secured lending technology to over 40 markets and some of the worlds' most prestigious banking and financial services providers.

Lendscape supports a range of working capital and asset finance solutions such as factoring, invoice discounting, supply chain finance, asset-based lending as well as asset finance and many other forms of specialist finance.

Learn more about us at lendscape.com.

About WinFactor

For 30 years, WinFactor has been a leading provider of factoring software solutions in North America, known for its feature-rich platform, Credit Alliance database, and customer-focused approach. WinFactor enables factoring companies to simplify operations, improve portfolio management, and deliver superior service to their clients.

Learn more at winfactor.com.

