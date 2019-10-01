Lengow Announces the Launch of 'INSIGHTS' and Outlines the Future of 'On-Demand Commerce'

PARIS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of Lengow Day, an event bringing together the key players of e-commerce in Paris, Lengow announces the launch of INSIGHTS, a series of features dedicated to automation and analysis of activity for decision-making for online brands and distributors.

In response to the growth of data generated by e-merchants, and with its experience in the field of online sales optimisation, Lengow is launching a new decision-making tool. To support the explosion of sales taking place via marketplaces and all recent marketing channels, Lengow will make its data and algorithms available to clients in order to provide advanced analyses and recommendations.

Autonomy and time saving are the keywords of this major evolution of the Lengow platform, which supports more than 4600 brands and distributors on marketplaces and marketing channels across 40 countries. The objective is to guide online merchants in their e-commerce strategy with recommendations that can be directly activated by their marketing and e-commerce teams.

Building on the foundations of the Lengow platform, INSIGHTS offers a unique technology to players who are looking to increase their online revenue and stay ahead of their competitors. Insights will be deployed in the coming months and will include the following:

Strategic recommendations enabling brands and distributors to activate and optimise their sales on new channels, while capitalising on their existing data and tools.

enabling brands and distributors to activate and optimise their sales on new channels, while capitalising on their existing data and tools. Advanced data export capabilities to the main Business Intelligence and Data Warehouse tools on the market, making it possible to analyse and share product and transactional data across the company's various departments.

to the main Business Intelligence and Data Warehouse tools on the market, making it possible to analyse and share product and transactional data across the company's various departments. Automated activation of new channels for all or part of a product catalogue, based on fully configurable business objectives.

"Automating and activating data transfer is more decisive than ever for the big names in e-commerce that we support every day. INSIGHTS, the true 'self-pilot' mode of e-commerce, is a logical evolution of our platform, but also represents a major innovation that shapes the future of our industry." – Mickael Froger, CEO of Lengow.

To learn more about INSIGHTS and to follow the evolution of the Lengow platform, visit: https://lengow.com/insights

