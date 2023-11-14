LendSure Launches Innovative Reverse 1031 Exchange with Bridge Loan Program for Real Estate Investors

News provided by

LendSure Mortgage Corp.

14 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Enhanced Financial Solutions and Extended Investment Opportunities for Investors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendSure Mortgage Corp., a leading Non-QM wholesale lender, proudly introduces the Reverse 1031 Exchange with Bridge Loan program to its comprehensive Non-QM loan solution toolkit. This innovative addition underscores LendSure's commitment to providing tailored financial solutions that assist brokers in better serving their investor clients.

The new program addresses a significant need in the industry, providing a pathway for borrowers to finance new investment properties without the immediate requirement to sell their existing assets.

"The addition of the Reverse 1031 Exchange with Bridge Loan to our solution toolkit is an exciting development in the changing market," expressed Joseph Lydon, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Director of LendSure Mortgage Corp. "By utilizing our 1031 Exchange solution, investors can seamlessly transition sale proceeds into new, similar investments, effectively deferring taxes on capital gains, providing a considerable strategic advantage for their financial growth."

Adding to the program's allure is the inclusion of a LendSure Bridge Loan. The bridge loan, requiring no payments until the maturity or sale of the relinquished property, provides investors with the necessary capital for down payments on replacement properties. This not only gives investors more flexibility but also helps them avoid missing out on potential replacement properties that may only be available for a short time.

The Reverse 1031 Bridge Loan program is designed to safeguard the tax benefits of a 1031 Exchange. While still subject to the same identification and exchange periods as a traditional 1031 Exchange, a Reverse 1031 Exchange with Bridge Loan allows investors to ride the wave of continuous rent collection without the burden of mortgage payments. Additionally, it provides investors with the breathing room to make any property improvements and to get the very best price possible for their old property.

About LendSure Mortgage Corp.
Headquartered in San Diego, California, LendSure Mortgage Corp. was founded in 2015 to help mortgage professionals better serve their clientele by offering a wider range of programs to meet their needs. LendSure is a wholesale lender that offers a comprehensive range of non-QM loan programs for borrowers that don't fit conforming guidelines, including self-employed borrowers, business owners, property investors, and foreign national borrowers. This information is intended for the exclusive use of licensed real estate and mortgage lending professionals. This is not a commitment to lend. Rates and programs are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and limitations may apply. Granting of a loan is subject to the credit and policy requirements of LendSure Mortgage Corp. For more information and licensing, visit LendSure.com

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Rose Waldie
Marketing Manager
858-223-0857
rwaldie@lendsure.com

SOURCE LendSure Mortgage Corp.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.