LenelS2 and FLIR Systems Announce Agreement to Support Healthy, Safe Workspaces

PITTSFORD, N.Y., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LenelS2 and FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced that they had signed an agreement to integrate select FLIR thermal cameras with LenelS2's OnGuard® access control system. The integrated, non-contact solution joins the Carrier Healthy Buildings Program suite of offerings to support reopening and to assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and possibly other viruses in the workplace through thermal screening. FLIR is the world's largest and leading company specializing in the design and production of thermal imaging cameras, components and imaging sensors. LenelS2, a global leader in advanced security systems and services, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

LenelS2 will offer integrated thermal imaging screening and access control solutions to quickly identify individuals with elevated skin temperature and apply customizable access control parameters to allow or deny entry. The strategic collaboration will leverage the FLIR EST™ line of non-contact thermal screening cameras, including the A500-EST and A700-EST, by integrating with the LenelS2 OnGuard access control system.

"As organizations implement site-specific screening protocols, integrating access control systems with thermal imaging solutions is an important part of a comprehensive approach," said Jeff Stanek, President, LenelS2. "The collaboration with FLIR will help drive our end users' access control decisions in support of healthy, safe workspaces."

FLIR designed the A500-EST and A700-EST as non-contact screening tools that can serve as a first line of defense against potential health risks. These cameras are part of FLIR's A-Series camera offering and are U.S. FDA 510(k) registered. Through onboard edge-computing with advanced measurement tools or when combined with customized elevated skin temperature screening software, these cameras provide rapid, frictionless screening stations that communicate with the OnGuard system to automatically process and apply customizable access control parameters.

"Having a set of processes including temperature checks is critical for organizations as they work to maintain their operations or begin to return employees safely back to work," said Rickard Lindvall, Vice President and General Manager, Solutions Business, FLIR. "The FLIR and LenelS2 brands complement each other perfectly to provide our customers best-of-breed solutions they can confidently deploy."

About LenelS2

LenelS2 is a global leader in advanced physical security solutions, including access control, video surveillance, event monitoring and digital signage. Our technology includes web-based and mobile applications enhanced by cloud-based services. Incorporating open architecture, LenelS2 provides scalable, unified security management to customers ranging from global enterprises to small- and mid-sized businesses. Easy to install and use, LenelS2 products are supported by an experienced, responsive support team dedicated to providing exceptional service. LenelS2 serves markets worldwide including corporate, education, healthcare and government. LenelS2 is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, visit LenelS2.com or follow LenelS2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About FLIR Systems

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial. FLIR Systems' vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense," creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

