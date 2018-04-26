LendUp Grows its Data and People Teams in Richmond, VA

"We're a passionate team that's reimagining financial services for the 56 percent of America shut out by mainstream banking, and we're thrilled to be strengthening our ranks with such high caliber executives," said Eric Nelson, RVA-based VP of Customer Operations at LendUp. "Richmond, with its rich talent pool, is establishing itself as a fintech hub, and we're excited to be part of the growing community."

LendUp was founded in San Francisco in 2012 and is the first venture-backed credit card company. The company is on a mission to provide anyone with a path to better financial health, offering better financial products for the emerging middle class -- many of whom have low credit scores, thin credit files, or income volatility.

In 2016 the company opened its Richmond office to bolster its customer operations team. The Richmond team has significantly expanded over the last two years, and now has a workforce of more than 60 employees. In addition to being LendUp's center of customer operations, the office also has growing engineering, compliance, fraud, and business operations teams. Mike Lempner joined as Head of Data, and Patricia Wooten will join as People Operations business partner on May 7.

Lempner has over 25 years of experience consulting at Fortune 500 firms and startups. He specializes in building data and analytic solutions and has expertise in data management and governance across multiple industries, including financial services, retail, CPG, telecommunications, media and defense. At LendUp he will work closely with business units and develop the data strategies, solutions, processes, platforms, and tools that meet their needs. Lempner holds a degree in Finance and Marketing from the University of Richmond.

"The ability to harness internal and external data is table stakes for any financial services company," said Lempner. "Data not only supports operations and the servicing of customers, but is also a critical component and enabler for LendUp's mission of helping customers get on a path to better financial health. I look forward to using my experience with data, particularly with financial services and customer intelligence, to help provide LendUp with business capabilities that support our mission."

Wooten brings more than a decade of Human Resources expertise, previously serving as Vice President of People at Hospital Corporation of America. She's also held various human resource operations roles at Coventry Health Care and Pitney Bowes focusing on culture, engagement, and talent acquisition. At LendUp, Wooten will provide HR support and guidance for the growing Richmond team, design HR processes and execute people programs and initiatives throughout the organization. Wooten earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Southern Connecticut State University and is currently enrolled in Liberty University's MBA program.

"LendUp's mission to expand financial inclusion really resonates with me, and the Richmond team plays a huge role in delivering it," said Wooten. "I couldn't be more excited to provide HR leadership for this talented group."

