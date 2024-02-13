LendSure Mortgage Corp. Launches BOOST, an Innovative Bridge Loan Mortgage Program

Empowering Borrowers with Flexible Rates and Lower Pricing

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LendSure Mortgage Corp. announces the launch of its next-level bridge loan mortgage program, BOOST (Bridge Option Offering Seamless Transition).

Joseph Lydon, co-founder and managing director of LendSure Mortgage Corp., says, "BOOST is not your typical bridge loan program. It's designed with brokers and their clients in mind, offering deferred payments for up to twelve months and excluding the first loan from the calculation of the second mortgage. This way, brokers can provide their clients with a unique solution that helps them secure a new home without accumulating additional debt."

BOOST offers fast funding, flexible rates, and competitive pricing in an unpredictable market. It pays off the existing lien and provides a cash-out option to purchase a new home. Primary residences have access to up to 75% loan-to-value (LTV) on loan amounts between $1MM to $1.5MM and up to 65% LTV on loan amounts between $1.5MM to $2MM. Non-owner-occupied and second homes can access up to 60% LTV on loan amounts of up to $1MM. All with a balloon payment due in twelve months for Primary Residences and Second Homes and 6 months for non-owner-occupied properties with no monthly payments required.

BOOST is a versatile tool for various purposes, such as buying before selling, renovating and selling the previous house, making non-contingent offers, and retaining real estate assets without liquidation. By tapping into the equity of their current home, homebuyers using BOOST have a higher chance of winning a bidding war.

Lydon adds, "With this program, brokers can offer their clients more than just a loan; they can offer a path to their dream home or next investment property."

About LendSure Mortgage Corp.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, LendSure Mortgage Corp. was founded in 2015 to help mortgage professionals better serve their clientele by offering a wider range of programs to meet their needs. LendSure is a wholesale lender that offers a comprehensive range of non-QM loan programs for borrowers that don't fit conforming guidelines, including self-employed borrowers, business owners, property investors, and foreign national borrowers.

