LendSure Mortgage Corp. Launches BOOST, an Innovative Bridge Loan Mortgage Program

News provided by

LendSure Mortgage Corp.

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Empowering Borrowers with Flexible Rates and Lower Pricing

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LendSure Mortgage Corp. announces the launch of its next-level bridge loan mortgage program, BOOST (Bridge Option Offering Seamless Transition).

Continue Reading

Joseph Lydon, co-founder and managing director of LendSure Mortgage Corp., says, "BOOST is not your typical bridge loan program. It's designed with brokers and their clients in mind, offering deferred payments for up to twelve months and excluding the first loan from the calculation of the second mortgage. This way, brokers can provide their clients with a unique solution that helps them secure a new home without accumulating additional debt."

BOOST offers fast funding, flexible rates, and competitive pricing in an unpredictable market. It pays off the existing lien and provides a cash-out option to purchase a new home. Primary residences have access to up to 75% loan-to-value (LTV) on loan amounts between $1MM to $1.5MM and up to 65% LTV on loan amounts between $1.5MM to $2MM. Non-owner-occupied and second homes can access up to 60% LTV on loan amounts of up to $1MM. All with a balloon payment due in twelve months for Primary Residences and Second Homes and 6 months for non-owner-occupied properties with no monthly payments required.

BOOST is a versatile tool for various purposes, such as buying before selling, renovating and selling the previous house, making non-contingent offers, and retaining real estate assets without liquidation. By tapping into the equity of their current home, homebuyers using BOOST have a higher chance of winning a bidding war.

Lydon adds, "With this program, brokers can offer their clients more than just a loan; they can offer a path to their dream home or next investment property."

For more information about the BOOST program, contact LendSure today.

About LendSure Mortgage Corp.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, LendSure Mortgage Corp. was founded in 2015 to help mortgage professionals better serve their clientele by offering a wider range of programs to meet their needs. LendSure is a wholesale lender that offers a comprehensive range of non-QM loan programs for borrowers that don't fit conforming guidelines, including self-employed borrowers, business owners, property investors, and foreign national borrowers.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rose Waldie
Marketing Manager
858-223-0857
[email protected]

SOURCE LendSure Mortgage Corp.

Also from this source

LendSure Mortgage Corp. Introduces Advanced Profit and Loss Loan Program

LendSure Mortgage Corp. Introduces Advanced Profit and Loss Loan Program

LendSure Mortgage Corp., a premier Non-QM wholesale lender, announced the launch of their new Profit & Loss (P&L) Loan Program. LendSure's latest...
LendSure Launches Innovative Reverse 1031 Exchange with Bridge Loan Program for Real Estate Investors

LendSure Launches Innovative Reverse 1031 Exchange with Bridge Loan Program for Real Estate Investors

LendSure Mortgage Corp., a leading Non-QM wholesale lender, proudly introduces the Reverse 1031 Exchange with Bridge Loan program to its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.