Lendtopia Conference, Powered by Sync1 Systems

AUSTIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sync1 Systems welcomes all Credit Unions to participate in Lendtopia, an educational opportunity to gather, share and collaborate with your peers and the leaders developing the software and services that will propel your credit union and experience the New Way in Lending.

Steve Maloney, CEO - Sync1 Systems: "There are so many conferences in the credit union space. We didn't want to host just another users' event, so we asked our credit union partners and our internal team; "What's missing in the CU conference space?" and we collaboratively concluded there are too many big general events and not enough topic-specific events. With some more brainstorming, we created Lendtopia as a learning experience, not just for our credit union partners, but for any and all credit unions." To enhance that experience, Sync1 Systems invited other lending technology and service providers to increase the engagement opportunities and open dialogues with the companies that are developing game-changing technology to help credit unions grow.

Joshua Rider, VP Sales & Marketing – Sync1 Systems: "With Lendtopia, our mission is to 1st educate the attendees with insights from the experts who are actually creating new technology that will directly help credit unions grow membership and revenue."

While at Lendtopia, the credit union attendees will be elbow-to-elbow with leading lending experts creating a cooperative, two-way dialogue where wins and struggles can be shared for the better good of the credit union community and the continued development of cutting-edge lending technology.

Lendtopia will be held at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions on September 22-24, 2021. Early bird registration is open until July 31. Booth/exhibitor registration is limited. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available!

Sponsors have the luxury of having dedicated exhibit hours that will drive traffic to their booth, giving them one-on-one experience with credit union decision-makers. Sponsors will get their name and brand out to credit unions and their staff, as well as build relationships with the people using their products. Sponsorship comes with the guarantee of being recognized prior to and throughout Lendtopia.

