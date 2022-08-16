LendSure's 5-8 Unit DSCR Program Gives Investors the Freedom to Expand their Portfolios

LendSure's innovative investor cash flow program is now available for 5-8 unit properties

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendSure Mortgage Corp. ("LendSure"), an industry leader in Non-QM loan programs, is filling an overwhelming market need with their new 5-8 unit DSCR Investor Cash Flow program. Also known as a debt service coverage ratio loan, DSCR loans can be used to purchase or refinance investment properties, assuming the rental income covers expenses. This loan option allows investors to access up to $2 million for a purchase or rate and term refinance, and up to $1 million for a cash-out refinance, with no limit on the number of properties owned.

LendSure's DSCR Investor Cash Flow program for 1-4 unit and 5-8 unit properties focuses only on the property's cash flow (rents coming in / expenses going out) to determine income eligibility.

LendSure requires a 1.1 ratio for DSCR loans, which means the property generates 10%more income than is needed to pay the debt obligation. The same formula is used for refinances. In short, the property needs to be making enough money to cover expenses.

"With home values increasing, many investors are shying away from the current market, but with our comprehensive loan offerings, it is actually a wonderful time to enter," said Joseph Lydon, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Director at LendSure. "Our teams work with mortgage brokers and loan officers nationally to offer Non-QM, Jumbo Prime, Bridge Financing and a variety of other loan options to meet the needs of today's buyers and investors."

LendSure's DSCR loan offerings are available up to a 75% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for an investor purchase or rate and term refinance, and up to 70% LTV for cash-out refinance loans. LendSure offers investors a number of options to make their financing options more attractive, including closing multiple loans simultaneously, buying down the rate with no additional cash needed at closing, and increasing the monthly cash flow with the LendSure 10-year Interest Only period and 40-year term program.

LendSure's innovative DSCR Investor Cash Flow program has expanded and is now available for 5-8 unit properties for seasoned property investors with credit scores as low as 700. This program comes with the exceptional service levels that investors have come to expect from LendSure.

To learn more, or to discuss a specific loan scenario with a LendSure DSCR program specialist, visit LendSure.com.

About LendSure Mortgage Corp.:

Headquartered in San Diego, California, LendSure Mortgage Corp. NMLS# 1326437, was founded in 2015 to help mortgage professionals better serve their clientele by offering a wider range of programs to meet their needs. LendSure offers a comprehensive range of non-QM loan programs for borrowers that don't fit conforming guidelines. Loan programs include: 24-month bank statement loans, just-missed agency (Alt-A), property investor loans, common sense underwriting for borrowers with some credit issues, foreign national programs, and a variety of other non-QM loan programs. This information is intended for the exclusive use of licensed real estate and mortgage lending professionals. This is not a commitment to lend. Rates and programs are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and limitations may apply. Granting of a loan is subject to the credit and policy requirements of LendSure Mortgage Corp. For more information and licensing, visit LendSure.com

